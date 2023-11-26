Highlights Paulson Adebo, a relatively unknown cornerback for the New Orleans Saints, is having a breakout year in the NFL and has become a must-watch player in the secondary.

Despite playing alongside notable names like Marshon Lattimore and Cameron Jordan, Adebo has stood out and delivered for the Saints, stepping up in a variety of ways.

With Lattimore now on injured reserve, Adebo has the opportunity to be the premier defender in the Saints' secondary. If he can maintain his impressive performance, he could receive All-Pro honors and help lead the team to the NFL Playoffs.

Selected with the 76th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Paulson Adebo is having a breakout year for the New Orleans Saints.

Due to a relatively slow start in the NFL, many football fans may not be overly familiar with the Stanford product. Even some Saints fans were surprised to see him find success early in the 2023 season. However, he's now a must-watch piece in the secondary every time New Orleans takes the field.

With the Saints' defense having been considered one of the more elite units in the league for the better part of the last six years, it's tough to stand out when names like Marshon Lattimore and Cameron Jordan are at the forefront of the depth chart. But despite being lost in the crowd at times and enduring a sophomore slump, Adebo has stepped up and delivered in a multitude of ways for his team.

Read more: The unique versatility of the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill

Who is New Orleans Saints CB Paulson Adebo?

Born on July 3rd, 1999, in the heart of Farmington, Michigan, Saiid Paulson Adebo was welcomed by his parents, Adebayo Salami and Pauline Domingo, and his first language at home was French, his mother's native tongue. Adebo and the family would eventually find their way to Mansfield, Texas, and he would be prepped for his future at Mansfield High School.

Adebo was a fantastic all-around athlete, competing in basketball and track in addition to playing both wide receiver and defensive back in high school. However, it was clear that football was his best sport.

In his junior season, Adebo exploded. On the defensive side of the ball, he was good for 75 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, and two touchdown returns. To make it even better, on the offensive side, he compiled 41 receptions, 730 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, and 11 carries, which resulted in 94 rushing yards.

As a senior, he compiled 53 total tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, and a touchdown return. Offensively, he made 25 catches for 494 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also managed 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries.

The diversity in his performances solidified Adebo as a four-star recruit who ranked as the nation's 58th-best recruit and the ninth-best wideout. Additionally, he was considered the nation's seventh-best athlete.

Adebo was a standout at Stanford

After receiving 21 collegiate offers, Adebo initially chose to attend Notre Dame but changed his mind and opted for Stanford.

Once on campus, he'd have to wait until his sophomore year to make his collegiate debut, but once it arrived, he started 12 of the 13 games in which he appeared. Adebo finished the season with a total of 64 tackles and four interceptions. His junior year was a bit less stellar. He had just 33 tackles but still managed to snag another four interceptions in addition to 10 pass breakups.

Despite many speculating that he would declare for the 2020 NFL Draft and being listed as the number two draft-eligible cornerback by ESPN's Mel Kiper, Adebo felt his "sluggish" junior year film didn't reflect his true abilities.

While he opted to stay for his senior season, Adebo never saw the field as he didn't participate in Stanford's COVID-shortened campaign and entered the 2021 draft.

The Saints come calling

As mentioned, many NFL scouts and war room members held Adebo's junior year against him, and missing the 2020 season certainly played a factor as well. A year out of competition, on top of a lackluster showing the year prior, is the perfect recipe for sliding down draft boards.

However, it was clear the Saints hadn't forgotten about him. In fact, New Orleans worked out a deal with the Denver Broncos to move up in the draft to get him. Desperate for someone who could successfully work opposite All-Pro Marshon Lattimore, the Saints found their perfect match in Adebo.

Since being selected, the 24-year-old has given the Saints a total of seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 162 combined tackles.

Adebo has had a standout season for the Saints in 2023

This season alone, Adebo has already accounted for a total of six turnovers. Prior to Week 12, his four interceptions on the season, in addition to his two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, are already career bests, as are his 13 passes defended. Moving forward, he's simply playing with house money and is set to shatter every career total he's amassed thus far.

Prior to the Saints' bye week, Adebo ranked as one of the best, if not the best, cornerbacks in the entire league. He is currently tied for third in the league in interceptions and, before Week 12, has allowed the third-lowest passer rating in the league. Through these first 12 weeks of the season, he's been nothing short of a game-breaker. The scary part is that he's even better in isolation.

However, the distinction of his success prior to Week 12 is worth noting. This past Saturday, the Saints announced that Lattimore would be placed on injured reserve, meaning that Adebo is now in the driver's seat for New Orleans' secondary.

On Sunday the Saints travel north to face the rival Atlanta Falcons in a crucial NFC South matchup. With Adebo taking the reins at what will undoubtedly be a turning point in the season, it will be interesting to see if he can rise to the occasion.

He has managed to have a breakout year as the number two guy in the unit. Now, he gets the opportunity to be the premier defender of an NFL defense. Theoretically, the sky is the limit. Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has seen a historical breakout following the injury of Trevon Diggs, and there's no reason why Adebo can't see similar success with the opportunity he's been handed.

If Adebo is able to maintain his career-best pace, not only can we expect him to receive an All-Pro selection, but we can also expect the Saints to come marching into the NFL Playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Breaking down all 5 of DaRon Bland's record-breaking pick-sixes for the Dallas Cowboys