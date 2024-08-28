The 2024 US Open is underway, and the winners of both the men’s and women’s singles competitions will both walk away millions of dollars richer. The total prize pool for the 2023 tournament was $65 million. This year, the total amount of money distributed to competitors will be even greater.

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff were the two singles tournament winners last year - and each took home $3 million in prize money. The respective winners this time around at Flushing Meadows will enjoy a sizable bump in that figure.

There's a record amount of money to be won in New York over the next two weeks. The two singles champions can expect to receive a sum even bigger than that which was on offer at Wimbledon this year, with every competitor that makes it to the semi-finals of the singles tournaments guaranteed to bank a seven-figure sum.

There Are Some Eye-Watering Sums to be Won at the US Open 2024

Even players who lose in the first round will receive $100,000

In terms of the winners of the singles tournaments, each victor will take home $3.6m. That means this year’s winners will receive 20% more than last year’s champions. It’s not just the champions who will take home the big bucks though. The runner-up prize money is $1.8m in both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. Those unlucky enough to lose at the semi-final stage will still be rewarded with $1m each.

US Open 2024 Singles Tournament Prize Money Stage reached Prize money ($) Prize money (£) Winner $3,600,000 £2,715,264 Runner-up $1,800,000 £1,357,632 Semi-finals $1,000,000 £750,000 Quarter-finals $530,000 £399,748 Fourth round $325,000 £245,128 Third round $215,000 £162,161 Second round $140,000 £105,594 First round $100,000 £75,000 Figures taken per usopen.org

When it comes to the men's and women's doubles tournaments, the winning pairs in the men’s and women’s competitions will each receive $750,000 to split between themselves. It's a rougher deal in the mixed doubles, though, as the tandem that emerges will leave New York with $200,000 to be divided equally. While that is still a significant sum, any player that loses at the third round stage in the singles tournaments will come away with more.

Elimination at that stage in the men’s or women’s singles rewards a player with $215,000. Naturally, prize money in the singles is for just one player rather than for two, and so a player eliminated in the second round will go away with the same amount of money as each of the mixed doubles winners. Those who fall during the first round will take home $100,000 for their efforts.

Why There is no Wheelchair Tournament at the 2024 US Open

While organisers did look at scheduling a wheelchair tournament around the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, this didn't prove to be feasible. As a result, for the fourth time in history, the wheelchair tournaments have been cancelled at the US Open this year.

However, to prevent a situation where players could potentially be going from Wimbledon in July until the Australian Open next January without the opportunity to play for significant prize money, a special measure has been put in place. Per the United States Tennis Association website, those who would have been invited to play in the tournament are set to receive a grant which will replace the prize money that would have been available under normal circumstances.