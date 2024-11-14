Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy are expecting Ange Postecoglou to return the club to the Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign, journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed.

Missing out on Europe’s prestigious club competition for a second year running would be seen as a ‘blow’ to the Australian’s long-term future in North London, with his contract set to run until the summer of 2027.

Postecoglou, who has spoken publicly about his desire to finally win a trophy for Spurs, is primarily expected to deliver Champions League qualification after failing to do so last season.

Tottenham are sitting 10th in the Premier League, having shockingly lost 2-1 at home to bottom-five strugglers Ipswich Town last weekend, with goals from Liam Delap and Sammie Szmodics making the difference for the visitors.

It was Spurs’ fifth loss of the new league campaign and second in a row across all competitions, having lost to Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa League last week.

However, Postecoglou’s side are well-placed to progress from the league phase to the knockout rounds, having won their first three matches and now sitting seventh in the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have scored 23 goals in 11 league games this season – more than any other team in the Premier League.

Postecoglou had a much stronger start to his first season at Spurs in 2023/24, going unbeaten in his first 10 Premier League matches and leading the table in October.

However, the Australian tactician won only 12 of the next 28 league matches, falling short of a top-four finish and finishing his debut season in North London in fifth place.

While questions over his future at Tottenham have already resurfaced, signs currently suggest he is under no imminent danger of losing his job, despite growing frustration around the club with recent results.

Spurs return to action following the international break with a league clash against Manchester City on 23 November, before taking on Roma in the Europa League five days later.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2023-24) Matches 58 Wins 31 Draws 7 Losses 20 Goals scored 114 Goals conceded 87 Points per match 1.72

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.