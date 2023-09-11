Highlights Coco Gauff's impressive comeback to win her first Grand Slam title has sparked discussion, overshadowing Novak Djokovic's victory in the men's final at this year's US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka's frustration was evident in her post-match speech, taking responsibility for her loss and expressing her emotions in a private moment in the locker room.

The release of a video showing Sabalenka smashing her racket in frustration has stirred controversy, with fans questioning the invasion of privacy and Judy Murray defending Sabalenka's right to have a private moment after such a disappointment.

This year’s US Open was brought to a close over the weekend with two epic finals. Last night saw Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final to win a 24th Grand Slam title, but it is the women’s final from Saturday night which has really got people talking.

An awesome display from US teenage sensation Coco Gauff saw her come back from one set down to win her first ever Grand Slam title against Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff was the story of the night, but there was no avoiding the obvious frustration shown throughout by her opponent.

The 25-year-old Belarusian was quick to admit her frustrations in the post-match ceremony, where she said: “It was more about me than her, I lost this match,” while going over key errors she felt she had made. Losing any final is tough, let alone a Grand Slam final where you find yourself one set in front, so there is no denying Sabalenka has every right to feel emotional.

Sabalenka's angry locker room reaction caught on camera

A video over the weekend has since surfaced, however, showing Sabalenka’s immediate reaction to her defeat after she headed back inside to the arena's locker room. Cameras caught the runner-up grabbing a racket from her bag and repeatedly smashing it against the floor, before throwing it in the trash.

This is certainly not anything new, but the video has gained some traction with many people unhappy about it. Firstly, the issue of privacy comes into play, with fans questioning why this private locker room had cameras running in the first place.

On top of that, even if the cameras were rolling, why would anyone feel the need to release this video? This was the sentiment that Judy Murray was explaining on Twitter, as she came to the defence of Sabalenka. Mother of Andy and Jamie, Judy said: “This footage should never have been made public. A private moment in an empty training room after the disappointment of losing a Grand Slam final.”

It is hard to disagree with that point and one that most passionate tennis fans are in support of. Losing a match of this magnitude and reacting like that shows fans that we are watching a human being with raw emotions, as we can sometimes forget that about sport stars.

Understandably there are people online who are angry at Sabalenka’s outburst, claiming it to be disrespectful to be acting like that at such a prestigious event and venue. This can definitely be argued, but with no damages done and Sabalenka fully believing she was in a private space, surely there is not much blame that can be placed on the losing finalist?

Either way, Sabalenka has a bright future and the passion shown in this outburst is a reason why she has got to the levels of tennis she has reached. Coco Gauff was a formidable opponent, and it would not be a surprise to see these two face off in another Grand Slam final in the near future, with Sabalenka now having all the motivation she needs to get back out there and win.