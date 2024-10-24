Southampton have no immediate plans to sack Russell Martin despite his winless start to the Premier League season, Sky Sports News has revealed.

The 38-year-old tactician retains the backing of the club’s hierarchy after Southampton dropped a two-goal lead in Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Leicester and will be given further opportunities to turn things around at St. Mary’s.

However, Saints chiefs are understood to be demanding a quick improvement in results to avoid further pressure mounting on Martin’s position, as the club has collected just a single point from their first eight Premier League games.

After leading Southampton to promotion from the Championship last term, Martin was rewarded with a fresh three-year deal, running until 2027.

Nevertheless, recent results have fuelled speculation that the Brighton-born tactician could soon be on the brink, despite his success last season at St. Mary’s.

Saints have won just two of their 10 games across all competitions so far, with both victories occurring in the EFL Cup, where they’ve reached the fourth round and will face Stoke City next week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton have managed just six goals in their opening eight Premier League games, the second-lowest total in the division.

Martin has continued to adhere to his possession-based approach in the Premier League, having won promotion with an impressive 65.5% possession rate – more than any other team in England’s top two divisions last season.

Southampton currently boast the sixth-best average possession stats (55.5%) among all 20 clubs, with only Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Brighton, and Chelsea having more of the ball in the opening eight games.

After visiting champions Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Martin will have two more promising opportunities to secure his first Premier League win in the St. Mary’s dugout, with clashes against Everton and Wolves looming.

According to Sky Sports News, the 38-year-old is not expected to pull off a surprise at Man City, but the following two league games are seen as ‘crucial’ chances to secure his first win before the November international break.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 64 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 20 Goals scored 118 Goals conceded 98 Points per match 1.69

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.