Highlights Deshaun Watson practiced for the first time in OTAs after his shoulder injury and is progressing through his rehab plan.

Elijah Moore praises Watson's hard work, identifying him as the key to the Browns' success.

Cleveland looks to Watson for a strong 2024 season as the team's expectations are resting on his recovery.

Deshaun Watson threw in team activities for the first time this offseason on Thursday during the Cleveland Browns' OTAs. Getting the quarterback live reps as he works himself back from a shoulder injury that ended his 2023 campaign is a part of the organization's rehab plan in order to ensure the 28-year-old is at full-strength by the time the regular season kicks off.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore shared with the media his thoughts on how Watson has looked up to this point. Moore expressed confidence and respect for the work that the seventh-year quarterback has put in en route to returning from the injury:

We always talking, we always checking in… I watch him work his ass off every single day. You see what I'm saying? That's all that we could ask for is for him to work his ass off. So I think he looks good.

The Browns were 5-1 with Watson as their starting quarterback last season, and the expectation is that the team can compete to win the AFC North, and potentially more, in 2024. Having their veteran leader under center and playing at 100% would go a long way in improving their chances at doing so.

Cleveland's Chances Ride on Watson

The roster is there, now the offense needs to find its groove

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Berry has done a phenomenal job as general manger of the Browns constructing one of the league's strongest rosters. However, the team is still waiting for the payoff of their blockbuster trade for Watson when they sent three first-round picks, a third, and a fifth to the Houston Texans.

In his first season with the franchise, Watson returned from suspension looking out-of-sync. Having missed the entire previous season, it made sense, but the play was still disappointing. The offense seemed to turn a new leaf in 2023, but injuries derailed the campaign as Watson played in just six games, and even Nick Chubb tore multiple ligaments in his knee early in the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cleveland Browns had five different starting quarterbacks in 2023, four of which won at least one game as starters.

Now in 2024, the pressure is on. Staying healthy, producing, and winning games are all musts for this Browns' team to capitalize on the talent in place on the roster, and failure to do so may start to close the always-narrow Super Bowl window that a team can create for themselves.

While the mindset may not be "Lombardi or Bust" just yet, the season must show much more from this squad, or the confidence will start to wane.

Watson in Houston vs. Cleveland (17-Game Avg.) Year HOU CLE Games/Season 13.5 6 Completion Percentage 67.8 59.8 Passing Yards 4,577 3,141 Passing Touchdowns 33 20 Yards/Attempt 8.3 6.5 Passer Rating 104.5 81.7 Rush Yards 528 449 Rush TDs 5 3 Yards/Rush 5.5 5.1

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey hopes to play a major role in that success, and said he's treating this recovery process for Watson like he did when working with Cam Newton on the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns kick off the 2024 regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The belief is that No. 4 will be lined up under center completely ready to go.

Source: 92.3 The Fan Cleveland

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.