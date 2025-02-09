Arsenal's long-term pursuit of Ajax prodigy Jorrel Hato could be coming to an end, according to reports - with the Gunners thought to be cooling their interest in the young Dutchman amid the rise of other players in their squad and other interested clubs.

Reports on the Gunners' interest in Hato stretches all the way back to last May, and having had another solid Eredivisie season for the Amsterdam-based outfit, Hato's stock has risen in the past nine months. But despite his increased stature and Mikel Arteta's need for a defender earlier in the campaign, it seems as though they won't be returning for his services - with a report stating that although he remains on their shortlist, their interest has cooled for various reasons.

Report: Arsenal Interest in Hato Cooled

The Gunners' season has seen other players come to the fore

The report by TBR Football states that whilst Arsenal target Hato remains on their shortlist after an impressive breakthrough at Ajax, they have been joined by two other Premier League teams.

Jorrel Hato's Eredivisie statistics - Ajax squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =7th Assists 4 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.9 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Clearances Per Game 1.7 8th Match rating 6.98 =4th

Arsenal were linked earlier in the year during the transfer window, continuing to monitor Hato's progress as they searched for an alternative to forgotten defender Jakub Kiwior - though the signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly in recent weeks means that their priorities on the left-hand side of defence has changed, and that has let fellow top-flight duo Liverpool and Chelsea into the race for the centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano stated in the summer that Arsenal were monitoring the young defender, having been scouted for months despite his contract set to run until the summer of 2028.

Hato has been called one of the best young defenders in world football, being given the tag 'generational' in the process - and as a result of their cooled interest, that could let Liverpool and Chelsea into the race for his signature. Scouts of the Premier League pair were in attendance to watch Ajax twice last week in the Europa League and the Eredivisie, with both games resulting in 2-1 wins to the Amsterdam club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jorrel Hato made his Netherlands debut at the age of just 17.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are the first-choice pairing at present, whilst Kiwior and Calafiori are also names who can play at the back, whilst Hato's former Ajax teammate Jurrien Timber is also capable of featuring at the back. But with almost 100 appearances for the capital-based side and five caps for Netherlands already, Hato has superb credentials that would make him a superb signing for Arsenal - if they rekindle their interest.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

