It seems like things are moving according to plan for the former No. 2 overall draft pick in his recovery from injury.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young had neck surgery on March 19, a day after he signed a one-year contract worth $13 million to join the team the Saints off-season. As Charean Williams of NBC Sports reports:

Saints defensive end Chase Young received a positive report from neck specialist, Dr. Robert Watkins, during a checkup this week. Young will undergo more tests in about six weeks, but the former No. 2 Overall pick plans to participate in training camp.

Now, if Young can stay healthy, he would provide a major boost to a New Orleans defense led by edge rusher Cameron Jordan, who finished with just 2.0 sacks sacks in 2023, his lowest total since his rookie year.

So, what is the value that Young can bring to the Saints when healthy? Let's take a deeper dive into his deal.

Former No. 2 Overall Pick finished with 7.5 sacks in 2023, tied for the most in his career

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Young's career certainly got off to a hot start. As the No. 2 pick of the Washington Commanders (then called the Washington Football Team) during the 2020 NFL Draft, his contributions to the defensive edge were felt immediately.

In his rookie season, he tallied 7.5 sacks, four pass deflections, four forced fumbles (three recoveries, one for a touchdown), and 44 tackles. Those numbers were good enough to earn him a Pro Bowl nod and the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chase Young notched 7.5 sacks in both his first and last seasons in the NFL in 2020 and 2023, but he managed just 1.5 sacks combined from 2021-2022.

However, injuries have played a major factor in his career, as he would only go on to play nine games in 2021 and three games in 2022. But in 2023, he did manage to play in 16 regular season games. After a mid-season trade, Young's career got a bit of a rejuvenation when he joined the San Francisco 49ers. Now, he gets to join a Saints team that is looking to rebound in 2024.

Saints Defensive Woes In 2023 Category NFL Rank 34 sacks 29th 119.9 rushing yards per game 22nd 327.2 total yards per game 13th

Despite his injuries, Young can still be a game-wrecker who can take some pressure off of the aging Jordan on the edge. The Saints certainly should be able to take a step forward defensively in 2024—and Young could very well be a catalyst behind that jump.

Source: Pro Football Talk

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.