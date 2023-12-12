Highlights Josh Allen's stock rose after leading the Bills to victory over the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts' chances of winning NFL MVP have taken a big hit over the last two weeks.

The 49ers' Brock Purdy is knocking on the door but isn't yet the favorite.

With just under a month remaining in what's been a wild 2023 season, the NFL MVP race continues to heat up heading into Week 15.

Speaking of wild, could many have predicted that two-time (and reigning) winner Patrick Mahomes wouldn't be among the top five betting favorites with four weeks remaining? Probably not.

But that's where things stand after his Kansas City Chiefs took a three-point loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

While still in the top five for the moment, last season's runner-up, Jalen Hurts, took a big dip after his Philadelphia Eagles took a pounding at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, losing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and first place in the NFC East in the process.

In that same game, of course, Dak Prescott only bettered his chances to win the coveted award for the first time. But is he the betting favorite to win NFL MVP? Let's take a look.

5 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+1400)

Allen's stock rose after leading the Bills to victory over the Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen wasn't overly efficient against the Chiefs in Week 14, completing just 54.8% of his passes. He also threw his 14th interception of the year, tying him for the league lead with the Washington Commanders' Sam Howell.

But the two-time Pro Bowler still threw for 254 yards and a touchdown. And more importantly, Allen made the plays he needed to make at the right time as the Bills hung on for a 20-17 road victory over the defending Super Bowl champs.

2023 Stats Josh Allen NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.9 T-8th Passing Yards 3,447 7th Passing TD 25 T-2nd Interceptions 14 T-1st Passer Rating 93.4 12th Rushing Yards 374 5th Rushing TD 10 2nd

In getting Buffalo to 7-6 in what was essentially a must-win situation, the 27-year-old kept his team in the playoff hunt but has another tough test in Week 15 against the Cowboys. Allen is still a long shot to win NFL MVP at +1400, but he found his way into the top five.

4 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (+800)

The reigning NFL MVP runner-up has taken two straight losses

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Not long ago, the Eagles had just one loss, and Jalen Hurts was the favorite to win NFL MVP. But following a 23-point loss to the 49ers in Week 13 and a 20-point loss to the Cowboys in Week 14, the stock has dropped on both the Eagles and Hurts himself.

Overall, Hurts has had another tremendous season for the defending NFC champs. But he definitely didn't look like an elite quarterback this past Sunday. But that's what the Dallas defense will do to somebody.

2023 Stats Jalen Hurts NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.5 14th Passing Yards 3,192 10th Passing TD 13 T-12th Interceptions 10 T-6th Passer Rating 93.5 11th Rushing Yards 460 2nd Rushing TD 12 1st

For the first time since Hurts became the starting quarterback, Philadelphia failed to score an offensive touchdown, surprising for a team that was averaging 27.4 points entering Sunday night's showdown and certainly surprising for a quarterback who'd accounted for 19 passing touchdowns and a dozen rushing scores through 12 games.

Again, Hurts is having a great season. But his chances of winning NFL MVP have taken a big hit over the last two weeks.

3 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (+600)

The 2019 NFL MVP has the Ravens sitting atop the AFC standings

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Lamar Jackson is having his best season since winning NFL MVP in 2019. It helps that he's already played more games this season than he has in each of the past two years. But beyond that, the two-time Pro Bowler is easily more of a well-rounded quarterback than he's been in the past.

His completion percentage is as high as it's ever been throughout his career. His interception percentage is nearly the lowest of his career, bettered only during his MVP campaign. And he certainly still knows how to run the football.

2023 Stats Lamar Jackson NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.8 T-11th Passing Yards 2,934 T-14th Passing TD 16 17th Interceptions 6 T-24th Passer Rating 97.7 8th Rushing Yards 644 1st Rushing TD 5 T-4th

Add all that up, and you can see why the Baltimore Ravens essentially had no choice but to give him the long-term extension he was so desperately seeking this past offseason. It all seems worth it now, as Jackson has the Ravens sitting atop the AFC North and the conference as a whole at 10-3.

Now we just have to wait and see if Jackson can maintain his position in the NFL MVP race as Baltimore faces three fellow first-place teams over the next three weeks in the Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins.

While only at +600 now, Jackson may see his odds improve if he can put up big numbers and go 3-0 in these challenging matchups.

2 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (+175)

Purdy and the 49ers are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After what can only be described as a Cinderella season in 2022 as a rookie, Brock Purdy has silenced all doubters who thought he might go through a sophomore slump.

Famously the 2022 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," the Iowa State alum has been anything but during his two-year tenure at the professional level and has his San Francisco 49ers tied for the best record in the NFL at 10-3 and sitting atop the overall NFC standings.

2023 Stats Brock Purdy NFL QB Rank Cmp% 70.2 2nd Passing Yards 3,553 3rd Passing TD 25 T-2nd Interceptions 7 T-19th Passer Rating 116.9 1st Rushing Yards 138 22nd Rushing TD 2 T-14th

In what many believe was an NFC Championship preview against the Eagles in Week 13, Purdy completed 70.4% of his passes for 314 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

And to follow it up, the 23-year-old again completed 70.4% of his passes against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, throwing for a career-high 368 yards and a pair of scores in the Niners' 28-16 victory.

If Purdy keeps this up over the final four weeks, he's going to make it extremely difficult for NFL MVP voters not to pick him. For the time being, however, he's not the betting favorite.

1 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (+150)

Prescott solidified his NFL MVP case with yet another excellent performance against the Eagles

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 5, Dak Prescott played one of the worst games of his career, completing just 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards and three interceptions as the Dallas Cowboys were battered by the San Francisco 49ers, 42-10.

Since then, however, America's Team has won seven of eight, and Prescott has been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL for the last two months. And with a fantastic performance against the Eagles on Sunday night, he solidified his position as the favorite to win NFL MVP.

2023 Stats Dak Prescott NFL QB Rank Cmp% 69.3 5th Passing Yards 3,505 4th Passing TD 28 1st Interceptions 6 T-24th Passer Rating 107.5 3rd Rushing Yards 185 T-17th Rushing TD 2 T-14th

In throwing for 271 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in the Cowboys' 33-13 victory, Dak has now thrown for multiple scores in seven straight games and hasn't tossed an interception since Week 10. And it's not as if that one mattered anyway, as that was the week Dallas dominated the Giants, 49-17.

Prescott has thrown just two interceptions since that loss to San Francisco while throwing 23 touchdowns. And with the Cowboys now tied for the best record in football, it's easy to see why he's now the favorite.

The question is whether he can remain in the No. 1 spot. The Cowboys have one of the most demanding remaining schedules and face the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions the next three weeks before closing the season against the Commanders.

So stay tuned, folks. Prescott may be the favorite now, but the NFL MVP race is far from over.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL MVP odds courtesy of BetMGM.