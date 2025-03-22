Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez landed under heavy fire after a dismal performance in the World Cup qualifiers loss against South American giants Argentina.

It has been a hot-and-cold season for the 25-year-old - more so leaning to the cold half in fact, as his domestic contributions have been amiss even in spite of the Reds' success in the league. He has netted just seven in 40 outings, and is on course for his worst ever goalscoring season in his career in Europe thus far.

With a forgettable display in the faces of the Argentinians, the Uruguayan media have been left unimpressed by his services, much like many Liverpool supporters this term.

Nunez Poor in Argentina Loss

The forward was hooked off in the second half