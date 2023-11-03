Highlights WWE fans were hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but it appears that won't be happening.

There were talks of Ronaldo making an appearance at the event to generate buzz, but his football commitments will prevent him from attending.

Despite the hype, it seems unlikely that there will be a crossover between Ronaldo and WWE, although the possibility has been rumored for a while.

A major update has emerged on whether or not WWE fans can expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia tomorrow evening (November 4).

WWE has been partnered with Saudi Arabia for many years now, first striking a deal with the country’s Ministry of Sport back in 2018. The agreement centred around bringing professional wrestling to the country as part of a ten-year contract featuring multiple events per year.

For the first few shows, the company treated their trips to Saudi Arabia as one-off specials with no real relevance to what was happening on Raw and SmackDown. During its earlier iterations, Saudi events like the Greatest Royal Rumble were only there as huge attractions which featured nostalgia clashes such as John Cena v Triple H and Goldberg v The Undertaker.

However, in recent times, there has been a clear link with their Middle Eastern Premium Live Events and what the viewers had gotten used to seeing. In particular, their next ‘Crown Jewel’ show will provide the ultimate opportunity for perhaps WWE’s most popular wrestler right now, as LA Knight will stand toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns and challenge for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, matches include Damian Priest taking on Cody Rhodes, a title match between United States Title holder Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul as well as Rhea Ripley defending her Women’s World Championship in a five-way match.

As of now, someone who isn’t scheduled for the Crown Jewel card is Grayson Waller. Despite not being planned to step in the ring tomorrow night, the Aussie Icon has shown that he is capable of a PLE quality segment even if he doesn’t have a match due to his ability to entertain the fans and get head from audiences anywhere in the world.

Should Waller have a talk show segment in Saudi Arabia, this could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to bring in an outside celebrity to integrate into their product, and, based on the amount of sportspeople who have been tempted to take their talents to the Middle East in the last few months, there are a lot of options for the wrestling company to choose from.

Grayson Waller has teased Cristiano Ronaldo showing up at Crown Jewel

In fact, this is something that Grayson himself has teased in recent days, releasing a tweet that was a dig at football. He committed the sin of calling it ‘soccer’ and said that the beloved sport is mediocre. Specifically, he attached a gif of Cristiano Ronaldo, questioning why people praise CR7, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, as much as they do.

On first look, this may appear as if Waller is looking be troll another fanbase as he has done previously with the likes of Taylor Swift, but given that Ronaldo was the first major footballer to sign for a Saudi team when he joined Al-Nassr at the beginning of this year, and is overall one of the most recognisable names in the world, hype has started to generate over potentially seeing the former Manchester United winger inside a WWE ring to confront the Australian.

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be at WWE Crown Jewel

There's more to the story too, as last month, it was reported by Diario AS that Ronaldo was 'in talks' with WWE over an appearance at Crown Jewel tomorrow evening. The idea wasn't for a match, but rather Triple H just wanted the footballer to appear on the show, mainly to generate mainstream buzz and pop the Saudi crowd.

However, it doesn't seem like anything is going to come to pass though, as Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej tomorrow evening at 6pm GMT (9pm Saudi time). The game will be taking place the same time as Crown Jewel, meaning that unless Ronaldo hasn't been selected, which is highly unlikely, he won't be able to make the show.

RELATED: Ric Flair pitched WWE return before signing 'multi-year' AEW dealWith Crown Jewel tomorrow night, we won’t have to wait long to see whether the five-time Ballon D’Or winner will soon be working with WWE. While a Ronaldo-wrestling crossover does sound unlikely and will probably remain a fantasy, Triple H wanting to secure a deal with Cristiano is something that has been rumoured for quite some time.

As always, as more comes out about the possibility of Ronaldo appearing at WWE Crown Jewel, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.