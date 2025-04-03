The Premier League's first black referee, Uriah Rennie, has opened up on his battle to walk again after being diagnosed with a rare condition that left him paralysed from the waist down. Once described as the "fittest" match official in global football and a martial arts expert, his world was turned upside down during a holiday in Turkey just last year.

After feeling severe pain in his back, doctors told the 65-year-old that he had an inoperable neurological condition, and he has revealed how he is now wheelchair-bound after spending several months in hospital. Rennie refereed over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008, thus becoming a familiar face in English football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Uriah Rennie made history in 1997 when he officiated a match between Derby County and Wimbledon, becoming the top division's first-ever black referee.

Towering in stature and skilled in kickboxing and aikido, he quickly proved to protesting players that he had no trouble standing his ground in heated exchanges. A magistrate in Sheffield since 1996, he has been a strong advocate for equality and inclusion in sport, mental health support, and tackling deprivation. Now, however, he faces a personal challenge of his own - the fight to walk again.

Uriah Rennie Opens Up About Rare Condition

The 65-year-old took part in an emotional tell-all interview with the BBC