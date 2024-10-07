Amanda Staveley could invest in Tottenham Hotspur after leaving Newcastle United earlier this year, according to reports - and journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Saudi PIF advisor could join the side from the capital with a small minority stake to get the ball rolling in her newest footballing venture.

Staveley joined Newcastle three years ago and immediately oversaw a period of huge success on Tyneside, with investment steering the club away from Premier League relegation woes, before embarking on a dream campaign that saw them qualify for the Champions League within just 18 months of the takeover being completed. However, a surprise exit means that the investor is now looking for a new club - and Jacobs has delved deep into how Staveley could invest in Tottenham in a new adventure.

Amanda Staveley 'Ready' to Invest in Tottenham

A report from the Daily Mirror arose just over a week ago, claiming that Staveley was ready to get back into the English top-flight by investing in Tottenham by the end of the year - similar to how she did at Newcastle back in autumn 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 14 4th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 17.6 2nd Shots conceded per game 8.7 2nd xG 15.58 3rd

Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi brokered the £305million takeover of Newcastle around three years ago, but their departure from St. James' Park means that they have now 'entered' advanced talks to buy a decent stake in the north London side.

Tottenham are looking for new money, and Staveley's consortium with Ghodoussi means that they are expected to buy shares from Joe Lewis, who has a declining influence on Tottenham, though she will turn to the Middle East once again for financial backing after doing so with Newcastle.

Jacobs: Staveley Has Two Potential Takeover Avenues

Tottenham could see new investment by January

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Staveley would have two avenues to go down in terms of investing in the club - admitting that joining the club in a similar way to how Liverpool's owners FSG currently operate may be the best strategy at present. Jacobs said:

"Staveley is quite interesting, because if we again remember that first and foremost she's a broker, for any stake she takes in a club she would always have the capacity to find other investors or scale up an investment because of her network. So this is the key thing that we have to understand with Tottenham at the moment. "Is Daniel Levy going to entertain somebody that might buy small now without much practical or day-to-day say, but wants bigger responsibility, or stake, or other partners to come in the future? "Or is this more like an FSG investment - surrounding a small minority stake to a more silent, strategic investor to allow the club to be on a firm financial footing - but to be run in the same way as it is now? "And at the moment, I'm told it's the latter."

Tottenham Investment Could Massively Bolster Them

Daniel Levy isn't always the most generous spender

Tottenham have always naturally been the most prudent-spending side in the 'Big Six' in the Premier League, and especially with Newcastle and Aston Villa having spent big in recent years, the north London side do need investment if they are to keep up with the bigger sides in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years under Staveley's control.

Daniel Levy is known for eking out a beneficial deal for himself, and so Staveley will have to pay up if she is to acquire stakes in Tottenham - but investment in the same way that she did at Newcastle will only benefit the club in the future.

