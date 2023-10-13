Highlights John Cena will be wrestling at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia next month, despite previously refusing to work at shows in the country.

Although his opponent is still unknown, fans can expect a great match from Cena, as he is rarely involved in disappointing encounters.

Cena's involvement in the show marks his first regular television appearance in WWE in several years, as he has been heavily invested in professional wrestling due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

Following his return to WWE last month, John Cena has taken up a key role in the company's regular television for the first time in several years.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that's currently ongoing in Hollywood, he's been fully invested in professional wrestling once again and fans have begun speculating as to whether we'll be seeing him make an appearance at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia next month.

The future Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled at any of WWE's Saudi Arabia shows since the very first one, and very famously refused to work the first Crown Jewel event, but that could be about to change.

Will John Cena be at Crown Jewel?

Considering his past stance, fans began speculating whether Cena would wrestle on the upcoming show. It's the first time he's been regularly involved in WWE television as they head overseas to Saudi Arabia, so his potential involvement on the show has been pondered by many, but it seems we finally have an answer.

Despite refusing to wrestle at Crown Jewel in the past, it seems Cena will actually be working the show next month and will return to Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2018.

Per Ringside News, the plan is currently for the former WWE Champion to wrestle on the show, continuing his run of appearances and involvement with the wrestling giant's recent Premium Live Events.

READ MORE: John Cena reveals exactly when he'll leave WWEThe site claims to have received confirmation about Cena's status for Crown Jewel from a tenured and trusted member of WWE's creative team.

He will be featured on the show, but despite recent reports suggesting he could wrestle Roman Reigns at the event, they have now revealed that will not be the case, with 'Big Match John' set to share the ring with someone else.

What matches will take place at Crown Jewel?

With that being said, it's still unclear as to whom Cena will take on, all we know is he's set to be on the show, something fans will be very happy to hear.

As the SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, he will remain involved heavily in WWE's product but has already revealed his intention to head back to Hollywood once the protests are over and a fair deal is resolved.

Following Fastlane earlier this month, WWE have immediately turned their attention towards the Crown Jewel card. As of right now, there's just one match announced for the show and that is a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

WWE's Saudi Arabia Shows Date Main Event Greatest Royal Rumble April 27, 2018 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match Crown Jewel November 2, 2018 D-Generation X Vs The Brothers of Destruction Super ShowDown June 7, 2019 The Undertaker Vs Goldberg Crown Jewel October 31, 2019 Seth Rollins Vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt - Falls Count Anywhere match Super ShowDown February 27, 2020 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Vs Goldberg Crown Jewel October 21, 2021 Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar Elimination Chamber February 19, 2022 Bobby Lashley Vs Brock Lesnar Vs AJ Styles Vs Austin Theory Vs Matt Riddle Vs Seth Rollins - Elimination Chamber match Crown Jewel November 5, 2022 Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul Night of Champions May 27, 2023 Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Vs The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa) Crown Jewel November 4, 2023 TBA

The company has been known to pull out some pretty major matches at their Saudi Arabia shows in the past, so expect them to pull out all the stops. Cena's opponent is still unclear, but we're sure, whoever it is, the match will be a great one. He's very rarely involved in a disappointing encounter, so that won't change here.

Check out the table above to see a full list of WWE's Saudi Arabia shows.