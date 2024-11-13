Southampton aren't afraid to sack Russell Martin for compensation reasons, although the English boss' job is safe for the time being, according to Football Insider.

The Saints have endured a dismal start to the season, accumulating just four points from their opening eleven matches, a return that sees them sat rock bottom of the Premier League. Saturday's 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Wolves looked like it could be the final nail in the coffin for Martin, with calls to part ways with the former Swansea City head coach circulating.

However, it appears that he'll be granted more time to reverse the south coast outfit's fortunes, although the reported £12 million cost of dismissing the tactician isn't said to be holding the club's hierarchy back. It's understood that St. Mary's executives won't refrain from pulling the trigger if results don't improve.

Martin Won't be Sacked Over International Break

His job is safe for now

Winning promotion back to the top flight in May by beating Leeds at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, Martin earned plaudits for implementing a distinct possession-oriented approach in the second division. This playing style hasn't translated effectively to the Premier League thus far, and the Saints have subsequently lost nine of their first eleven matches, and scored fewer goals than any other team.

This sort of record would typically prompt a change in the dugout, but Football Insider report that the decision has been made to keep the faith in the under-pressure Martin. While the international break may have been the opportune moment to make a change, it's said that the Saints higher-ups are content with the ex-Norwich City player for the time being, with the team's victory over Everton last week earning him a reprieve.

Football Insider also report that the continued faith in Martin isn't due to the financial cost of sacking him. Giving the coach his marching orders and replacing him would reportedly cost around £12 million, but the Southampton board are said to be willing to spend this money if they feel they need to make a change.

Ultimately, Martin is on thin ice, with matches against Liverpool, Brighton and Chelsea immediately after the break likely determining his fate.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 68 Wins 34 Draws 12 Losses 22 Win Percentage 50%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 13/11/2024