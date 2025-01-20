Everton are set to miss out on Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah after the Ligue 1 club pulled the plug on his sale, according to L'Equipe.

The Toffees looked to be closing in on Nuamah as David Moyes' first signing since returning to the club. A 'broad agreement' was reportedly in place between the two clubs for the Ghanaian to head to Merseyside. Personal terms weren't expected to be a problem for the 21-year-old.

Nuamah has struggled for first-team opportunities at Groupama Stadium, starting five of 13 Ligue 1 games since arriving from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek for €28.5 million (£24 million) last summer. Les Gones have been given provisional relegation due to their financial situation, which has jeopardised several of their first-team stars' futures.

Everton's Nuamah Deal Frozen

Lyon Set To Keep The Winger

Lyon have reportedly made a U-turn over their decision to sell Nuamah. Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique is headed to Zenit Saint Petersburg in a €33 million (£28 million) plus €2 million (£1.7 million) in add-ons deal.

John Textor owns the French giants and the Brazilian outfit and Henrique's sale means the French club are set to bank the £28 million. It's expected to prevent Nuamah from joining Everton, although the Toffees aren't believed to have made an official bid for the attacker.

Lyon will likely keep Nuamah because they won't be able to sign a replacement due to their transfer ban alongside their provisional relegation. It's a blow for Moyes, who'd likely be keen to add more options in attack, albeit not with the most potent of wingers.

Ernest Nuamah Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 13 (5) Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate Passes Per Game 11.7 (86%) Accurate Crosses 0.3 (24%) Successful Dribbles 0.5 (41%) Ground Duels Won 1.8 (42%)

Everton are in a relegation battle and sit 16th, four points above the drop zone. There's been a lift at Goodison Park following Moyes' arrival, and he oversaw an impressive 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 19).

Moyes will likely want to strengthen his squad to ensure he keeps the Toffees in the Premier League. The club are considering using the loan market with their sights reportedly set on Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, although they'd need to terminate one of their current loanees' deals because all four loan spots are allocated.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 20/01/2025.

