Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to complete a switch to Bayern Munich or any other club in the Bundesliga in the future, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Van Dijk has enjoyed an illustrious spell on Merseyside, winning the Premier League and the Champions League, and has established himself as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time. Almost amassing 300 appearances for the Reds, the Dutchman is expected to leave Anfield next summer when his contract expires, and Bayern have been cited as a potential suitor.

However, Falk believes that a move to Germany likely isn't on the cards, due to Van Dijk's age, declining physical capabilites and excessive wage demands.

Van Dijk Not Likely to Join Bayern

He is expected to leave Liverpool

Joining Liverpool in January 2018 for a fee in the region of £75 million, Van Dijk has secured legendary status in the north-west, leading the Reds to multiple pieces of silverware, and has been described as 'world class'. However, having turned 33 in July, he's entering the latter stages of his career, is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Merseysiders, and is thus likely to end his stint with the English giants in just over seven months' time.

His next destination is still up in the air, although various reports have indicated that a move to the Allianz Arena could be in the works. Writing on the Daily Briefing, transfer journalist Falk dismissed this potential deal, deeming it unlikely for a multitude of reasons:

Sorry about Virgil van Dijk. I’m a big fan of him, but he’s too old for Bayern Munich at the moment, as they’re trying to construct a very complex defence with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae. They need fast players, which is why they sold Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United. I think Virgil van Dijk doesn’t have this speed and kind of defending for this really high back four. I’m really sorry about this, as I’d love to see him in the Bundesliga, but at this point, I think Bayern Munich would be the only club in the Bundesliga that could afford his wages (and where he’d like to go), so I see no future for him in the German top-flight. He’s a player who could fit perfectly for many clubs in Italy’s Serie A, but the door is closed for him in Germany.

Van Dijk's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 91.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.67 Tackles Per 90 1.13 Interceptions Per 90 1.1 Aerial Duels Won 3.97

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 02/11/2024