Highlights Reigning champions USWNT have been knocked out of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup by Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout, ending their tournament run.

Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara both missed penalty kicks, giving Sweden the opportunity to secure victory.

VAR check confirms Lina Hurtig's goal for Sweden, sealing their place in the quarter-finals and ending USWNT's journey in the Round of 16.

Four-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champions the US Women’s National Team have been knocked out of the 2023 tournament by Sweden via penalties.

The Round of 16 game saw Peter Gerhardsson’s side holding the USWNT to a 0-0 draw at full-time.

Despite personnel changes and experienced players coming on for both sides, like Megan Rapinoe and Lina Hurtig, both teams were unable to capitalise on extra time.

Thus, the knockout game was forced to a penalty shootout, with 27-year-old Andi Sullivan first to step up to the plate.

The midfielder successfully slotted her ball past Sweden and Chelsea goalkeeper, Zećira Mušović before Fridolina Rolfö made it even by putting hers beyond Alyssa Naeher’s reach.

Captain and Lyon star Lindsay Horan made it 2-1 for her nation before Elin Rubensson levelled with a fantastic strike.

Getting her first touch of the Women’s World Cup, Kristie Mewis successfully put her ball in the back of the Swedish net which put the USA ahead as Nathalie Björn became the first player to miss.

Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith miss their penalty kicks

The 26-year-old looked nervous before taking her spot kit and thus ended up putting too much pressure on the ball, sending it over the crossbar.

Despite the USA being ahead, the stakes were raised yet again when legend Rapinoe managed to miss her penalty kick, too.

Making it a quartet of misses, Blågult’s Rebecka Blomqvist’s effort was caught by Naeher while Sophia Smith sent her shot sky high.

Sweden bring penalties back level

Breaking the spell, 20-year-old Hanna Bennison managed to tune out the noise and slotted her ball into the back of Naeher’s net to put Sweden level once more.

The USA No.1 herself successfully challenged Mušović before former Chelsea captain Magdalena Erikkson made it 4-4 in sudden death.

Unfortunately for Vlatko Andonovski’s side, Kelley O’Hara clipped her penalty kick off the post - which meant that the fate of Sweden fell on Arsenal striker Hurtig’s shoulders.

Lina Hurtig sends Sweden through to the quarter-finals

In a dramatic affair, it looked as if the Chicago Red Stars keeper had managed to keep the 27-year-old’s ball out of the net.

However, following Hurtig’s strike the referee called for a VAR check. After a review, the goal line technology pronounced that the strike would stand as it rolled 1mm over the line.

Therefore, with a scoreline of 5-4, Sweden triumphed in the sudden death penalty shootout and thus booked themselves a place in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

Devastatingly, the loss means that the USWNT will now exit the tournament, following in the wake of two-time Women’s World Cup winners Germany, 2007 runners-up Brazil and reigning Olympic champions Canada.

The journey is only just beginning for Sweden however as they face Japan in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The match will take place on Friday, 11 August at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.