The NFL is on trial.

Well, sort of. There is a lawsuit aimed at the league -- consumers have sued, arguing that NFL Sunday Ticket is overpriced.

Specifically, the lawsuit argues that if a fan who lives outside the home market for his or her favorite team cannot just buy a package for games that only involve that team. Nor can a fan buy just a single game. Instead, fans are forced to buy Sunday Ticket -- and the suit says that the league charges overinflated prices for Sunday Ticket.

In other words, if you're a Chicago Bears fan living in New York City, you'd have to buy a full Sunday Ticket package to see Bears games that aren't being broadcast nationally or being shown in the New York market. There's no way to buy a package that features Bears games and Bears games only.

You could also be a Bears fan living in Chicago, but if you really wanted to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play, for example, and the game wasn't being shown in the Chicago market or broadcast nationally, you can't just pay a small fee to watch that one game.

NFL Broadcast Business Model at Stake

There could be major changes, depending on the trial's outcome

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The legal battle has been happening for eight years now, as the plaintiffs claim that the NFL and its 32 teams have violated anti-trust laws by striking exclusive deals with the league's broadcast partners that allow those the right to air games that are out-of-market. As Amanda Bonn, a lawyer for the class-action suit, said during opening remarks at the trial stated in an article by The Hollywood Reporter:

If you’re a fan that wants to watch a game in the local market other than the three to four being aired. You can’t go buy a single game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: NFL Sunday Ticket costs $499.

The NFL's argument in defense is a bit odd, as noted by Yahoo! Sports/Pro Football Talk. Part of the plaintiff's claim is that the NFL inflated the price of Sunday Ticket in order to make things better for CBS and Fox -- if the cost of Sunday Ticket was high, fans who didn't want to pay would tune into CBS and Fox.

NFL lawyer Beth Wilkinson defended the league by pointing to the costs networks like CBS and Fox must pay to broadcast the games.

The biggest cost is for famous announcers like Tony Romo. Well guess what? Those people charge a lot of money. Who pays for it? Fox and CBS.

The thing is, CBS and Fox choose to pay a high price for broadcast talent -- they aren't forced to pay a high price. It's not clear how paying Greg Olsen or Tom Brady a lot of money to be commentators has to do with the price of Sunday Ticket. Another strange argument made by Wilkinson:

We’re in L.A. Everyone knows TV programs are exclusive. Back in the day, we only saw Seinfeld on NBC. They don’t have to give their content to other networks. You’re allowed to sell your product how you want.

That's an odd comparison because NBC is one business while the NFL is 32 different businesses -- the teams -- plus the league. It's also hard to see how that serves as a justification for making it so that consumers must pay for Sunday Ticket even if they only want to watch the games of one team, or just one single game.

It certainly doesn't address the claim that the NFL inflated the price of Sunday Ticket to incentivize fans to watch whatever in-market games were being broadcast on their local CBS or Fox affiliates.

There's a dispute over the cost of Sunday Ticket. The NFL says the average cost from 2012 to 2022 was around $102, but the lawsuit counters that fans also had to pay $1,300 per year or more to order DirecTV, the satellite TV provider that carried Sunday Ticket.

The suit claims the NFL and DirecTV worked together to illegally fix the price of Sunday Ticket.

This has been the deal: Protect networks by keeping the price of Sunday Ticket high. This hurts fans who couldn’t afford to buy the product and those that did buy [it] but were overcharged.

Sunday Ticket is now carried by YouTube TV.

For its part, the NFL is claiming that it's simply trying to offer as much football as it can to consumers at an affordable price.

The NFL tries to provide as much football as they can to as many fans as possible. Why? Because that builds a big fanbase. That’s why America’s favorite sport is football. They want to offer it to as many people as possible for the lowest possible cost.

Wilkinson said that other leagues don't air as many games over-the-air in a home team's market, and that's bad for fans.

The idea is to please the most people you can and provide the most services to avid fans. It’s only the NFL that allows you to see every game for free in the home market. Why is that? Because the NFL wants as many fans as they can get.

The stakes for the NFL are huge -- if the league is found to be owning its games in a monopolistic manner, that could cause its broadcast business model to be disrupted.

There are several agreements at issue, and they might be deemed anticompetitive if they're preventing individual teams from producing their own game telecasts.

One of those agreements is the one between the NFL and DirecTV that allowed out-of-market games to be bundled and sold as part of Sunday Ticket.

The trial is expected to take two weeks, with each side given 25 hours to state their case. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to testify.

