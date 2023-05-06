Max Verstappen said he was a bit 'upset' with his mistake that ended up costing him a chance at pole for the Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has been on song all weekend and in both FP2 and FP3 he was the man to beat with him quite considerably clear of the rest of the field in terms of pace.

However, it is in qualifying when it really matters and, come Q3, Verstappen found himself making an uncharacteristic mistake in his first flying run, which set him up for a fall in terms of where he'd end the session.

Usually in Q3, drivers look to get in two hot laps but with Verstappen running wide at turn 6 and having to abort his run, all the onus was on him getting run two delivered without issue.

He'd never get the chance to do exactly that, though, with Charles Leclerc slamming his Ferrari into the wall towards the end of the session - bringing out a red flag and consigning Verstappen to ninth on the grid.

Reflecting on the incident, the reigning double world champion said:

"It's a bit upsetting, we've been strong all weekend. We have a really quick car but you need to put it together when it matters so it's frustrating from my part.

“That was definitely a mistake of mine. I tried to put in on the limit and then you rely on a bit of luck. I’m just a bit upset with myself.”

On the upside for Verstappen he has the fastest car on the grid, by some distance, at his disposal and so damage limitation tomorrow should not be too daunting a task.

Indeed, he has been flying for much of the weekend and so should work his way back towards the front of the field in relatively short order, though it remains to be seen if he can reel in team-mate Sergio Perez who is obviously looking to get himself into the lead of the championship as he goes from P1 tomorrow.

Speaking to the press here in Miami, though, Verstappen said that his aim tomorrow is "mimimum P2,” underlining that he has far from written off his chances tomorrow of a good result and nor should he.

An exciting grid for tomorrow's Miami GP, then, and it should be set up nicely for a race with plenty of overtakes and action to look out for.