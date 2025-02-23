Chelsea spent much of the winter transfer window probing at the prospect of landing Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, though a deal never came to fruition and Ben Jacobs has now exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United would "prefer to keep hold" of the player.

It has been a hot-and-cold season for Mainoo, who previously set high expectations in his breakout season last term. Under new boss Ruben Amorim, he has struggled to assert himself as one of the best players in the team, but he nonetheless remains a key figure in the squad thanks to his high potential.

He is currently on the treatment table at Manchester United after suffering an injury in training, and his return date is expected to be after the March international break.

Jacobs: Mainoo 'Not Going to Become Available' for Transfer

Chelsea remain interested in the 19-year-old

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs noted that Chelsea still held an interest in Mainoo, though it remains unlikely for Manchester United to open the door for his sale. He said:

"Chelsea like Kobbie Mainoo. They're aware of his current situation and are opportunistic. So if a situation ever arose where Mainoo doesn't extend and becomes available at value, then Chelsea would consider that deal. "But the fact that despite a lot of suggestions around both Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho arose with an open winter window, and yet at the same time no offers presented themselves, shows you that Manchester United prefer to keep hold of both players, and it probably tells you that suitors feel at this stage, particularly with Mainoo, they're not going to become available in the market."

Kobbie Mainoo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 18 Minutes Played 1,285 Progressive Passes per 90 3.64 Passes Completion (%) 86.3 Key Passes per 90 0.91 Tackles Won per 90 1.68 Interceptions per 90 1.19

Mainoo still has just under two-and-a-half years remaining on his current agreement at Old Trafford, but Manchester United are eager to tie his future down for a longer term. The England international is thought to be demanding wages in the region of £200k per week if he is to sign on the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho was in a similar position in the winter window to Mainoo, as interest from Chelsea and Napoli landed his future at Manchester United under uncertainty. However, unlike his teammate, the Argentinian's future is still in the air, as reports have suggested the Red Devils could be open to parting ways at the right price.

