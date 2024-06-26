Highlights Anthony Richardson won't face restrictions in training camp despite being limited on the last day of OTAs.

The Colts have high expectations in 2024, but a lot of that hinges on the success of their quarterback.

Richardson has high impact potential with his rushing ability but must improve his passing game consistency.

After suffering a shoulder injury that cut his rookie campaign short, many were concerned when reports broke that Anthony Richardson was limited on the last day of OTAs.

However, Indianapolis Colts general manager, Chris Ballard, spoke on the news when appearing on the GM Reshuffle Podcast and said the young passer wouldn't have any restrictions in training camp:

He’ll be full-go... He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day.

There are high hopes that Richardson will be an impact player and help guide Indianapolis to a strong season. If the second-year passer struggles to stay on the field, though, the team's chances of accomplishing their goals severely diminish.

Expectations Ride On Richardson's Shoulder(s)

The Colts' upside is undeniable, but the 2nd-year QB's play dictates if they can reach it

The arrival of Shane Steichen in Indianapolis was highly anticipated, but the overall result got watered down due to injuries sustained by Richardson and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

Still, the offense was able to stay afloat, and it led many to believe that when at 100%, the team has tons of potential and could even be a dark horse to contend for the AFC South crown.

Potential is a wonderful thing, but it's execution that matters. The quarterback showed promise in his short span of play in 2023, but there were still many issues with consistency. Heading into his second season, the Florida product will need to show progress with his touch and delivery through the air so that the offense is well-versed in the pass and run game through the 2024 campaign.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: In the three full games that Anthony Richardson played in 2023, he had the second-highest average fantasy football scoring output. Josh Allen was first with 24.2.

Working to his favor, the offense will likely look to maintain their identity on the ground. Even with Taylor battling injuries all season, the team remained a top 10 rushing offense with 2,059 yards rushing. Now, with their 25-year-old ball carrier back at full force, the team should be able to execute at a high level in that department.

Richardson projects as a high-impact player running the ball as well. Despite playing in just four games during his rookie campaign, the quarterback ran for four touchdowns and 136 yards. While that aspect of his game may be relied upon a little bit less in the name of safety, the 22-year-old has stated that he doesn't intend to change his playing style one bit.

It won't be easy in a crowded AFC South division and an even more difficult conference. However, the team has the pieces in place to succeed. So now, it's about taking advantage of the opportunity.

