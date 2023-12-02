Highlights Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are prime strike targets for Chelsea, but Mauricio Pochettino's faith in Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja could see any deals postponed until the summer.

Positive news is expected regarding a new contract for Conor Gallagher, who has started every game for the Blues so far this season.

This may be Thiago Silva's final season at Chelsea, triggering a summer move to Fluminense.

The expectations around Chelsea recruiting a new proven goalscorer in the January transfer window are likely to depend on the impact of two players between now and the new year. Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja are preparing to make their impact on the first team in December and if things go well it could lead to Chelsea shelving plans to splash for cash in the transfer window.

Make no mistake about it, Chelsea DO have an eye on the likes of Victor Osimhen at Napoli and Ivan Toney at Brentford. But both those deals could be better served up at the end of the season and there is anticipation that if Nkunku and Broja can make their mark, Chelsea will wait on those discussions.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Broja is perhaps the more risky aspect of this plan coming through. Unfortunate to be held back by injury by this year, we do not yet know that he has the ability to be any more reliable in front of goal than Nicolas Jackson. Chelsea still have faith in Jackson, the summer recruit signed for £32million from Villarreal, yet they do feel he needs more competition. Jackson has returned 6 goals from 12 Premier League appearances but the lack of reliable goals in the team has become a concern.

Chelsea's striker targets compared to Christopher Nkunku - 2022/23 league statistics Nkunku Toney Osimhen Appearances 25 33 32 Goals 16 20 26 Assists 4 4 4 Shots 74 94 135 Key Passes 39 27 34 Statistics according to Whoscored

Broja’s past record does not read too convincing on that front. His overall record so far in the top-flight is 8 goals in 50 appearances, which includes time with Southampton. But sources around Cobham have told GMS that Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of his style of play and believes Broja can give the team a different edge in the coming weeks. The 6 foot 3 front-man has been feeling his way back into the first team and is expected to be handed starts as we get towards the busy festive period.

Armando Broja's Premier League career Appearances 50 Starts 25 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes per G/A 219 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 01/12/23

He will be boosted by the fact that Nkunku is also revving up for a return to action and will make his competitive Chelsea debut soon. Nkunku joined from RB Leipzig in the summer and was devastated to pick up a knee injury in pre-season. His early impact at that stage had been strong — sources say he was impressing in his understanding with Jackson and that he had quickly imposed his character and identity on the team. His presence is expected to lead to better goal chances, and a different type of opportunity than has been served up for Jackson so far this season. Jackson has been guilty of some big misses but there is also an argument that his goal tally would be higher if Chelsea had been leaning on Nkunku’s craft.

One issue that clouds Broja’s long-term future at Chelsea is the Financial Fair Play consideration. The cash they could land for him in the market would help them resolve any fears over future concerns regarding compliance, and if Chelsea do have to sell talent both he and Conor Gallagher have been viewed as potential players to exit. For now though, Broja is going to be pulling on a Chelsea shirt and the next month will have a big say in what happens to Chelsea’s front line in 2024.

Related Why Chelsea and Man City could face relegation after Everton points deduction The two Premier League giants could be facing a harsher punishment than Everton received...

There should be positive news on the horizon in terms of a new contract for Conor Gallagher. Sources are suggesting that there has been progress on talks that could lead to an extended stay at Stamford Bridge. His current deal is set to expire in 2025 and Chelsea have been mulling over whether to offer new terms or look to sell him in January. Gallagher, 23, has started every Premier League game this season though, and indications now suggest he will end up penning fresh terms at Chelsea pretty soon.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Starts 13 1st Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 2.8 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Passes Per Game 51 =4th Statistics via Whoscored - Correct as of 01/12/2023

This could be Thiago Silva's final season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s centre-back search for 2024 could coincide with Thiago Silva stepping away from the Premier League to end his career at Fluminense. There is plenty of chat around who Chelsea might turn to next, with talk around Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi growing recently, and it is true that Pochettino is slightly concerned about whether he has good enough depth in the position. Yet an issue that needs to be cleared up is whether 39-year-old Silva is going to stay or go.

Related Thiago Silva shares message after error vs Newcastle The centre-back made his feelings very clear online after the loss

There is a growing sense among some insiders that this could turn out to be his final season at Chelsea. He has a level of experience that is vital at the moment but as this team enters the next phase it is felt next year might be the perfect time to move on. And for Thiago that would probably mean looking into returning home to Brazil to end his playing days.