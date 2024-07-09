Highlights U.S. Soccer announces 18-man squad for 2024 Summer Olympics, including overage selections Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, and Djordje Mihailovic.

Key young players Tanner Tessmann, Kevin Paredes, and Caleb Wiley stand out in the squad, with potential for future senior team roles.

Notable snubs include Diego Luna, Cole Bassette, and Jalen Neal.

U.S. Soccer has officially named their squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Olympics is technically a U-23 tournament with three overage exceptions and it does not fall within a FIFA window so clubs could decline call-ups. The federation and head coach Marko Mitrovic had to navigate those parameters to name an 18-man squad, headlined by Miles Robinson, Tanner Tessmann and Kevin Paredes.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)

Defenders (6): Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (5): Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

Forwards (5): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo)

Alternates (4): Josh Atencio (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders FC), Jacob Davis (Defender, Sporting Kansas City), Johan Gomez (Forward, Eintracht Braunschweig), John Pulskamp (Goalkeeper, Sporting Kansas City)

U.S. Group Stage Schedule

Wednesday, July 24: United States vs France, 3 p.m. ET

United States vs France, 3 p.m. ET Saturday, July 27: United States vs. New Zealand, 1 p.m. ET

United States vs. New Zealand, 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 30: United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m. ET

Related 10 MLS Players Most Wanted by European Clubs Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window officially opens July 18. Here are the biggest names European clubs are circling around.

The Three Overage Selections

The U.S. will lean on its experienced veterans

Close

Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic were the three overage players selected. All three are proven MLS stars and will beef up the group.

Zimmerman has been a shoe in for this tournament given the lack of depth at the position in the U-23 pool and Zimmerman returning to full fitness from an injury. He has slowly gotten back to form and it made sense for him to be at the Olympics rather than in contention for the Copa America squad. Zimmerman was with the United States at the 2022 World Cup, is a two-time MLS Defender of the Year and five-time MLS Best XI.

Robinson is a surprise, as he was with the squad at the Copa America and FC Cincinnati are in the midst of an injury crisis at center back. Sources say Cincy made no consideration to decline the call-up. They want their players to go to the national team and will not stand in their way. He has 29 caps and missed out on the World Cup squad due to a long-term injury.

Robinson and Zimmerman will anchor the defense. The federation turned to Mihailovic for the attack. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and six assists in just over 1,800 minutes in his debut season with the Colorado Rapids. The creative attacker has featured for CF Montréal, Chicago Fire and AZ Alkmaar in his career. He has 11 caps with the national team.

The federation worked through several conversations simultaneously. They wanted CF Monterrey forward Brandon Vazquez, but he wasn’t released. The Seattle Sounders also wouldn’t release winger Jordan Morris.

Key Young Players

Close

Tanner Tessmann leads the midfield. He has excelled for Venezia, an integral starter to their promotion back to Serie A and is nearing a deal with Inter Milan. Other top clubs in Serie A want him, so if Inter don’t get the deal done, he won’t be short options.

Wolfsburg winger Kevin Paredes had three goals in the Bundesliga this season as he earned more consistent playing time. He has three senior caps and is a likely starter opposite Mihailovic.

Caleb Wiley, who just completed an $11-million move to Chelsea, is one of the squad’s strongest candidates to break into the senior team soon. Kristoffer Lund is the only clear back up for Anontee Robinson at left back, giving Wiley a chance to break in. Fellow Olympic left back John Tolkin will also be vying for that spot.

Chelsea’s Gaga Slonina and Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte will battle for the starting job. Slonina spent last season on loan in Belgium at Eupen while Schulte helped lead the Crew to win MLS Cup last year.

Snubs?

There's a few surprising omissions