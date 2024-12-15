Leicester City are reportedly plotting a surprise loan move to bring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall back to the King Power stadium, following the midfielder's struggle for game time at Chelsea, reveals Mick Brown.

The Blues raided the Foxes over the summer, signing both their manager, Enzo Maresca, and their star midfielder in Dewsbury-Hall. However, the Englishman has started just eight games in all competitions and featured only sparingly in the Premier League. The fresh appointment of Ruud Van Nistelrooy will have boosted the optimism at the club, with eyes firmly set on securing safety in the top-flight. Dewsbury-Hall played a pivotal role in lifting Leicester City back up from the EFL Championship, and re-signing the 26-year-old could help support the team's ambitions.

Leicester City Eyeing Deal for Dewsbury-Hall

Van Nistelrooy looks to bolster in midfield

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown noted that Leicester were among the clubs interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall, who has reportedly been made available for a move, despite joining Chelsea on a five-year deal just six months ago. The former Manchester United chief scout said:

"There are a number of clubs interested in him, and from what I’ve heard, one of those clubs is Leicester. "He did very well during his time there, helped get them into the Premier League and earned his big-money move to Chelsea. It’s not quite worked out for him there, but he’s still very highly thought of. So if Chelsea want to offload him in January, Leicester will have been made aware of his availability. "Even if it’s not a permanent deal, because they’ll want to make back at least the £30million they paid for him, a loan move could happen. "He’s the type of player they need, and I think he’d be interested in a return as well, so it’s a deal that would work for all parties."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Appearances 12 Minutes played 595 Goals 1 Pass completion 87.7% Key passes per 90 2.40

Last term, Dewsbury-Hall registered a remarkable 12 goals and 15 assists in 49 outings for Leicester, subsequently becoming a fan favorite, especially given he initially hailed from the team's youth academy. His return would be welcome, though a temporary loan may be more preferred by the club's higher-ups, given Chelsea's steep price demands.

With Leicester just two points above a relegation spot, Van Nistelrooy and his entourage will need to use the January transfer window as best as they can to bolster their chances of a place in the Premier League next term. As well as in midfield, a reinforcement in defense may also be on the cards, with the Dutch tactician eyeing a swoop for Manchester United's Victor Lindelof.

Statistics Courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024