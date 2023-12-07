A few weeks ago, Vince McMahon made headlines when he sold 25% of his stake in TKO, adding fuel to the speculation of him taking a back seat in WWE ahead of a potential exit.

Since then, Dana White and Triple H have addressed how McMahon’s involvement has helped the company's success in the past, and we've heard less and less of Vince actually being involved in the day-to-day running of WWE.

However, the latest update has revealed that, despite what some may have been led to believe, Vince has no interest in outright quitting WWE anytime soon.

Vince McMahon has no interest in leaving WWE

Former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, shocked the world when he sold his shares in the company to Endeavour, eventually forming a merger between WWE and UFC. Though McMahon had shares in the newly formed TKO, he sold a sizeable part of it a few weeks ago, leaving everyone questioning his future with WWE.

The news led to speculation that McMahon was stepping away from, WWE, leaving everything to Endeavour, Triple H, and Nick Khan. However, as per a new update from Sports Illustrated, Vince McMahon had a specific reason to sell his shares in TKO.

As per the update, McMahon needed liquid money, making him sell 25% of his shares. However, he never planned to stop working. The former CEO of WWE still has a major stake in the company and some significant powers that keep him among the top members.

McMahon’s work in TKO is assigned by Endeavour’s CEO, Ari Emanuel himself, according to the report. The relationship between both men remains positive, which indicates Vince won't be forced out of WWE, and will only leave by his own accord.

Vince McMahon no longer runs WWE Creative

Despite appointing Triple H has Head of Creative when Vince 'retired' from the company in July 2022, 'The Game' was having his decisions and plans altered by Vince, his father-in-law, until fairly recently.

However, Endeavor reportedly knighted Triple H as the Head of Creative after the summer, essentially telling McMahon that he wouldn't be able to make any changes to WWE shows, as he had been doing since his return to the company in January 2023.

While fans have been discussing the future of WWE if Vince leaves TKO and WWE completely, HHH and UFC's Dana White have claimed how important the former has been in the success of WWE. Though White and McMahon have not been on the same page numerous times, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC’s CEO heaped praise on his new partner.

We didn’t have a great history before this. Now that we’re partners, Vince could not be a better partner. And you know me–if it wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t give a f--- and I’d say so. But that hasn’t been the case. He’s been a great partner.

RELATED: Every WWE WrestleMania main eventer: what happened next?Triple H also showered praise on his father-in-law, in an interview with SI recently. The Creative Head of WWE discussed how McMahon’s vision has helped the company do wonders. He also revealed how Vince's advice has helped him do things better as the Head of the Creative Unit.

During the interview, 'The Game' also hinted at how McMahon’s involvement in the Creative decisions has decreased in the past few months, backing up the aforementioned reports.

