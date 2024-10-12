Uruguayan media have been split on the performance of Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte for the national team after he was fielded as a centre-back during the national team's 1-0 defeat to Peru on Friday night.

The 23-year-old central midfielder was selected as a third centre-back by Marcelo Bielsa for the game as the team looked to address a poor run of form from the last international break, but they fell to an 88th minute goal which stretched their winless run to seven games within 90 minutes and left them in third place in their World Cup qualifying standings.

But while the team played poorly, national media were split on Ugarte individually as they handed him very differing player ratings in their post-game reports.

Uruguayan Media Split on Ugarte Performance

4/10 rating but also named as 'Uruguay's best player'

Outlet El Pais described him as playing in an "unusual position" and gave him a rating of just 4/10, claiming he took "too many risks" which effected him.

"Although he relied heavily on a play in which he gave a dangerous pass inside the area after recovering the ball, he won the individual duels in an unusual position. A lot of sacrifice. Sometimes he took too many risks and that played a bad trick on him in the second half."

Alternatively however, El Observador gave the Man United star an 8/10 rating and described him as "Uruguay's best player".

"Uruguay's best player, not only for the way he defended, for how he treated the ball, but for his attitude throughout the game. He played as a free agent in the back three. He imposed his style of play, going out with the ball at his feet. "At 22 minutes, in a dead ball near the Peruvian area, he appeared at the first post and connected with a header that went wide. At the end of the first half, in Uruguay's worst moment, he lost a ball that created a dangerous situation on the sky blue goal and the same Manchester United midfielder corrected his error with a good close. From the back he tried to lead the team forward."

Ugarte has had a tough time since moving to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in the summer, with the ex-Sporting star's only win in the starting lineup coming in the EFL Cup against Barnsley.

Manuel Ugarte stats (Uruguay v Peru) Minutes 90 Passes 71/80 Ground duels 6/8 Aerial duels 3/5 Possession lost 11 Clearances 1 Blocks 1 Interceptions 2

Man United Looking to Sell Casemiro

Brazilian surplus to requirements after Ugarte arrival

While Ugarte's start to life in Manchester hasn't been the best, the club are ready to go all-in with him as the future of their holding midfield role with Casemiro likely to be moved on in 2025.

According to former club scout Mick Brown, the Reds have made the decision to look for buyers for the Brazil star as soon as the transfer window reopens as they aim to get his huge £350,000-per-week wages off the books.

Ugarte is expected to be included in the starting lineup more regularly as the season progresses, with Erik Ten Hag already making note of the fact that he didn't have a full pre-season in Paris before arriving which may have effected his fitness early on in the campaign.

All stats courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/10/2024.