Highlights Authors of Pain, have apparently re-signed with WWE after being unexpectedly released in 2020.

Their re-signings, which reports state were finalised back in 2022, were kept a secret from the public until now, with their TV returns being delayed

With the WWE's hiring freeze now lifted, it is expected that the return of Authors of Pain will be officially announced soon, potentially coming back to NXT.

A popular tag-team that last appeared for the WWE in 2020 could be on their way back to television very soon, with Triple H apparently 'secretly' re-signing them.

A new report has emerged stating that the Authors of Pain, individually known as Akam and Rezar, have inked new deals with WWE that will see them return to the company.

AOP were last seen in the WWE back in 2020, being aligned with Seth Rollins, until they were unexpectedly released from their contracts in September of that year, potentially due to budget cuts.

Related: One of WWE's top stars could be off TV for 'three months'

Are Authors of Pain returning to WWE?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that AOP actually inked a new deal with WWE towards the end of last year, but their signings have been kept 'secret' from the public and not reported by the media, until now.

Their television return ultimately fell through at the time due to internal changes within the WWE, with both the return of Vince McMahon to power and the sale of the company to Endeavour causing what Triple H's plans to come to a halt.

The drastic internal changes within the WWE resulted in Triple H's contract talks with potential incoming, such as Jay White and Nick Aldis, coming to a stop, as the company issued what has been called a 'hiring freeze'.

The report from Fightful explains that Akam and Rezar were signed by WWE before the 'hiring freeze' came into effect, and as a matter of fact, before Vince McMahon had even made his return to the company's Board of Directors, and prior to the 78-year-old getting increasingly involved with creative.

Image credits: WWE

Sapp also noted that AOP were spotted on an internal travel list for the WWE in May 2023, further pointing at the secret signing of the duo, but explains that their physical returns were pushed back.

Now that the hiring freeze within the WWE has concluded, which was recently confirmed by the signing of Brian Pillman Jr to a developmental contract, it can be presumed that the re-signing of the AOP will be made public soon.

Rumours have indicated that AOP may find themselves on NXT, rather than back on Raw or SmackDown, but information about Triple H's plans for the duo were not included in the aforementioned report from Fightful.READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's original plans for John Cena's return leaked

Why did WWE release AOP?

AOP were a dominant duo in the WWE, first appearing and instantly making an impact in the NXT brand back in 2016 where they were managed by the legendary Paul Ellering, the former manager of the legendary Road Warriors.

AOP went on to win the NXT tag-team titles and looked to have a bright future ahead of them, with many feeling as if Vince McMahon would take a shining to the duo, thanks to their physiques and styles in the ring.

Their success in NXT was hard to ignore, and they received their call-up to the main roster in 2018, quickly becoming Raw Tag Team Champions, adding credence to the theories that McMahon was a fan of their work.

However, their momentum was cut short on two occasions as the duo turned out to be injury-prone. Akam suffered a severe knee injury in 2019, which took the duo off television for a large portion of the year.

The Authors of Pain returned to action towards the end of 2019 and aligned themselves with Seth Rollins, in what looked poised to be a big push for the talented team, who were now standing alongside one of WWE's biggest stars.

Image credits: WWE

Despite the big plans in store for them, injury would sadly once again cut their run short, as Rezar suffered an bicep early on in 2020, and the team were never seen again on television.

Their releases were made public in September 2020, presumably due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, something that WWE tended to do at the time, starting in April of that year.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to keep updated on the latest news surrounding the return of the Authors of Pain to WWE television.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now?