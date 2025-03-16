West Ham United could complete the signing of Southampton star and former England international Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, according to reports - with the Hammers thought to be 'well-placed' to complete the free signing of the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate once his contract expires at St. Mary's.

Walker-Peters has proven himself to be a dependable member of Southampton's squad down the years, being one of their only Premier League-level stars this time around in what has been a dismal campaign under Russell Martin and Ivan Juric. However, with their relegation all but confirmed, Walker-Peters will be seeking a move in the summer - and he could return to the capital.

Report: West Ham 'Well-Placed' for Walker-Peters Signing

The Hammers will need to make some signings this summer to amend their league position

The report by Football Insider states that West Ham are 'well-placed' to complete the signing of Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window, with Southampton's relegation looking more and more likely by the week.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Premier League statistics - Souithampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =2nd Assists 2 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1 =4th Tackles Per Game 1.3 =10th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 11th Match rating 6.44 9th

A 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday has only plunged the Saints further into Championship territory, sitting 17 points adrift of safety with just 27 points to play for - and should Wolves win their next two games and Southampton lose theirs, it would see Saints relegated with a loss at Tottenham on April 6.

That means there could be a fire sale on the south coast, with Walker-Peters always likely to be one name on his way out of the club, having made 142 appearances at top-flight level. Only turning 28 next month, his expiring contract means that the Hammers would be garnering experience and a player in his peak years on a free transfer.

Walker-Peters is thought to be 'determined' to continue playing in the Premier League, having dropped to the Championship last season following their relegation in the 2022/23 campaign, with aspirations of playing his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans for the England team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker-Peters has made two caps for England, with both coming in 2022.

Meanwhile, Potter is looking for full-backs as an area of improvement, and Walker-Peters will be an ideal target given that he can play on either flank to support Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmer to boost squad depth at the London Stadium, with the Hammers having suffered greatly in the league this season as they sit in 16th place.

