While it may not be the most popular sport in the United States, soccer has been played for over 100 years in America. The U.S. Open Cup is a testament to this.

Launched in the autumn of 1913 under the impetus of the newly-created United States Football Association (USFA), the competition became the first official national cup to be recognised by FIFA, football's world governing body. Over the years, as well as historical events and internal conflicts within American soccer, the competition, which was known as the National Challenge Cup until 1999, has refined its format and won its letters of nobility.

Now contested by around a hundred clubs from all over the United States and affiliated to the USFA, the competition known today as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, in homage to the man considered by many to be one of the key figures in the growth of soccer on a national scale, is not universally acclaimed.

Teams With Multiple U.S. Open Cup Wins Club Wins Years Runners-up Last Final Won Last Final Lost Maccabee Los Angeles 5 1973, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981 2 1981 1982 Bethlehem Steel 5 1915, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1926 1 1926 1918 Chicago Fire 4 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006 2 2006 2011 Greek American AA 4 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974 1 1967 1989 Philadelphia Tridents 4 1960, 1961, 1963, 1966 1 1966 1964 Seattle Sounders FC 4 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 1 2014 2012 Fall River FC 4 1924, 1927, 1930, 1931 0 1931 - Sporting Kansas City 4 2004, 2012, 2015, 2017 0 2017 - Stix, Baer and Fuller 3 1933, 1934, 1935 3 1935 1937 New York Pancyprian-Freedoms 3 1980, 1982, 1983 0 1982 - D.C. United 3 1996, 2008, 2013 2 2013 2009 Brooklyn Italians 2 1979, 1991 2 1991 1990 Brooklyn Hispano 2 1943, 1944 0 1944 - Houston Dynamo FC 2 2018, 2023 0 2023 - Los Angeles Galaxy 2 2001, 2005 2 2005 2006 FC Dallas 2 1997, 2016 2 2016 2007

US Open Cup All-Time Champions List

When the competition was launched, ‘only’ forty teams, mainly from the north-eastern United States, took part. This number has grown steadily, reaching a total of 95 in 2024, the 109th anniversary of the creation of the competition. In fact, since 1913, only the 2020 and 2021 editions could not be contested because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the 107 editions played to date, 63 different clubs have lifted the trophy. And of all these winners, none has won more trophies than Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles, both of whom have been decorated five times. Looking at the list of winners, it is also worth noting that 29 finals were contested over two legs, while the 1931, 134 and 1935 finals were decided over a series of three matches.

In 1996, DC United became the first MLS team to win the competition, beating Rochester Rhinos, now Rochester New York FC, then of the A-League. The same Rhinos team that, in 1999, became the first — and to this day the last — team to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the presence of the elite clubs of American soccer. No team based in New York State, the most represented state in the regional title rankings (26 wins, 11 more than California and 12 more than Pennsylvania), has lifted the trophy since 1997.

All-Time US Open Cup Honors List Year Champion Runner-up Score Venue 1914 Brooklyn Field Club Brooklyn Celtic 2-1 Coats Field 1915 Bethlehem Steel Brooklyn Celtic 3-1 Taylor Field 1916 Bethlehem Steel (2) Fall River Rovers 1-0 Coates Field 1917 Fall River Rovers Bethlehem Steel 1-0 Coats Field 1918 Fall River Rovers Bethlehem Steel 2-2 Heritage Park 1918 (Replay) Bethlehem Steel (3) Fall River Rovers 3-0 Federal League Park 1919 Bethlehem Steel (4) Paterson FC 2-0 Athletic Field 1920 Ben Millers Fore River 2-1 Handlan's Parl 1921 Robins Dry Dock Scullin Steel 4-2 Athletic Field 1922 Scullin Steel Todd Shipyards 3-2 High School Field 1923 Paterson FC Scullin Steel 2-2 Federal League Park 1923 (Replay) Paterson FC Scullin Steel 3-0 (Forfeit) High School Field 1924 Fall River FC Vesper Buick 4-2 High School Field 1925 Shawsheen Indians Chicago Canadian Club 3-0 Mark's Stadium 1926 Bethlehem Steel (5) Ben Millers 7-2 Ebbets Field 1927 Fall River FC (2) Holley Carburetor 7-0 University of Detroit Stadium 1928 (Leg 1) Chicago Bricklayers New York Nationals 1-1 Polo Grounds 1928 (Leg 2) New York Nationals Chicago Bricklayers 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Soldier Fields 1929 (Leg 1) New York Hakoah St. Louis Madison Kennel 2-0 Sportsman's Park 1929 (Leg 2) New York Hakoah St. Louis Madison Kennel 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Dexter Park 1930 (Leg 1) Fall River FC Cleveland Bruell 7-2 Polo Grounds 1930 (Leg 2) Fall River FC (3) Cleveland Bruell 2-1 (9-3 agg.) Luna Park 1931 (Leg 1) Fall River FC Chicago Bricklayers 6-2 Polo Grounds 1931 (Leg 2) Chicago Bricklayers Fall River FC 1-1 Mills Stadium 1931 (L2 Replay) Fall River FC (4) Chicago Bricklayers 2-0 (8-2 agg.) Sparta Field 1932 (Leg 1) New Bedford Whalers Stix, Baer and Fuller 3-3 Sportsman's Park 1932 (Leg 2) New Bedford Whalers Stix, Baer and Fuller 2-1 (5-4 agg.) Sportsman's Park 1933 (Leg 1) Stix, Baer and Fuller New York Americans 1-0 Sportsman's Park 1933 (Leg 2) Stix, Baer and Fuller New York Americans 2-1 (agg.) Starlight Park 1934 (Leg 1) Stix, Baer and Fuller Pawtucket Rangers 4-2 Walsh Memorial Stadium 1934 (Leg 2) Pawtucket Rangers Stix, Baer and Fuller 3-2 Coats Field 1934 (Leg 3) Stix, Baer and Fuller (2) Pawtucket Rangers 5-0 (11-5 agg.) Walsh Memorial Stadium 1935 (Leg 1) St. Louis Central Breweries (3) Pawtucket Rangers 5-2 Walsh Memorial Stadium 1935 (Leg 2) Pawtucket Rangers St. Louis Central Breweries 1-1 Coats Field 1935 (Leg 3) Pawtucket Rangers St. Louis Central Breweries 3-1 (6-7 agg.) Walsh Memorial Stadium 1936 (Leg 1) St. Louis Shamrocks Philadelphia German-Americans 2-2 Walsh Memorial Stadium 1936 (Leg 2) Philadelphia German-Americans St. Louis Shamrocks 3-0 (5-2 agg.) Rifle Club Grounds 1937 (Leg 1) St. Louis Shamrocks New York Americans 1-0 Public Schools Stadium 1937 (Leg 2) New York Americans St. Louis Shamrocks 4-2 (4-3 agg.) Starlight Park 1938 (Leg 1) Chicago Sparta Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic 3-0 Sparta Stadium 1938 (Leg 2) Chicago Sparta Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic 3-2 (6-2 agg.) Starlight Park 1939 (Leg 1) Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic Manhattan Beer 1-0 Sparta Stadium 1939 (Leg 2) Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic Manhattan Beer 4-1 (5-1 agg.) Starlight Park 1940 (Leg 1) Baltimore SC Sparta Fallstaff - 1-1 Bugle Field 1940 (Leg 2) Baltimore SC Sparta Fallstaff - 2-2 (3-3 agg.) Bugle Field 1941 (Leg 1) Pawtucket Rangers Chrysler FC 4-2 N/A 1941 (Leg 2) Pawtucket Rangers Chrysler FC 4-3 (8-5 agg.) N/A 1942 (Leg 1) Gallatin Sport Club Pawtucket Rangers 2-1 Legion Field 1942 (Leg 2) Gallatin Sport Club Pawtucket Rangers 4-2 (6-3 agg.) Coats Field 1943 (Leg 1) Brooklyn Hispano Morgan Strasser 2-2 Starlight Park 1943 (Leg 2) Brooklyn Hispano Morgan Strasser 3-2 (5-4 agg.) Starlight Park 1944 Brooklyn Hispano (2) Morgan Strasser 4-0 Polo Grounds 1945 (Leg 1) Brookhattan Cleveland Americans 4-1 Starlight Park 1945 (Leg 2) Brookhattan Cleveland Americans 2-1 (6-2 agg.) Shaw Field 1946 (Leg 1) Ponta Delgada SC Viking AA 1-1 Mark's Stadium 1946 (Leg 2) Viking AA Ponta Delgada SC 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Comiskey Park 1947 (Leg 1) Ponta Delgada SC Chicago Sparta 6-1 N/A 1947 (Leg 2) Ponta Delgada SC Chicago Sparta 3-2 (9-3 agg.) Sparta Stadium 1948 St. Louis Simpkins-Ford Brookhattan-Galicia 3-1 Sportsman's Park 1949 (Leg 1) Philadelphia Nationals Morgan Strasser 1-0 Holmes Stadium 1949 (Leg 2) Morgan Strasser Philadelphia Nationals 4-2 Bridgeville Park 1950 (Leg 1) St. Louis Simpkins-Ford Ponta Delgada SC 2-0 N/A 1950 (Leg 2) St. Louis Simpkins-Ford Ponta Delgada SC 1-1 (3-1 agg.) N/A 1951 (Leg 1) Heidelberg SC German Hungarian SC 4-2 N/A 1951 (Leg 2) New York German Hungarian SC Heidelberg SC 6-2 (8-6 agg.) Metropolitan Oval 1952 (Leg 1) Philadelphia Nationals Hamarville Hurricanes 4-3 N/A 1952 (Leg 2) Hamarville Hurricanes Philadelphia Nationals 4-1 (7-5 agg.) N/A 1953 (Leg 1) Chicago Falcons Hamarville Hurricanes 2-0 Sparta Stadium 1953 (Leg 2) Chicago Falcons Hamarville Hurricanes 1-0 (3-0 agg.) N/A 1954 (Leg 1) New York Americans St. Louis Kutis SC 1-1 N/A 1954 (Leg 2) New York Americans (2) St. Louis Kutis SC 2-0 (3-1 agg.) Triborough Stadium 1955 SC Eintracht Los Angeles Danes 2-0 Rancho La Cienega Stadium 1956 (Leg 1) Chicago Schwaben Hamarville Hurricanes 1-0 Winnemac Park Stadium 1956 (Leg 2) Hamarville Hurricanes (2) Chicago Schwaben 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Consumer Field 1957 (Leg 1) St. Louis Kutis SC New York Hakoah 3-0 N/A 1957 (Leg 2) St. Louis Kutis SC New York Hakoah 3-1 (6-1 agg.) Zeregal Oval 1958 Los Angeles Kickers Baltimore Pompei 2-1 N/A 1959 McIlvaine Canvasbacks Fall River SC 4-3 Rancho La Cienega Stadium 1960 Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals Los Angeles Kickers 5-3 Edison Field 1961 (Leg 1) Los Angeles Scots Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals 2-2 Rancho La Cienega Stadium 1961 (Leg 2) Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (2) Los Angeles Scots 5-2 (7-2 agg.) McCarthy Stadium 1962 New York Hungaria San Francisco Scots 3-2 Eintracht Oval 1963 Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (3) Los Angeles Armenians 1-0 Edison Field 1964 (Leg 1) Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals Los Angeles Kickers 2-2 Cambria Field 1964 (Leg 2) Los Angeles Kickers (2) Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals 2-0 (4-2 agg.) Wrigley Field 1965 (Leg 1) New York Ukrainians Chicago Hansa 1-1 Ukrainians Field 1965 (Leg 2) Chicago Hansa New York Ukrainians 4-1 (5-1 agg.) Hanson Stadium 1966 (Leg 1) Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals Orange County SC 1-0 Rancho La Cienega Stadium 1966 (Leg 2) Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (4) Orange County SC 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Edison Field 1967 Greek American AA Orange County SC 4-2 Eintracht Oval 1968 (Leg 1) Chicago Olympic Greek American AA 1-1 Hanson Stadium 1968 (Leg 2) Greek American AA (2) Chicago Olympic 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Eintracht Oval 1969 Greek American AA (3) Montabello Armenians 1-0 N/A 1970 Elizabeth SC Los Angeles Croatia 2-1 N/A 1971 New York Hota Bavarian SC San Pedro Yugoslavs 6-4 N/A 1972 Elizabeth SC (2) San Pedro Yugoslavs 1-0 N/A 1973 Maccabee Los Angeles Cleveland Inter 5-3 Rancho La Cienega Stadium 1974 Greek American AA (4) Chicago Croatian 2-0 Metropolitan Oval 1975 Maccabee Los Angeles New York Inter-Giuliana 1-0 Murdock Stadium 1976 San Francisco IAC New York Inter-Giuliana 1-0 N/A 1977 Maccabee Los Angeles (2) Philadelphia United German-Hungarians 5-1 Jackie Robinson Field 1978 Maccabee Los Angeles (3) Bridgeport Vasco da Gama 2-0 Giants Stadium 1979 Brooklyn Dodgers SC Chicago Croatian 2-1 N/A 1980 New York Pancyprian-Freedoms Maccabee Los Angeles 3-2 Metropolitan Oval 1981 Maccabee Los Angeles (5) Brooklyn Dodgers SC 5-1 Daniel's Field 1982 New York Pancyprian-Freedoms (2) Maccabee Los Angeles 4-3 Hanson Stadium 1983 New York Pancyprian-Freedoms (3) St. Louis Kutis SC 4-3 Delmar Stadium 1984 New York AO Krete San Pedro Yugoslavs 4-2 St. Louis Soccer Park 1985 Greek-American AC St. Louis Kutis SC 2-1 St. Louis Soccer Park 1986 St. Louis Kutis SC (2) San Pedro Yugoslavs 1-0 St. Louis Soccer Park 1987 Club Espana Seattle Mitre Eagles 0-0 (3-2 pen.) St. Louis Soccer Park 1988 St. Louis Busch Seniors Greek-American AC 2-1 St. Louis Soccer Park 1989 St. Petersburg Kickers Greek American AA 2-1 St. Louis Soccer Park 1990 AAC Eagles Brooklyn Italians 2-1 Kuntz Stadium 1991 Brooklyn Italians (2) Richardson Rockets 1-0 Brooklyn College 1992 San Jose Oaks Bridgeport Vasco da Gama 2-1 Kuntz Stadium 1993 CD Mexico Philadelphia United German-Hungarians 5-0 Kuntz Stadium 1994 Greek-American AC (2) Bavarian Leinenkugel 3-0 UGH Field 1995 Richmond Kickers El Paso Patriots 1-1 (4-2 pen.) SISD Stadium 1996 D.C. United Rochester Rhinos 3-0 Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 1997 Dallas Burn D.C. United 0-0 (5-3 pen.) Carroll Stadium 1998 Chicago Fire Columbus Crew 2-1 Solider Field 1999 Rochester Rhinos Colorado Rapids 2-0 Columbus Crew Stadium 2000 Chicago Fire (2) Miami Fusion 2-1 Solider Field 2001 Los Angeles Galaxy New England Revolution 2-1 Titan Stadium 2002 Columbus Crew Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 Columbus Crew Stadium 2003 Chicago Fire (3) NY/NJ MetroStars 1-0 Giants Stadium 2004 Kansas City Wizards Chicago Fire 1-0 Arrowhead Stadium 2005 Los Angeles Galaxy (2) FC Dallas 1-0 Home Depot Center 2006 Chicago Fire (4) Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 Toyota Park 2007 New England Revolution FC Dallas 3-2 Pizza Hut Stadium 2008 D.C. United Charleston Battery 2-1 Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 2009 Seattle Sounders FC D.C. United 2-1 Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 2010 Seattle Sounders FC (2) Columbus Crew 2-1 Qwst Field 2011 Seattle Sounders FC (3) Chicago Fire 2-0 CenturyLink Field 2012 Sporting Kansas City (2) Seattle Sounders FC 1-1 (3-2 pen.) Livestrong Sporting Park 2013 D.C. United (3) Real Salt Lake 1-0 Rio Tinto Stadium 2014 Seattle Sounders FC (4) Philadelphia Union 3-1 PPL Park 2015 Sporting Kansas City (3) Philadelphia Union 1-1 (7-6 pen.) PPL Park 2016 FC Dallas (2) New England Revolution 4-2 Toyota Stadium 2017 Sporting Kansas City (4) New York Red Bulls 2-1 Children's Mercy Park 2018 Houston Dynamo Philadelphia Union 3-0 BBVA Compass Stadium 2019 Atlanta United FC Minnesota United FC 2-1 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 2020 Not held (COVID-19 Pandemic) 2021 2022 Orlando City SC Sacramento Republic FC 3-0 Exploria Stadium 2023 Houston Dynamo FC (2) Inter Miami CF 2-1 DRV PNK Stadium 2024 Los Angeles FC Sporting Kansas City 3-1 BMO Stadium

How the US Open Cup Works

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup may be a national competition, but not all USFA-affiliated teams advance to the official rounds. In order to do so, amateur and lower-league teams must first go head-to-head in a knockout match to advance to the second round, where they meet United Soccer League (USL) teams.

Most MLS teams enter the competition in the third round — the eight highest-ranked teams in the league qualify directly for the Round of 32. For each round, teams are divided into four groups, according to their geographical area. Once the last four teams from each of these four zones are known, the tournament continues without any new participants.

For the 2025 edition, a record 114 amateur clubs (108, the previous record, participated in 2017) will take part in the Open Division Local qualifying for the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The adventure begins on October 5 and 6, with the first qualifying round. The fourth and final qualifying round will take place on December 7 and 8, 2024.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule First & Second Qualifying Rounds October 5 and 6, 2024 Second & Third Qualifying Rounds October 26 and 27, 2024 Third & Forth Qualifying Rounds November 16 and 17, 2024 Forth Qualifying Rounds December 7 and 8, 2024

US Open Cup Trophy & Prize Money

As mentioned above, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S., a fact that underlines the symbolic significance of winning it. But the weight of history isn't the only reward for the eventual winner. The winner also receives a cheque for $300,000, as well as a ticket to the group stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. These are definite advantages.

However, there are other rewards up for grabs for the various participants. Starting with $100,000 for the unlucky finalist. And to push each team to excel, $25,000 is also offered to the furthest-advancing team from each division. It's sure to whet the competitive appetite of every participant.

But what would a champion be without his trophy? Certainly not much. Every winner has his or her name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, named after Thomas Dewar, the family's 1st Baron Dewar. Although this trophy is now kept at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, it was in use from 1914 to 1979, before the introduction of its “heir”. Made of silver, it is the trophy awarded to the winner of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.