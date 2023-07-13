Anticipation is rising for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which gets underway in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

It is set to be the biggest edition of the tournament yet, with 32 teams battling it out to be crowned the world’s best.

Germany, Brazil, Spain, France and European champions England are among the favourites, but it would be remiss to leave out the United States from the conversation.

The nation are four-times Women’s World Cup champions, triumphing in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019.

Their squad features stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara and Rose Lavelle.

But while the US will be feared at the Women’s World Cup, they have shown in recent years that they are beatable.

The side crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the semi-finals, although they did manage to clinch a bronze medal in the third-place play-offs.

In 2022, their results included a 0-0 draw against Czech Republic, a 2-1 loss against England, and a 2-0 defeat to Spain.

Commentator Vicki Sparks, who will be working for the BBC during this summer’s tournament, agreed that the US were “beatable”, but still classed the team as heavy favourites.

United States are 'not unbeatable' at Women’s World Cup

“They are not favourites by a ridiculous amount, and I think the Olympics is probably the thing that we will look back on and say look, they can lose,” Sparks explained.

“But there’s something about them at World Cups. They just seem to get into the momentum of the tournament. While the Olympics is a hugely important tournament in women's football, there's many other wonderful sports going on as well, aren't there?

“I think the US relish being at the height of the women's game, obviously. But also, all eyes are on the Women's World Cup during the period of the tournament, and it will be huge in America and across the world. People will be solely focused on that.

“I think they love that excitement and enthusiasm being behind them, and it makes them rise to the occasion whether they're playing in the US or outside the US. They seem to be able to take that energy and that support, and the US fans really travel.”

Sparks added: “But they are not unbeatable. I think it is a big benefit for England that they wouldn't play them until the final, because anything can happen in finals.”

Zambia are 'dark horses' at 2023 Women's World Cup

It certainly is going to be one of the most competitive Women’s World Cups in history, and Sparks named Germany, Spain and France as other potential title contenders.

“Germany, who England can meet in the quarterfinals, I think will be very strong,” Sparks said.

“I think Spain will be fascinating, given what's gone on with [manager] Jorge Vilda and the players who weren’t involved in national team selection. I think that will be fascinating.

“France are no longer with [former manager] Corinne Diacre. That's the thing with France, isn't it? You're always wondering what’s going on off the field well. It will be interesting to see how they fare, while missing a couple of big players as well."

Every tournament needs a dark horse, and Sparks suggested Zambia, who recently beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly encounter.

The Women’s World Cup debutants are in a group with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

“I mean, what a story that would be,” Sparks said. “I'm not saying Zambia are dark horses to win the tournament, but dark horses to even get out of the group. What a story that would be for their first World Cup.”

Vicki Sparks will lead BBC Radio 5 Live coverage of the World Cup alongside Juliette Ferrington, as well as providing commentary for BBC television and iPlayer throughout the tournament.