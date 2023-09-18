Highlights Zoey Mahoney, a college soccer player, scored an astonishing goal from a flip throw-in in a match against the University of Northern Iowa.

Mahoney's goal counted despite it being against the rules of football to score directly from a throw-in.

This rare occurrence highlights the use of flip throw-ins in college soccer and showcases Mahoney's unique skill.

One of the most astonishing football goals of 2023 was scored this weekend, but it came from an unexpected source.

Zoey Mahoney, a college soccer player for Drake University in Iowa, stole the headlines after her fifth-minute effort against the University of Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The first-year student managed to hit the back of the net from a throw-in, and a flip throw-in no less. Although goals scored directly from throw-ins are normally ruled out, Mahoney’s effort counted due to the actions of the University of Northern Iowa goalkeeper.

Zoey Mahoney scores astonishing goal from flip throw-in

While flip throw-ins are rarely seen at the top level of football, the move is more common in college soccer in the United States.

It was even once seen at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2008, with Brazil’s Leah Fortune launching the ball into Mexico’s penalty box for her teammate to eventually head into the back of the net.

It is believed that a flip throw-in gives the ball more momentum, allowing the player to throw it more than 40 yards.

Indeed, this is the distance managed by Mahoney against the University of Northern Iowa. Following the throw, the ball looped over the defenders’ heads in the packed penalty box and towards goalkeeper Caitlin Richards, who unsuccessfully tried to prevent it from crossing the line.

Mahoney celebrated wildly with her teammates as the referee gave the goal. Drake University went on to win 2-1, with Emma Nagel doubling the team’s lead in the 58th minute. Macy Smith pulled one back for the University of Northern Iowa in the 66th minute, but they could not find an equaliser.

The defeat, which was the University of Northern Iowa’s first regular season loss since September 2022, ended the team’s eight-match unbeaten streak.

Take a look at Mahoney’s astonishing flip throw-in goal in the video below. It's genuinely unlikely there will another goal like this for some time.

Why was Zoey Mahoney’s flip throw-in goal not ruled out?

Under FIFA regulations, a goal cannot be scored directly from a throw-in. In this scenario, a goal kick is given to the defending team instead. So why wasn’t Mahoney’s throw-in goal ruled out?

It counted as a goal because Richards attempted to save the throw-in, touching the ball before it flew into the back of the net. If the shot stopper had decided to let the ball go without touching it, Mahoney’s goal would have been ruled out.

While Richards will likely be frustrated with herself for making such a mistake, it did lead to the rare occurrence of a throw-in being scored during a football match. One thing’s for sure, it’s unlikely we’ll see a more strange goal this year. All eyes will be on Mahoney to see if she can ever repeat this feat for Drake University.