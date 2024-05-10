Highlights Manchester United's injury crisis has affected their performance this season, with the club suffering from 63 separate injuries this term.

Manager Erik ten Hag has attributed this to bad luck, but his training methods have come under scrutiny.

New owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are planning heavy investment to help prevent future casualties.

There are many problems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has needed to address since his minority takeover at Manchester United last December. With a new recruitment team seemingly set in stone and question marks still lingering over who will be the manager next season, attention has turned to the concerning injury crisis that has plagued the Red Devils all season.

United have been swarmed with an injury bug throughout the campaign, with Erik ten Hag stating that he has had to use 32 different back fours since August, which has included 13 centre-back pairings. There is no doubt that this contributed to his team's inconsistency.

The mass unavailability of players has led to the British billionaire stepping in to try and find the root cause, according to GOAL, with some speculating that the buck lies with the manager.

INEOS' Plan to Stop Injuries

United have had 63 separate injury cases this season

Bruno Fernandes' absence from Monday night's 4-0 drubbing against Crystal Palace was the Red Devils' 63rd injury case this season. Key players such as Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez have missed the majority of the campaign and United's performances have suffered as a consequence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Manchester United players have missed a total of 233 games this season through injury.

During an interview with Gary Neville, when asked why there have been so many injuries, particularly in defence, manager Erik ten Hag blamed a lot of bad luck. While this idea has been accepted around the club, as well as the post-COVID schedule being a factor, many are pointing the finger at the Dutchman.

According to the Daily Mail, there has been speculation that Ten Hag's intense training style has backfired, especially when it comes to those returning from injury. Although the 54-year-old believes that his methods are what is required for his team to be at full fitness, others have argued that the rigorous nature of his sessions puts players at more risk of getting hurt, especially if they have just come back from the sidelines.

In an attempt to put a stop to the lengthy list of absentees, it is believed that INEOS have already invested heavily in rehabilitation facilities such as hyperbaric chamber and cryotherapy chambers. This is only a short-term fix though, as long-term plans are in motion to completely renovate Carrington and create a 'pre-activation and player performance' zone, which will aim to minimise casualties.

Manchester United Injury News

United have been handed another blow

Ahead of this Sunday's mammoth tie between United and title chasers Arsenal, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Mason Mount is once again on the treatment table and will be unavailable for this weekend's fixture. There's more bad news too, as Luke Shaw's progress to full fitness has taken a set-back. The defender is still pushing to be fit in time for the FA Cup final on the 25th May.

In more positive news, both Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay returned to training and are eligible for the Gunners' visit. Lisandro Martinez also voiced his desire to be included in the squad, but Ten Hag has revealed that he will not risk bringing the Argentine back from injury too quickly.