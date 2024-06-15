Highlights McGregor was forced to pull out of his fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 this week.

A report suggests that 'severe injuries' caused the Irishman to withdraw from the contest.

The 35-year-old was said to be left 'contemplating retirement' after the setback.

Conor McGregor has been forced to seriously consider his competitive future after 'severe injuries' ruled him out of his planned UFC 303 main event against Michael Chandler. The bout was to have marked the return of 'The Notorious' to the Octagon after a three-year absence, but he was forced to bow out on medical advice.

Those close to the situation have remained tight-lipped on McGregor's health status, with UFC boss Dana White vowing not to reveal any details on the injury. There has been some suggestion that the Irish superstar could be ready to fight as early as late September. However, a report from the Daily Mail has called the issues 'severe', indicating that McGregor had been mulling over whether to hang up his gloves after the setback.

McGregor Pushed to the Brink by 'Severe' Injuries

The 35-year-old could not make through his training camp for Chandler bout

Per a source, McGregor was said to be 'contemplating retirement' after suffering the as-yet unconfirmed injuries. The 35-year-old broke his left leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 - and there has been speculation that that issue may still be presenting a problem.

However, having had some time to come to terms with the setback, McGregor is now seemingly determined to see out the remaining two fights on his UFC contract. The source stated:

"Ultimately, having to withdraw has lit a spectacular fire under him and he is more determined than ever to fight again this year and to reschedule his match with Chandler. Conor has been more injured than he would like to reveal but his ego made him think he would be able to pull it off and fight later this month."

Perhaps showing the benefit of his experience as he gets older, McGregor was said to have withdrawn in the hope of 'getting 100% healthy - and extending his career.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 15/06/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

"Smarter heads prevailed when reality set in and as we got closer, Conor decided to get 100% healthy instead so he could have a couple more fights over the years over losing it all in a few weeks."

McGregor still believes he has 'a handful of big money fights left' in his UFC run

"Conor has a handful of big money fights left in him. To protect his future in the financial department, it was best for him to call off the fight, so when he does come back, it will be a huge deal and he believes that there will be tremendous amount of momentum towards watching him once again as he gets back into the Octagon."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has lost three of his last four UFC bouts.

Notably, both McGregor and Chandler were removed from the UFC 303 main event once it was confirmed that Conor wouldn't be competing. In their place, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will step up on short notice to face off in a rematch for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Chandler, then, looks likely to once again opt to wait for McGregor to return to full fitness so that the pair can finally settle their long-running rivalry. If McGregor has his way, he will deal with the American, before moving on to close out his career with a few more money-spinning bouts.