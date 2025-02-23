Arsenal's pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is 'not done yet', Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the club still not having agreed terms with the Real Sociedad star despite reports suggesting otherwise on the Spaniard's proposed arrival in north London.

News broke in January that the Spain midfielder was under the microscope from the Gunners, who were thought to be actively pursuing a deal that would see Zubimendi link up with Mikel Arteta in the summer months. He's been a long-term target for quite some time, and with Arteta keen on stars who have featured for Sociedad - with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard joining having spent time at Anoeta - Zubimendi looked to be next in the frame.

Jacobs: Martin Zubimendi Arsenal Agreement 'Not Reached Yet'

The Gunners are looking to the Spaniard to bolster their midfield

However, Jacobs has poured cold water over those reports. With Arteta likely to strengthen his squad in the summer, the journalist confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were still working on securing his talents - but a deal hasn't been done just yet, with the player and the Premier League club having failed to fully agree on terms - despite a verbal agreement marking out the 'broad' aspect of a move.

Martin Zubimendi's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =2nd Goals 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =5th Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.91 2nd

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said of the Gunners' chase for the playmaker:

"Arsenal are still working on Martin Zubimendi. It's not done yet, and unfortunately, being 'close' to Zubimendi doesn't mean too much, because several suitors have been close in the past, and Arsenal therefore are very cautious about the situation - because they know that Zubimendi has committed to a Real Sociedad exit and then changed his mind in the past, most notably with Liverpool. "So, despite suggestions that Zubimendi has agreed full personal terms, including a reported four-year contract, my understanding is that only verbally and informally has Zubimendi agreed a broad personal term agreement over the basics. "In other words, [the verbal agreement is] saying the wage is acceptable, but there is not yet a full 100 percent agreement in a formal sense between Zubimendi and Arsenal."

Zubimendi has been a Sociedad player throughout his career, racking up 219 appearances for the La Liga outfit since his debut back in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has 15 caps for Spain.

However, with just one club trophy to his name, Arsenal will be hoping that both themselves and Zubimendi can boost their own tallies if they form an alliance via a summer move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-02-24.

