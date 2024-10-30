Sporting Lisbon expect Ruben Amorim to be in charge for their next game on Friday before officially signing as Manchester United's new head coach, journalist Jason Burt has revealed.

The Red Devils are edging closer to appointing the 39-year-old after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, but fresh reports suggest they may not complete the move in time for the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Burt disclosed the latest on Amorim’s arrival, claiming that sources in Portugal indicate Sporting expect he has not yet managed his final game for the club:

“I think the big question now is when, and obviously, a lot of people are wondering if he will be in Manchester in time to be in the dugout for the game against Chelsea on Sunday. “I was speaking to somebody in Portugal before, and they said there is still an expectation of Sporting that he will actually take the league game on Friday evening, which slightly surprised me, before any deal is finally agreed. “I think we'll find out very soon, in the next 24 hours, sort of timetable as to when he will take over at Manchester United.”

Amorim, who secured a 3-1 win over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday night, stated he would be in charge of Sporting on Wednesday and insisted that a move to United is not yet finalised.

Recent reports suggest the 39-year-old may not take charge until United’s trip to Ipswich Town on 24 November.

If so, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy would oversee the next four games, including Sunday’s match against Chelsea and PAOK’s visit to Old Trafford in the Europa League on 7 November.

On Tuesday, Sporting confirmed in a statement that they had been approached by United regarding Amorim, who is now in his fifth full season with the Lisbon-based club.

The Portuguese tactician has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young managers, leading Sporting to league titles in 2021 and last season, along with three Portuguese League Cups.

Initially, he had planned to depart Sporting at the end of the season but reconsidered his plans after United’s approach.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 227 Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 499 Goals conceded 197 Points per game 2.27

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.