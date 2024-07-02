Highlights Manchester United-linked Manuel Ugarte impresses in Copa America outing against USMNT.

Manchester United-linked Manuel Ugarte’s Copa America campaign is in full flow with Uruguay, and he’s played a starring role for Marcelo Bielsa and Co thus far and his performance during a 1-0 victory over the United States has been praised by the Uruguayan press.

Erik ten Hag and Co are busy scouring for the perfect replacement for Casemiro, a man who suffered a severe case of second season syndrome at Old Trafford and now looks poised to pack his bags and leave this summer.

Could Montevideo-born Ugarte be that man? After a relatively torrid season in the French capital, there is every chance that he will leave this summer and Manchester United, in their search for a new defensive midfielder, are nearing the front of the queue.

Man Utd Target Ugarte Dazzles Against USMNT

Romano: midfielder has ‘good chance’ of making summer switch

With the likes of Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in the Uruguay squad, it takes the highest order of talent to outshine the aforementioned duo - but that’s exactly what the Paris Saint-Germain ace managed against the home nation.

Talking about his performance against the United States, which they labelled as 'outstanding', the Uruguayan press have waxed lyrical about the 23-year-old. Referencing his recoveries and how he cut off ‘several balls’, they said that he gave La Celeste a layer of control.

“From less to more. He was left alone in marking in some plays, but then he recovered and cut off several balls that allowed Uruguay to get out with the ball under control. He made very important recoveries in the second half and also saved what was supposed to be the tie on the line.”

Across his 89-minute cameo at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Ugarte’s 77% pass success rate was nothing to scream and shout about - but his defensive nous showcased why Manchester United are interested in his signature.

He won 75% (¾) of his tackles and mustered one block and three clearances - one of which was completed off the line. Overall, the former Sporting CP man made 10 defensive actions, per FotMob, which included six recoveries.

Ugarte vs USMNT - Statistics Minutes 89 Defensive actions 10 Recoveries 6 Tackles won 3/4 (75%) Clearances 3 Duels won/lost 9/2 Ground duels won 7/7 (100%) Overall rating 8.2

Previously, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT - in an exclusive interview - that Ugarte, valued at £51 million, has a ‘good chance’ of moving onto pastures new this summer, leaving the door ajar for his potential suitors - Manchester United included.

Man Utd Make Duo of Backroom Additions

Official announcement made for Ashworth arrival

Much of this summer’s focus will be on what players will be leaving or entering the Old Trafford doors as they look to better their eighth-placed finish from 2023/24 - their worst of the Premier League era. But that isn’t to say that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are not bolstering the behind-the-scenes personnel.

Dan Ashworth’s arrival, after months of going back-and-forth with Newcastle United, has officially been announced with him expected to be the driving force behind the club’s football performance, recruitment and operations.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Christopher Vivell is also set to join the club as their new director of recruitment with immediate effect, albeit on a short-term contract. Having previously worked for Premier League rivals Chelsea, the 37-year-old should know the English game very well and will guide the club in terms of transfers in the next two windows.