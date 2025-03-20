Most of the time, "Magic of the Cup" means a Cinderella run in a domestic cup. Some of the times, it means seeing some league legends come out of retirement to play in that Cup amid blistering, frigid winds in the Midwest against a bunch of young 20-year-olds.

Those legends, playing for the Des Moines Menace, won 2-1 to advance past Sporting KC II. Captain Sacha Kljestan scored both goals from the penalty spot. The conditions on the field were brutal, with powerful wind gusts and cold temperatures heavily impacting the match.

It's the second year in a row that Kljestan, the longtime U.S. national team midfielder, came out of retirement to play with the Des Moines Menace in the Open Cup.

This year, he brought a few more friends. Some of the legends of Major League Soccer.

Player MLS regular season apps Age Dax McCarty 488 37 Ozzie Alonso 349 39 Justin Meram 359 36 Matt Hedges 345 34 AJ DeLaGarza 280 37 Benny Feilhaber 262 40 Victor Ulloa 243 33 Bradley Wright-Phillips 234 40

Bradley Wright-Phillips, one of the league's greatest ever goalscorers, returns to play with Kljestan, his long-time teammate and close friend. The two formed an iconic duo with the New York Red Bulls. He last played in 2022. He's the sixth-highest leading scorer in MLS history.

Dax McCarty and Ozzie Alonso, two of the league's greatest defensive midfielders, also join Klejstan with the Menace.

McCarty played with Wright-Phillips and Kljestan with RBNY. He retired at the end of last season. Alonso retired after the 2023 sesaon.

Kljestan, Wright-Phillips, McCarty and Alonso work together on TV for MLS Season Pass.

Other former MLSers include Benny Feilhaber, Justin Meram, Matt Hedges, AJ DeLaGarza, Victor Ulloa and more.

Kljestan, 39, retired after the 2022 season but last year, he got a call from Des Moines Menace GM Charlle Bales if he would his play in the Open Cup for his team. Kljestan hesitated at first but dusted off his cleats and played, assisting then scoring the winning penalty in the shootout for a round one win last year. They were eliminated in the second round.

Des Moines advanced to the second round. MLS first teams enter the competition in the third round.