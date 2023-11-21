After years of speculation, wrestling fans seemingly finally know what the immediate future holds for MJF, with his future in both AEW and WWE being revealed in a new report.

Following the creation of AEW in 2019, there has been a whole new roster of wrestlers becoming superstars across the world due to their exposure on mainstream television. The likes of Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Hangman Page are just a handful of stars who had grown fanbases due to their work on the independent scene and in Japan and saw their popularity explode to new heights as a result of AEW. Former WWE stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have had career resurgences due to their moves to the promotion too.

One man in particular who has benefitted tremendously from AEW's existence is MJF. When Tony Khan first launched the promotion, the wrestler was quite the unknown commodity, but over the last four years, he has become a star and there are few wrestlers in the business today that can elicit the level of responses he can out of audiences whether he's playing a dastardly villain or relatable hero.

Triple H has a long-standing interest in signing MJF

MJF is one of the hottest figures in wrestling right now, and as a result, rumours of WWE and Triple H having interest in him quickly began to surface as they usually do when someone begins to make a name for themselves outside of the company. It's no surprise either, MJF is the perfect pro wrestler, with excellent promo skills, but also incredible work inside the squared circle too.

Over the last few years, he's touted 2024 as the year he becomes a free agent and has regularly admitted he is willing to test the water and has no issue leaving AEW for WWE if the right offer comes along.

Recently though, sources within WWE have revealed they're not quite sure that is going to be the case come next year, and not think that Triple H will actually be legally able to get him to join the company come 2024.

WWE officials think MJF has re-signed with AEW

While he might say one thing on the microphone, WWE is very much convinced that behind the scenes, things are very different. According to Haus of Wrestling, the company very much believes that MJF has actually signed a new contract with AEW that would keep him with the promotion until at least 2027, effectively ruling out any chance of a move to Triple H and company in the near future.

The report revealed that Triple H hasn't engaged in any discussions with the AEW Champion about a potential deal as WWE believes there's zero chance his contract will expire in 2024 and there's no chance of landing him right now. It makes sense too, as while MJF may say he is open to leaving next year, there's simply no way Khan would have pushed him to the stratosphere as he has and essentially build his entire company around him over the last 12 months in the manner in which he has if there was even a slight chance he would be vanishing in just a few short months.

He's become one of the most entertaining aspects of AEW, and the main event scene is all the more interesting with him in it, so AEW is wise to do whatever it takes to keep hold of their talisman. It is a shame, though, as we can only imagine the incredible work he could do in a WWE ring too.