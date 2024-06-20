Highlights The Dallas Cowboys are not far along in contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, or Dak Prescott.

Dallas may consider options other than paying Lamb to avoid breaking the bank, as Prescott and Parsons appear to be the priority.

Signing all three star players to market-rate deals could prove untenable for the Cowboys due to cap constraints.

The Dallas Cowboys had a difficult conclusion to their 2023 season, losing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Still, they were the most prolific scoring offense in the league, and their defense ranked top-five in both yards and points allowed last season.

That was thanks primarily to the work of their three best players: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons. All of those players made an All-Pro team last year, and all three of them are also eligible for a contract extension.

On that front, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys have begun negotiations with each of their star triumvirate, but that negotiations weren't far long:

The Dallas Cowboys are as far along with CeeDee Lamb as they are with Micah Parsons as they are with Dak Prescott, which is to say, not very far along with any of those players right now.

It's believed that the team is prioritizing Prescott's deal over the others, given the rapidly increasing size of quarterback contracts. Regardless of whose deal gets done first, though, the Cowboys will have to perform some financial wizardry to keep all three players in tow.

Related 5 Trade Packages Cowboys Must Consider If They Don't Re-Sign CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is bound to break the bank, and maybe Dallas needs to consider other options rather than paying him.

Cowboys' Cap Situation Is Problematic

Market-rate deals for all three stars is likely untenable for Dallas

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Prescott could be on the verge of a market-setting contract that would make him the first NFL player to cross the $60 million per year threshold.

Even if his next deal doesn't reach quite those heights, it is going to present an onerous road block for the Cowboys' front office to navigate around as they try to get over the postseason hump.

However, it's Lamb and Parsons' situations that are especially interesting considering the Cowboys find themselves in a present and future bind with the salary cap. In 2024, Dallas has seven players with a cap hit of $10+ million:

QB Dak Prescott ($55.5m cap hit)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence ($20.5m)

WR CeeDee Lamb ($18m)

OG Zack Martin ($15.5m)

CB Trevon Diggs ($14.1m)

OT Terence Steele ($11m)

WR Brandin Cooks ($10m)

A new deal for Prescott wouldn't change the calculus too much (his cap hit would likely go down in 2024 on a new extension), but a $30+ million per year deal for Lamb and the same for Parsons would add a lot of future money to the Cowboys' books.

When considering that the team hasn't made it to the NFC Championship Game since 1995, and that this current core is 1-3 in the playoffs under head coach Mike McCarthy, it feels like the team is asking for trouble if it invests too heavily in a group that can't win on the NFL's biggest stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys are the only team in the 2020s to have three separate players finish in the top three of voting for MVP (Prescott, 2nd), Offensive Player of the Year (Lamb, 3rd), and Defensive Player of the Year (Parsons, 3rd) in a single season.

And yet, Dallas doesn't really have a choice. Prescott just finished 2nd in MVP voting last year, Lamb led the league in receptions, and Parsons has finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his three seasons in the league. These players are the definition of stars, and letting any of them walk would only put the Cowboys farther away from that elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy.

There is still time before the season for the Cowboys to get these deals done. At worst, the team will still get to employ Prescott, Lamb and Parsons in 2024. But moving forward, Dallas has to take a long look in the mirror and decide if they can build a Super Bowl-caliber core around their three expensive superstars.

Source: Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.