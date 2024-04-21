Highlights Rhea Ripley is set to miss around three months of action after suffering a 'fluke' injury on Monday Night Raw.

The Judgement Day member was forced to vacate her WWE Women's World Championship after 380 days as a result.

Ripley picked up the injury during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan on Raw.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley suffered a very legitimate injury last week on Monday Night Raw during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan, initiated when a chair was thrown at the champion before a brief exchange saw Liv slam her into the wall.

The initial report, broken by PWInsider, detailed that discussions were underway internally regarding whether the damage was severe enough to warrant the vacating of the title, which was ultimately the case when she handed it over on Monday's episode of Raw.

This ended The Eradicator’s Women’s World Championship reign at 380 days, coming at a time when she would’ve been looking to go from strength to strength following her victory and retention over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. The rest of Raw saw Ripley say goodbye to her Judgment Day stablemates before going on hiatus to recover.

Related Rhea Ripley Forced to Vacate Women's Championship on WWE Raw Rhea Ripley has had to hand over her WWE title due to a serious injury, likely to keep her off television for several months.

With Rhea’s injury still very fresh, fans are clamouring for any further information on her condition. Initially, it seemed as if she’d perhaps gotten hurt off of the chair that was launched at her to start to brawl with Morgan last week, but, given that it looked to be a shoulder injury, it was the moment in which she was thrown into the wall that did the damage. Well, there's now been an update given about a potential timeframe for her return.

Rhea Could Be Back in Three Months

The injury was a 'total fluke'

To provide an update on the former WWE Women’s Champion and her recovery timetable, Bryan Alvarez, via Wrestling Observer Live, has suggested that it may be four to six weeks before the Australian regains mobility in her shoulder, while it would then be three months before she’s able to step back into the ring. It’s also noted that the incident which caused the issue was a ‘total fluke’.

“She suffered a sprained AC joint in the brawl with Liv Morgan last week. Liv threw her into the wall and she hurt it, a total fluke. Usually takes 4-6 weeks to regain mobility and up to three months to be back ready to go.”

This is a very gutting blow for WWE and their women’s division, especially with Rhea being at the top of her game before unfortunately being sidelined. Attention will now turn to whom the next champion for the red brand may be.

WWE Will Hold a Battle Royal To Determine a New Champion

The match will take place on Raw

Interestingly, WWE have already confirmed that a new Women’s World Champion will be crowned on Raw this week. In the form of a battle royal, some of the company's most popular stars will face off to determine a new champion. The news was broken via a commercial during Friday's episode of Smackdown, and judging from the faces shown throughout, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green and Shayna Baszler are just some of the stars that will be involved.

Interestingly, Becky Lynch was also featured in the commercial, implying that she might be returning early from her reported time away from the company to take part. As always, as more comes out on the injury status and recovery timetable of Rhea Ripley, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.