New reports have claimed that Triple H is still very much interested in signing Will Ospreay, with it also being noted that WWE remains in contention to acquire his services.

At this point, it’s no secret that Will Ospreay’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is set to expire on February 1. The 30-year-old Brit will take part in the company’s signature event WrestleKingdom 18 on January 4, with it believed that this may well be his last date as a full time member of the NJPW roster.

Even if you’re not an avid watcher of Japan’s biggest promotion, you’ve likely heard Ospreay’s name mentioned in match-of-the-year discussions and conversations around who the best wrestler in the world is today, so it’s no surprise to learn that the top company’s in North America have major interest in acquiring the 30-year-old once he becomes a free agent next year.

AEW & WWE both want to sign Will Ospreay

Both WWE and AEW would be appealing destinations for any wrestler on the market, however, for Will in particular, it doesn’t take long for strong links to Tony Khan’s company to emerge, given their heavy focus on in-ring wrestling and pre-existing relationship with New Japan.

If Ospreay was to go to All Elite Wrestling, ties with NJPW aren’t cut and he could probably keep hold of the IWGP United States Championship which he has held since Forbidden Door last June, but, according to new reports, that doesn’t mean that Triple H and WWE are out on the race to secure Will’s signature.

WWE is still in the race to sign Will Ospreay

In fact, according to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is ‘absolutely in the picture’ to sign Ospreay upon the expiry of his contract, something which Seth Rollins teased on social media following his World Heavyweight Championship retention over Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

When he first comes in, it’s kinda like ‘we’re getting this Ospreay and Moxley match ruined, because they’re doing a three-way with Finlay’. Except that, you’ve got to realise, they’ve got to look out for their own business. You know, Ospreay is on the way out, and might be, he certainly teased WWE today because him and Seth Rollins tweeted back and forth. I would not say anything is definite with Ospreay, but people who think that it’s a guarantee it’s AEW, just put it this way, WWE is absolutely in the picture. I’ve said this before, but WWE is in the picture, AEW is in the picture, it’s whoever’s going to give him the best offer, and he’s going to go for both sides.

RELATED: 10 wrestlers Triple H should sign in 2024 as Will Ospreay rumours emergeShould he go to WWE in the near future, it does appear as if the feud with Rollins would be the go to for Ospreay. Based on Twitter arguments a few years ago, many fans have fantasy booked a match between 'The Visionary' and 'The Aerial Assassin' despite it seeming unlikely for the majority of their careers.

Many link Will to AEW due to the amount of talent there that viewers would love to see him wrestle, with names like Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page jumping out as options for in-ring classics, however, in WWE, matches with the likes of Seth, GUNTHER and AJ Styles show that he would still be able to add to his astonishing 31 five-star matches should he choose to sign with Triple H.

As always, should more come out about Will Ospreay and his wrestling future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.