There's a lot at stake for the NFL as it defends itself in a civil trial over its Sunday Ticket television package in a lawsuit.

As Pro Football Talk notes, it's a civil trial -- so the question isn't just if the NFL acted illegally, but also if it caused financial harm in doing so.

Not only that, but since this is an antitrust case, awarded damages are tripled after the verdict is entered. That's the law.

So it follows that recent testimony has centered on various economists and economic experts as they testify about potential losses to consumers.

Economic Experts Battle It Out

The trial's outcome could change how we watch games.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, the plaintiffs are arguing that the impact of the NFL's actions was at a pretty high number -- around $7 billion. Another argued that the NFL was charging almost 25 percent more than what the sweet spot for profits would be.

Part of the argument from the plaintiffs is not only did the NFL charge too much for Sunday Ticket, but that it worked to keep the number of subscriptions low.

Another argument put forth by the plaintiffs is that the NFL forced DirectTV to charge its customers more for Sunday Ticket than it wanted to charge. That's the almost 25 percent difference mentioned above.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Google attracted 1.3 million subscribers to NFL Sunday Ticket after it transformed the package into a streaming service.

For its part, the NFL got one of the plaintiff's witnesses to concede under cross-examination that the average cost consumers paid for the package was about $102 -- a number which matches the NFL's own estimates.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says he's paid much more than that every year, and as of this writing, YouTubeTV, which now hosts Sunday Ticket, charges $449 per year.

It was Daniel A. Rascher, director of academic programs and a professor in the sport management master’s program at the University of San Francisco, who said during testimony for the plaintiffs that damages are in excess of $7 billion.

Meanwhile, John Douglas Zona, a Ph.D. in economics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, called the 24.6 percent price difference between what DirectTV allegedly wanted to charge and what the NFL allegedly required it to charge, an "NFL tax."

Ali Yurukoglu, a Stanford University economist, was called by the NFL, and his testimony was meant to counter Zona's.

How can the verdict affect NFL fans?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This trial may seem a little boring for the average fan or consumer who cares more about on-field action, but if the NFL is found liable AND found to have caused financial harm, the cost to the league could be in the billions.

Perhaps more relevant to the average football fan, the way the NFL distributes its games to fans could undergo massive changes.

If the plaintiffs win, the cost of seeing out-of-market games could be lowered, it could be easier to watch single games when out of market, or to follow one team when you don't live in that team's home market.

Imagine if you're a Chicago Bears fan in California on vacation. Right now, your only way to watch the Bears play while out of town, if the game isn't being broadcast over the air, would be to either pay for Sunday Ticket, if possible, where you're staying, or to find a bar.

Now you could potentially pay for the game as a one-off.

Similarly, a Bears fan living in Washington D.C. might be able to pay less to see only Bears games, instead of paying for Sunday Ticket for all the games.

The trial hasn't gotten a ton of media coverage, probably because the topic is followed less than on-field concerns and roster news, but the outcome could change how we all watch NFL games.

Source: NBC Sports - Pro Football Talk

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.