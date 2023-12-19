Highlights Brock Purdy has taken a commanding lead in the NFL MVP race after a brilliant performance for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

Christian McCaffrey is in the top five of the NFL MVP race following another outstanding performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dak Prescott's rough day against the Buffalo Bills caused him to slide down the MVP standings, but he still remains in the top five.

While three weeks remain in the 2023 season, the NFL MVP race may already be over as Brock Purdy has taken a commanding lead following yet another brilliant performance for the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday.

Last week's favorite, Dak Prescott, slid down the standings a bit after a rough day during the Dallas Cowboys' 21-point loss to the Buffalo Bills. But he still remains in the top five.

The same can't be said for Jalen Hurts, who joined reigning winner Patrick Mahomes on the outside looking in following the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Let's take a look at the top five in the NFL MVP race heading into Week 16.

5 Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (+1600)

McCaffrey had another ridiculous day against the Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey finds himself in the top five of the NFL MVP race following another absurd performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Back in Week 4, the two-time Pro Bowler lit up the Cards with 106 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns in a 35-16 victory. And a similar story played out on Sunday.

2023 Stats Christian McCaffrey NFL RB Rank Rush Attempts 244 1 Rushing Yards 1,292 1 Rush Avg. 5.3 3 Rushing TD 13 2 Receptions 57 2 Receiving Yards 509 1 Receiving TD 7 1

In the Niners' 45-29 win, McCaffrey rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries while adding 72 receiving yards on five catches with an additional two scores, making him the first player in franchise history to score seven touchdowns against one team in a single season.

With three games remaining, the Stanford product should easily reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the second time in his career. McCaffrey led the NFL with 2,392 total yards on 403 touches in 2019 while with the Carolina Panthers.

4 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+1000)

Allen's odds rose despite throwing for less than 100 yards against the Cowboys

Sitting in the No. 5 slot a week ago at +1400, Josh Allen jumped up a spot in the NFL MVP race and saw his odds improve to +1000, which is wild considering he threw for less than 100 yards in the Bills' 31-10 victory over the Cowboys.

But that was seemingly the game plan as Buffalo attacked the vaunted Dallas defense on the ground, rushing for 266 yards.

2023 Stats Josh Allen NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.3 T-9th Passing Yards 3,541 8th Passing TD 26 T-3rd Interceptions 14 2nd Passer Rating 93.2 T-10th Rushing Yards 398 5th Rushing TD 11 2nd

Allen threw just 15 passes in the victory, connecting on seven for just 94 yards with a touchdown, adding 24 yards and a score on the ground.

Was this the sexiest game of his career? Certainly not. But he managed the game perfectly and was turnover-free for the first time since Buffalo's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

3 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (+700)

Dak had a rough day against the Bills

As mentioned in the intro, Dak Prescott came into the Cowboys' Week 15 matchup with the Bills as the favorite in the NFL MVP race. And he'd undoubtedly earned that spot.

Over his previous eight games, Prescott had led America's Team to a 7-1 record while averaging 305.5 passing yards per game with 23 touchdowns against only two interceptions.

But Dak and the Dallas offense struggled on Sunday against the Buffalo defense. While still efficient enough in completing 21 of 34 passes, Prescott threw for a season-low 134 yards with zero touchdowns and his first pick since Week 10 in the 31-10 defeat.

2023 Stats Dak Prescott NFL QB Rank Cmp% 68.8 4th Passing Yards 3,639 5th Passing TD 28 2nd Interceptions 7 T-20th Passer Rating 104.0 3rd Rushing Yards 212 13th Rushing TD 2 T-15th

But make no mistake about it. Despite the down week, Prescott has still had a phenomenal season. And he and the Cowboys caught a break in the NFC East race with the Eagles losing to the Seahawks.

It'll take some doing for Dak to truly get back into the NFL MVP race, but with games against top teams like the Dolphins and Lions still on the schedule, he could still make things interesting.

2 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (+500)

The 2019 NFL MVP still has a shot to win the award a second time

While he's not putting up the numbers he did when he won NFL MVP in 2019, Lamar Jackson is still having a fantastic campaign.

And as the award is often presented to the quarterback of the league's best team, it doesn't hurt his chances that the Baltimore Ravens are tied for the NFL's best record and sit atop the AFC standings at 11-3.

The Ravens maintained their No. 1 position in Week 15 with a 23-7 win over the fading Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson certainly didn't have his best game of the year, but he did enough to get the job done, completing 14 of 24 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown while adding 97 yards on 12 carries on the ground.

2023 Stats Lamar Jackson NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.3 T-9th Passing Yards 3,105 15th Passing TD 17 17th Interceptions 7 T-20th Passer Rating 96.5 8th Rushing Yards 741 1st Rushing TD 5 T-4th

The 26-year-old now faces his toughest test of the season as the Ravens are set to square off with the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day in what could very well be a Super Bowl preview.

With a strong performance against the Niners, Jackson could see his odds rise. And the Baltimore defense could help him out if they can somehow manage to halt the momentum of the clear favorite in the NFL MVP race, which segues nicely into our final entry.

1 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (-225)

Purdy has a commanding lead in the NFL MVP race

Coming into Week 15 just behind Prescott in the NFL MVP race betting odds, Brock Purdy enters Week 16 as the clear-cut favorite.

While Dak was struggling against the Bills in Buffalo, Purdy was lighting up the Cardinals in Glendale, completing 16 of 25 passes for 242 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 45-29 victory.

The second-year superstar now leads the league in touchdown passes and passer rating and ranks second in completion percentage and yardage.

2023 Stats Brock Purdy NFL QB Rank Cmp% 69.8 2nd Passing Yards 3,795 2nd Passing TD 29 1st Interceptions 7 T-20th Passer Rating 119.0 1st Rushing Yards 138 23rd Rushing TD 2 T-15th

Just as Purdy is the clear favorite to win NFL MVP, the 11-3 Niners are the clear favorite to win the NFC, especially with the Cowboys and Eagles taking losses in Week 15.

As mentioned, San Francisco squares off with Baltimore on Christmas Day. And if Purdy can lead his team to victory with another game like he had this past Sunday, the NFL MVP race is all but over.

