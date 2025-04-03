The Premier League's first black referee, Uriah Rennie, has opened up on his battle to walk again after being diagnosed with a rare condition that left him paralysed from the waist down. Once described as the "fittest" match official in global football and a martial arts expert, his world was turned upside down during a holiday in Turkey just last year.

After feeling severe pain in his back, doctors told the 65-year-old that he had an inoperable neurological condition, and he has revealed how he is now wheelchair-bound after spending several months in hospital. Rennie refereed over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008, thus becoming a familiar face in English football.

Towering in stature and skilled in kickboxing and aikido, he quickly proved to protesting players that he had no trouble standing his ground in heated exchanges. A magistrate in Sheffield since 1996, he has been a strong advocate for equality and inclusion in sport, mental health support, and tackling deprivation. Now, however, he faces a personal challenge of his own - the fight to walk again.

EPL_Former Refs Ranked
Uriah Rennie Opens Up About Rare Condition

The 65-year-old took part in an emotional tell-all interview with the BBC