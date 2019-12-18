Highlights Richard Dunne holds the record for the most own goals in Premier League history with 10.

Darwin Nunez hit the woodwork four times in a single Premier League match, a record.

David Luiz conceded the most penalties in a Premier League season, with five in 2019/2020.

Every player who starts out in the Premier League hopes to make history of some kind. Alan Shearer has gone down in the record books by scoring an unmatched 260 goals, while Ryan Giggs recorded 162 assists and with 13 titles, tasted more success than any other player.

However, there's always the risk of being remembered for the wrong reasons. Whether that's for a lack of discipline, a knack for scoring own goals, or just an absolutely abysmal season - we're looking at you, Derby County - there are plenty of unwanted records which may not be beaten for some time.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the 13 most unwanted records in the history of the Premier League. Spare a thought for Richard Dunne, who holds two. Former Arsenal star Robin van Persie also features on the list and could be dubbed as the most unlucky player in the history of the Premier League.

The 13 most unwanted records in Premier League history Most own goals Richard Dunne - 10 Most times a player has hit the woodwork in a single match Darwin Nunez - 4 Most penalties conceded in a season David Luiz - 5 (2019/2020) The only team to let a four-goal lead slip Arsenal - Against Newcastle in 2011 The player to hit the woodwork the most times Robin van Persie - 44 Shortest Premier League career Joe Sheerin - 60 seconds Biggest defeat Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town (1995) Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (2019) Manchester United 9-0 Southampton (2021) Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth (2022) Fewest points total Derby County - 11 (2007/08) Worst transfer window Tottenham - 0 players signed (2018/19) Most red cards Richard Dunne - 8 Patrick Viera - 8 Duncan Ferguson - 8 Quickest red card Keith Gillespie - 12 seconds The most dispossessed player Wilfried Zaha - 965 Most offsides Emmanuel Adebayor - 328

Most own goals

Richard Dunne somehow managed to hit double digits (10)

Over the years, Premier League fans have seen some bizarre moments with players having little to no luck and managing to score in their own net. Many may think that Jamie Carragher holds the record for the most own goals conceded in the history of the league. However, the former England international is joint-second along with Phil Jagielka and former team-mate Martin Skrtel with seven. Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has six to his name, the same amount as Lewis Dunk, Ryan Shawcross and Frank Sinclair.

A famous - or should we say 'infamous' - statistic which is held by Richard Dunne. The Irishman was a stalwart of Manchester City's defence for nine years, scoring 10 goals in that time. Dunne joined City from Everton back in 2000 and spent nine years at the Etihad, making over 200 appearances. To score in your own net 10 times is quite the stat, with many wondering if it will ever be beaten. The centre-back only ever managed seven at the right end of the pitch before moving to Aston Villa ahead of the 2009/10 season.

Most times a player has hit the woodwork in a single match

The ball just wouldn't go in for Darwin Nunez (4)

Darwin Nunez broke an unwanted record in Liverpool's win over Chelsea in January 2024. The Uruguay international somehow managed to hit the post four times in a single match, which is a Premier League record. Despite going on to win the game, the 24-year-old was unable to find the back of the Blues' net as the Reds cruised to a 4-1 victory at Anfield in a crucial match.

From the first whistle, fans could tell the forward was eager to get on the scoresheet, looking lively and shooting on site. With Klopp's side 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time, Diogo Jota was adjudged to have been fouled in the box. With Nunez having an unlucky first 45, he stepped up to take the penalty and miraculously missed from 12 yards. Despite his misfortune in front of goal against the Blues, the forward has scored seven times in the league so far. However, he currently leads the way for hitting the post the most times this season, striking the woodwork nine times.

Most penalties conceded in a season

David Luiz gave five spot-kicks away in 2019/20

In 2020, Arsenal defender David Luiz broke the record for the most penalties conceded in a Premier League season. The former Gunners centre-back established himself as one of the best defenders in England during his time at Chelsea; however, he was unable to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge when he moved to north London in 2019.

Surprisingly, he only gave away three penalties during his 160 Premier League matches for Chelsea. Having endured a tough 2019/20 campaign for the Gunners, Luiz was involved in their final league game of the season against Watford. With many players eager to erase their errors and prove to the manager that they can still perform at the top level, it's fair to say the Brazilian did anything but. The defender went flying into Danny Welbeck late before half-time, sending the forward tumbling for a clear penalty. The penalty was the fifth he gave away that season, with the spot-kick eventually being converted by Troy Deeney.

The only team to let a four-goal lead slip

Arsenal were 4-0 up vs Newcastle but ended up drawing 4-4

There have been plenty of three-goal leads thrown away over the years, but four? Well, believe it or not, it has happened. Arsenal travelled to St James' Park knowing full well that they were in with a chance of competing for the Premier League title in 2011. Theo Walcott scored after 44 seconds before a Johan Djourou header and a strike from Robin van Persie put Arsenal 3-0 ahead inside 10 minutes. The Gunners were 4-0 up after 26 minutes and the floodgates looked like they were well and truly open, or so we thought.

Five minutes into the second half, Abou Diaby was sent off for pushing Joey Barton and Kevin Nolan. The red card seemed to wake the Magpies up a tad despite being four down. With just over 20 to go, Joey Barton scored from the spot before Leon Best made it 4-2 with 15 to play. With Arsene Wenger's side all over the shop, Barton would go on to score another penalty to make it a nervy ending for the north London outfit. They were then stunned three minutes from time after Cheick Tiote's stunning volley made it 4-4.

The player to hit the woodwork the most times

Robin van Persie struck the post or crossbar on 44 occasions

Robin van Persie will go down as one of the best forwards to play in the history of the Premier League, but he holds an unwanted record. While he had a successful spell with Manchester United towards the back end of his career in England, many fans will have fond memories of his spell in north London at Arsenal. After making his debut in 2004, the Dutchman would go on to score 132 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

However, he can count himself incredibly unlucky during his time in England. Van Persie was denied by the upright 44 times during his spell in the Premier League. However, it's fair to say that it's not the word record to have on your CV. While he was very unlucky in front of goal, the forward still scored 144 times in the league and managed to win the title once with Manchester United in the 2012/13 season.

Shortest Premier League career

Joe Sheerin played just 60 seconds for Chelsea

For many players at 19, it's their dream to make their Premier League debut. For Joe Sheerin, after coming up through the ranks at Chelsea, he finally got the chance to feature for his local club, coming on to replace Gianfranco Zola in 1997. In doing so, he embarked on the shortest Premier League career of all time, lasting just 60 seconds. He didn't play another minute despite staying at Stamford Bridge until 2000.

Injuries, particularly an issue with his hip, hindered him throughout his time at the Blues. He eventually left the club in 2000 to sign for Bournemouth, but would only go on to make six appearances for the Cherries. He then ventured into non-league and spent two years with Kingstonian. Following the relocation of Wimbledon to Milton Keynes, he joined around 500 other players in trials for the relaunch AFC Wimbledon and played a key role in their rise back into the Football League.

Speaking to Planet Football about his unwanted record in the Premier League, he said:

“I’m not too proud of the record, to be honest. But I have to put things into perspective because I had an amazing time at Chelsea, and I got to train and play with world-class footballers.”

Biggest defeat

Southampton lost by nine goals on two occasions

You'd think that Southampton's 9-0 humiliation at home to Leicester in 2019 and Ipswich's 9-0 defeat against Manchester United in 1995 would be the only times we would see such a heavy scoreline in the history of the Premier League, well, think again. In the 2020/2021 campaign, the Red Devils were involved in the same result, with Southampton yet again on the receiving end of a pasting. The Manchester outfit were 4-0 up at half-time before things got even worse for the Saints, shipping in five goals in the second half as well as having two players sent off in the match at Old Trafford.

Liverpool are another team to have achieved such an emphatic win. Thankfully for Southampton fans, it wasn't against them. At half-time, Jurgen Klopp's side were 5-0 up against Bournemouth in 2022. While most teams would hold on for dear life and hope for a better second half, it just wasn't meant to be for the Cherries. Defender Chris Mepham scored in his own net just 60 seconds into the final 45 before Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz netted to secure a historic win for the Merseyside giants.

Fewest points total

Derby accrued just 11 points in 2007/08

For many teams coming into the Premier League, their main target is to remain in the division. However, for quite a lot of teams over the years, survival has proven to be too big of a challenge. In the 2007/08 season, Derby County were promoted to England's top flight division after beating West Brom 1-0 in the play-off final the season before and had real ambitions to stay in the Premier League. Unfortunately for the club, they endured a horrendous campaign.

After drawing 2-2 on the opening game of the season against Portsmouth, many fans may have believed that they belonged in the division. With that being said, the club would go on to win just one game in the entire season, a 1-0 victory against Newcastle, and finished rock bottom with 11 points. Their top scorer finished was Kenny Miller with a grand total of four league goals. Since then, the club have failed to get promoted back into the division.

Worst transfer window

Tottenham didn't sign a single player in the 2017/18 season

Inexplicably, Tottenham became the only team in Premier League history to go an entire summer without signing a single player. After finishing third in the 2017/18 season, the north London side had all the tools to push on the following season but maybe needed some reinforcements to help them with the title charge. However, in the summer of 2018, Mauricio Pochettino chose not to add to their squad. With the likes of Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane all at their best, the Argentine head coach had plenty of talent to choose from.

To make matters worse, they then failed to buy anyone in January either. The club would go on to finish fourth in the league table, finishing just one point ahead of their bitter rivals Arsenal. Despite their poor form in the league, Pochettino's side went on an incredible run in Europe and even reached the final of the Champions League. Ultimately, they would go on to lose to fellow Premier League giants Liverpool 2-0 in Madrid.

Most red cards

Richard Dunne, Duncan Ferguson and Patrick Vieira were all sent off 8 times

Premier League fans will be surprised that hot heads Roy Keane and Vinnie Jones are not top of the list. With that being said, the pair are joint-second with seven. With the most red cards in the history of the league with eight is Richard Dunne, who features for the second time in the list. City fans are going to have to explain to their grandchildren that Richard Dunne wasn't actually that bad.

At least this unwanted record of eight red cards is one he shares with Duncan Ferguson and Patrick Vieira. Both Ferguson and Viera were notoriously known for losing their cool on the pitch, so at least Dunne has some company. As alluded to, Keane and Jones sit joint-second with seven along with Lee Cattermole and Alan Smith. Joey Barton is also high up on the list with six red cards to his name.

Quickest red card

Keith Gillespie was on the pitch for just 12 seconds

Former Sheffield United man Keith Gillespie holds the record for the quickest red card in the history of the league for his moment of stupidity. The Premier League match between the Blades and Reading had already been heated before the ex-Northern Ireland international was subbed on midway through the second half. The former winger lasted just 12 seconds before he saw red.

The red mist descended moments after being introduced and Gillespie flung an elbow straight in the face of Stephen Hunt, not once, but twice. As a result, and in full of the linesman, the referee was left with no choice but to send Gillespie for an early bath in one of the most extraordinary incidents we've ever seen on a football pitch.

The most dispossessed player

Wilfried Zaha lost the ball 965 times in his Premier League career

On his day, former Manchester United and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was an absolute joy to watch. His electrifying pace and low centre of gravity caused real havoc for Premier League defenders during his time in England. Many may not know that he holds the record for being dispossessed the most times in the history of the Premier League with 965. Had he stayed in England, there is no doubt that he would easily have reached the 1,000 mark.

It looks like his unwanted record will never be broken. However, Chelsea star Raheem Sterling currently sits second on the list with 783. At 29 years old, the Blues winger looks set to remain in the Premier League for the foreseeable future and is the only current player likely to touch Zaha's record. Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney sits third in the list with 671, while Sergio Aguero (622) and Zaha's former team-mate Jordan Ayew (619) complete the top five.

Most offsides

Emmanuel Adebayor was caught offside 328 times

Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham forward Emmanuel Adebayor holds the embarrassing record for the most offsides in the history of the Premier League with 328. You'd think you'd learn to stay onside after hitting the 50 mark, but to get 328 offside calls to go against you is actually quite impressive. Despite his inability to remain level with play, the forward still managed to find the back of the net 97 times in 241 appearances in the Premier League.

Jermain Defoe sits second on the list with 314, while Darren Bent and Jamie Vardy both sit joint-third with 276. Dimitar Berbatov had one of the best first touches in the history of the sport, but he too found himself offside a lot, 238 times to be exact. Therefore, it is hard to imagine anyone breaking Adebayor's record anytime soon. Chris Wood is the only current player who poses a threat to the record. The Nottingham Forest forward is 17th on the list with 175; therefore, it will take some doing to surpass the former Tottenham man.