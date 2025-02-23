Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all admirers of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, and Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Enzo Maresca's side could make a move if his asking price drops.

Guehi has been exceptional for the Eagles since his move from Stamford Bridge in 2021, becoming the key man in their backline and earning himself a spot in England's starting XI, where he excelled in the summer at EURO 2024 as the Three Lions reached the final. Naturally, however, that means that other clubs are interested in the Ivory Coast-born leader - and Chelsea are one of the clubs who have been credited with an interest.

Jacobs: Chelsea Could Move for Marc Guehi if Price Drops

Guehi is out of contract in 18 months and teams could make a move in the summer

The Blues were touted with a late January move for Guehi to fix their defensive problems. Wesley Fofana is out for another few weeks, whilst Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah are on the treatment table - and alongside Axel Disasi moving to Aston Villa on loan, manager Maresca will be keen to add to his squad.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =5th Goals 3 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =8th Clearances Per Game 4.6 4th Match rating 6.91 6th

And Jacobs has stated exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that both parties are interested in a Stamford Bridge return - which could happen if Palace drop their price tag. He said:

"There will be other suitors. Of course, we shouldn't discount Newcastle, who made a series of bids last summer - and Tottenham could return, even though Kevin Danso ended up joining. "But I think the feeling is that Guehi knows Chelsea, obviously very well. He's been there before, he's open to that move, and I'm told he would ideally like to stay in London. "So Chelsea can see value in the fee for Guehi, which has been deemed to be very inflated in previous windows. But if - because of his contractual situation - that fee drops to in and around £50million, I think that is a deal that Chelsea will return for. "And if they can agree a fee with Palace, I think the player is open to returning to Stamford Bridge."

Guehi was previously linked with Newcastle in the summer, with the Magpies reportedly having had four bids rejected despite a deal looking close for his services - and Tottenham made a late January move, before opting for Danso due to the cost of the prospective Guehi deal. Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked too, and Palace know that there is a lot of interest in securing his signature.

Chelsea Link Could Prove Vital for Blues

The club would be able to land him as a signing for now and the future

For Chelsea, their previous affiliation with him could trump those in the race. Guehi spent 14 years with the Blues, having joined the club aged seven - though he only made two appearances for the club, with both of those coming in the League Cup against Grimsby Town and Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has 22 caps for England but has yet to score for the Three Lions.

But 123 top-flight appearances for Palace have shown his worth in the Premier League - and at the age of just 25 by the time the new campaign starts, he's a good signing to have for the future and the present.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-02-25.

