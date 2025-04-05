Representatives of Viktor Gyokeres are said to be impressed with Arsenal’s approach to a potential summer transfer for the striker, according to TBR Football.

Since departing Championship side Coventry City for Sporting Lisbon in 2023, Gyokeres has developed into one of Europe’s deadliest strikers. The Swedish international has been "unstoppable" and has a staggering goal return from his tenure in Portugal thus far, which also saw him win the Primeira Liga in his debut season.

Viktor Gyokeres 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Primeira Liga 26 30 7 2,174' Champions League 8 6 0 606' Portuguese Cup 5 3 2 305'

Unsurprisingly, Gyokeres’ form has not dropped during his second season as a Sporting player, only adding to the 43 goals he recorded in his first campaign with the club across all competitions. Gyokeres’ form has attracted a number of potential suitors, with the forward expected to depart Sporting in the coming summer transfer window.

Arsenal have long held an interest in Gyokeres and it would seem that a potential move to North London for the striker may be drawing nearer.

Gyokeres to Arsenal?

Entourage reportedly happy with approach of Gunners

As per TBR Football, Gyokores’ representatives have been left impressed with how Arsenal have approached a potential summer deal, only reinforcing their decision to make the Emirates the first choice should Gyokeres depart Sporting.

The Gunners recently appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director and it seems the former Atletico Madrid man has wasted no time in holding talks over Gyokeres.

Arsenal look set to finish second in the Premier League for yet another season, with Mikel Arteta’s men falling short to Liverpool as opposed to Manchester City, as they have in years passed. Much has been said about the striking options that Arsenal currently have at their disposal.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz displayed inconsistent form before both suffered season-ending injuries within weeks of one another. In the latter’s case, there are still discussions over whether the number nine is his best position.

Arteta has since been forced to use midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker, which has seen mixed fortunes over the past few weeks. Such a situation has made signing a striker an imperative bit of business for Arsenal and should they manage to acquire Gyokeres, they would be making a significant statement to the wider Premier League.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/04/2025)