Newcastle United target Ademola Lookman says he feels ‘deeply disrespected’ after Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini described him as ‘one of the worst penalty takers’ he has seen.

The 27-year-old missed a penalty as Atalanta exited the Champions League against Club Brugge on Tuesday and was called out in the post-match press conference by his own coach.

Gasperini claimed Lookman was not supposed to take the penalty and claimed the ex-Everton star had a ‘frankly terrible record even in training’ after the Serie A side crashed out of Europe 5-2 on aggregate.

Lookman took to social media a day later to respond to Gasperini’s remarks and expressed his disappointment amid growing speculation over his future in Italy.

‘Feels deeply disrespectful’

Lookman, writing on X, revealed he found Gasperini’s comments ‘hurtful and disrespectful’ following Atalanta’s Champions League exit:

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo. “In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.”

Lookman will enter the final 12 months of his Atalanta contract in the summer and is not expected to renew, given the growing interest from Premier League clubs.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the 27-year-old is being tracked by several English sides, including Newcastle, and is understood to be open to a return to England after the season.

Lookman, praised as 'unstoppable' by Markus Fjortoft, spent four years in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 96 appearances.

The Nigeria international has been a key player for Atalanta since his arrival in 2022, netting 15 goals and registering seven assists in 28 games this season.

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 19 Goals 10 Assists 5 Expected goals 6.5 Goal-creating actions 12 Minutes played 1,323

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Update on Liverpool and Alexander Isak As it stands, there has been no contacts between Liverpool and Newcastle United over Alexander Isak, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.