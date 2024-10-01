While it may not be the most popular sport in the United States, soccer has been played for over 100 years in America. The U.S. Open Cup is a testament to this.
Launched in the autumn of 1913 under the impetus of the newly-created United States Football Association (USFA), the competition became the first official national cup to be recognised by FIFA, football's world governing body. Over the years, as well as historical events and internal conflicts within American soccer, the competition, which was known as the National Challenge Cup until 1999, has refined its format and won its letters of nobility.
Now contested by around a hundred clubs from all over the United States and affiliated to the USFA, the competition known today as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, in homage to the man considered by many to be one of the key figures in the growth of soccer on a national scale, is not universally acclaimed.
|
Teams With Multiple U.S. Open Cup Wins
|
Club
|
Wins
|
Years
|
Runners-up
|
Last Final Won
|
Last Final Lost
|
Maccabee Los Angeles
|
5
|
1973, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981
|
2
|
1981
|
1982
|
Bethlehem Steel
|
5
|
1915, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1926
|
1
|
1926
|
1918
|
Chicago Fire
|
4
|
1998, 2000, 2003, 2006
|
2
|
2006
|
2011
|
Greek American AA
|
4
|
1967, 1968, 1969, 1974
|
1
|
1967
|
1989
|
Philadelphia Tridents
|
4
|
1960, 1961, 1963, 1966
|
1
|
1966
|
1964
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
4
|
2009, 2010, 2011, 2014
|
1
|
2014
|
2012
|
Fall River FC
|
4
|
1924, 1927, 1930, 1931
|
0
|
1931
|
-
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
4
|
2004, 2012, 2015, 2017
|
0
|
2017
|
-
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
3
|
1933, 1934, 1935
|
3
|
1935
|
1937
|
New York Pancyprian-Freedoms
|
3
|
1980, 1982, 1983
|
0
|
1982
|
-
|
D.C. United
|
3
|
1996, 2008, 2013
|
2
|
2013
|
2009
|
Brooklyn Italians
|
2
|
1979, 1991
|
2
|
1991
|
1990
|
Brooklyn Hispano
|
2
|
1943, 1944
|
0
|
1944
|
-
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
2
|
2018, 2023
|
0
|
2023
|
-
|
Los Angeles Galaxy
|
2
|
2001, 2005
|
2
|
2005
|
2006
|
FC Dallas
|
2
|
1997, 2016
|
2
|
2016
|
2007
US Open Cup All-Time Champions List
When the competition was launched, ‘only’ forty teams, mainly from the north-eastern United States, took part. This number has grown steadily, reaching a total of 95 in 2024, the 109th anniversary of the creation of the competition. In fact, since 1913, only the 2020 and 2021 editions could not be contested because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
In the 107 editions played to date, 63 different clubs have lifted the trophy. And of all these winners, none has won more trophies than Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles, both of whom have been decorated five times. Looking at the list of winners, it is also worth noting that 29 finals were contested over two legs, while the 1931, 134 and 1935 finals were decided over a series of three matches.
In 1996, DC United became the first MLS team to win the competition, beating Rochester Rhinos, now Rochester New York FC, then of the A-League. The same Rhinos team that, in 1999, became the first — and to this day the last — team to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the presence of the elite clubs of American soccer. No team based in New York State, the most represented state in the regional title rankings (26 wins, 11 more than California and 12 more than Pennsylvania), has lifted the trophy since 1997.
|
All-Time US Open Cup Honors List
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Runner-up
|
Score
|
Venue
|
1914
|
Brooklyn Field Club
|
Brooklyn Celtic
|
2-1
|
Coats Field
|
1915
|
Bethlehem Steel
|
Brooklyn Celtic
|
3-1
|
Taylor Field
|
1916
|
Bethlehem Steel (2)
|
Fall River Rovers
|
1-0
|
Coates Field
|
1917
|
Fall River Rovers
|
Bethlehem Steel
|
1-0
|
Coats Field
|
1918
|
Fall River Rovers
|
Bethlehem Steel
|
2-2
|
Heritage Park
|
1918 (Replay)
|
Bethlehem Steel (3)
|
Fall River Rovers
|
3-0
|
Federal League Park
|
1919
|
Bethlehem Steel (4)
|
Paterson FC
|
2-0
|
Athletic Field
|
1920
|
Ben Millers
|
Fore River
|
2-1
|
Handlan's Parl
|
1921
|
Robins Dry Dock
|
Scullin Steel
|
4-2
|
Athletic Field
|
1922
|
Scullin Steel
|
Todd Shipyards
|
3-2
|
High School Field
|
1923
|
Paterson FC
|
Scullin Steel
|
2-2
|
Federal League Park
|
1923 (Replay)
|
Paterson FC
|
Scullin Steel
|
3-0 (Forfeit)
|
High School Field
|
1924
|
Fall River FC
|
Vesper Buick
|
4-2
|
High School Field
|
1925
|
Shawsheen Indians
|
Chicago Canadian Club
|
3-0
|
Mark's Stadium
|
1926
|
Bethlehem Steel (5)
|
Ben Millers
|
7-2
|
Ebbets Field
|
1927
|
Fall River FC (2)
|
Holley Carburetor
|
7-0
|
University of Detroit Stadium
|
1928 (Leg 1)
|
Chicago Bricklayers
|
New York Nationals
|
1-1
|
Polo Grounds
|
1928 (Leg 2)
|
New York Nationals
|
Chicago Bricklayers
|
3-0 (4-1 agg.)
|
Soldier Fields
|
1929 (Leg 1)
|
New York Hakoah
|
St. Louis Madison Kennel
|
2-0
|
Sportsman's Park
|
1929 (Leg 2)
|
New York Hakoah
|
St. Louis Madison Kennel
|
3-0 (5-0 agg.)
|
Dexter Park
|
1930 (Leg 1)
|
Fall River FC
|
Cleveland Bruell
|
7-2
|
Polo Grounds
|
1930 (Leg 2)
|
Fall River FC (3)
|
Cleveland Bruell
|
2-1 (9-3 agg.)
|
Luna Park
|
1931 (Leg 1)
|
Fall River FC
|
Chicago Bricklayers
|
6-2
|
Polo Grounds
|
1931 (Leg 2)
|
Chicago Bricklayers
|
Fall River FC
|
1-1
|
Mills Stadium
|
1931 (L2 Replay)
|
Fall River FC (4)
|
Chicago Bricklayers
|
2-0 (8-2 agg.)
|
Sparta Field
|
1932 (Leg 1)
|
New Bedford Whalers
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
3-3
|
Sportsman's Park
|
1932 (Leg 2)
|
New Bedford Whalers
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
2-1 (5-4 agg.)
|
Sportsman's Park
|
1933 (Leg 1)
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
New York Americans
|
1-0
|
Sportsman's Park
|
1933 (Leg 2)
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
New York Americans
|
2-1 (agg.)
|
Starlight Park
|
1934 (Leg 1)
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
4-2
|
Walsh Memorial Stadium
|
1934 (Leg 2)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller
|
3-2
|
Coats Field
|
1934 (Leg 3)
|
Stix, Baer and Fuller (2)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
5-0 (11-5 agg.)
|
Walsh Memorial Stadium
|
1935 (Leg 1)
|
St. Louis Central Breweries (3)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
5-2
|
Walsh Memorial Stadium
|
1935 (Leg 2)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
St. Louis Central Breweries
|
1-1
|
Coats Field
|
1935 (Leg 3)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
St. Louis Central Breweries
|
3-1 (6-7 agg.)
|
Walsh Memorial Stadium
|
1936 (Leg 1)
|
St. Louis Shamrocks
|
Philadelphia German-Americans
|
2-2
|
Walsh Memorial Stadium
|
1936 (Leg 2)
|
Philadelphia German-Americans
|
St. Louis Shamrocks
|
3-0 (5-2 agg.)
|
Rifle Club Grounds
|
1937 (Leg 1)
|
St. Louis Shamrocks
|
New York Americans
|
1-0
|
Public Schools Stadium
|
1937 (Leg 2)
|
New York Americans
|
St. Louis Shamrocks
|
4-2 (4-3 agg.)
|
Starlight Park
|
1938 (Leg 1)
|
Chicago Sparta
|
Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic
|
3-0
|
Sparta Stadium
|
1938 (Leg 2)
|
Chicago Sparta
|
Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic
|
3-2 (6-2 agg.)
|
Starlight Park
|
1939 (Leg 1)
|
Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic
|
Manhattan Beer
|
1-0
|
Sparta Stadium
|
1939 (Leg 2)
|
Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic
|
Manhattan Beer
|
4-1 (5-1 agg.)
|
Starlight Park
|
1940 (Leg 1)
|
Baltimore SC Sparta Fallstaff
|
-
|
1-1
|
Bugle Field
|
1940 (Leg 2)
|
Baltimore SC Sparta Fallstaff
|
-
|
2-2 (3-3 agg.)
|
Bugle Field
|
1941 (Leg 1)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
Chrysler FC
|
4-2
|
N/A
|
1941 (Leg 2)
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
Chrysler FC
|
4-3 (8-5 agg.)
|
N/A
|
1942 (Leg 1)
|
Gallatin Sport Club
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
2-1
|
Legion Field
|
1942 (Leg 2)
|
Gallatin Sport Club
|
Pawtucket Rangers
|
4-2 (6-3 agg.)
|
Coats Field
|
1943 (Leg 1)
|
Brooklyn Hispano
|
Morgan Strasser
|
2-2
|
Starlight Park
|
1943 (Leg 2)
|
Brooklyn Hispano
|
Morgan Strasser
|
3-2 (5-4 agg.)
|
Starlight Park
|
1944
|
Brooklyn Hispano (2)
|
Morgan Strasser
|
4-0
|
Polo Grounds
|
1945 (Leg 1)
|
Brookhattan
|
Cleveland Americans
|
4-1
|
Starlight Park
|
1945 (Leg 2)
|
Brookhattan
|
Cleveland Americans
|
2-1 (6-2 agg.)
|
Shaw Field
|
1946 (Leg 1)
|
Ponta Delgada SC
|
Viking AA
|
1-1
|
Mark's Stadium
|
1946 (Leg 2)
|
Viking AA
|
Ponta Delgada SC
|
2-1 (3-2 agg.)
|
Comiskey Park
|
1947 (Leg 1)
|
Ponta Delgada SC
|
Chicago Sparta
|
6-1
|
N/A
|
1947 (Leg 2)
|
Ponta Delgada SC
|
Chicago Sparta
|
3-2 (9-3 agg.)
|
Sparta Stadium
|
1948
|
St. Louis Simpkins-Ford
|
Brookhattan-Galicia
|
3-1
|
Sportsman's Park
|
1949 (Leg 1)
|
Philadelphia Nationals
|
Morgan Strasser
|
1-0
|
Holmes Stadium
|
1949 (Leg 2)
|
Morgan Strasser
|
Philadelphia Nationals
|
4-2
|
Bridgeville Park
|
1950 (Leg 1)
|
St. Louis Simpkins-Ford
|
Ponta Delgada SC
|
2-0
|
N/A
|
1950 (Leg 2)
|
St. Louis Simpkins-Ford
|
Ponta Delgada SC
|
1-1 (3-1 agg.)
|
N/A
|
1951 (Leg 1)
|
Heidelberg SC
|
German Hungarian SC
|
4-2
|
N/A
|
1951 (Leg 2)
|
New York German Hungarian SC
|
Heidelberg SC
|
6-2 (8-6 agg.)
|
Metropolitan Oval
|
1952 (Leg 1)
|
Philadelphia Nationals
|
Hamarville Hurricanes
|
4-3
|
N/A
|
1952 (Leg 2)
|
Hamarville Hurricanes
|
Philadelphia Nationals
|
4-1 (7-5 agg.)
|
N/A
|
1953 (Leg 1)
|
Chicago Falcons
|
Hamarville Hurricanes
|
2-0
|
Sparta Stadium
|
1953 (Leg 2)
|
Chicago Falcons
|
Hamarville Hurricanes
|
1-0 (3-0 agg.)
|
N/A
|
1954 (Leg 1)
|
New York Americans
|
St. Louis Kutis SC
|
1-1
|
N/A
|
1954 (Leg 2)
|
New York Americans (2)
|
St. Louis Kutis SC
|
2-0 (3-1 agg.)
|
Triborough Stadium
|
1955
|
SC Eintracht
|
Los Angeles Danes
|
2-0
|
Rancho La Cienega Stadium
|
1956 (Leg 1)
|
Chicago Schwaben
|
Hamarville Hurricanes
|
1-0
|
Winnemac Park Stadium
|
1956 (Leg 2)
|
Hamarville Hurricanes (2)
|
Chicago Schwaben
|
3-1 (3-2 agg.)
|
Consumer Field
|
1957 (Leg 1)
|
St. Louis Kutis SC
|
New York Hakoah
|
3-0
|
N/A
|
1957 (Leg 2)
|
St. Louis Kutis SC
|
New York Hakoah
|
3-1 (6-1 agg.)
|
Zeregal Oval
|
1958
|
Los Angeles Kickers
|
Baltimore Pompei
|
2-1
|
N/A
|
1959
|
McIlvaine Canvasbacks
|
Fall River SC
|
4-3
|
Rancho La Cienega Stadium
|
1960
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals
|
Los Angeles Kickers
|
5-3
|
Edison Field
|
1961 (Leg 1)
|
Los Angeles Scots
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals
|
2-2
|
Rancho La Cienega Stadium
|
1961 (Leg 2)
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (2)
|
Los Angeles Scots
|
5-2 (7-2 agg.)
|
McCarthy Stadium
|
1962
|
New York Hungaria
|
San Francisco Scots
|
3-2
|
Eintracht Oval
|
1963
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (3)
|
Los Angeles Armenians
|
1-0
|
Edison Field
|
1964 (Leg 1)
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals
|
Los Angeles Kickers
|
2-2
|
Cambria Field
|
1964 (Leg 2)
|
Los Angeles Kickers (2)
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals
|
2-0 (4-2 agg.)
|
Wrigley Field
|
1965 (Leg 1)
|
New York Ukrainians
|
Chicago Hansa
|
1-1
|
Ukrainians Field
|
1965 (Leg 2)
|
Chicago Hansa
|
New York Ukrainians
|
4-1 (5-1 agg.)
|
Hanson Stadium
|
1966 (Leg 1)
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals
|
Orange County SC
|
1-0
|
Rancho La Cienega Stadium
|
1966 (Leg 2)
|
Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (4)
|
Orange County SC
|
3-0 (4-0 agg.)
|
Edison Field
|
1967
|
Greek American AA
|
Orange County SC
|
4-2
|
Eintracht Oval
|
1968 (Leg 1)
|
Chicago Olympic
|
Greek American AA
|
1-1
|
Hanson Stadium
|
1968 (Leg 2)
|
Greek American AA (2)
|
Chicago Olympic
|
1-0 (2-1 agg.)
|
Eintracht Oval
|
1969
|
Greek American AA (3)
|
Montabello Armenians
|
1-0
|
N/A
|
1970
|
Elizabeth SC
|
Los Angeles Croatia
|
2-1
|
N/A
|
1971
|
New York Hota Bavarian SC
|
San Pedro Yugoslavs
|
6-4
|
N/A
|
1972
|
Elizabeth SC (2)
|
San Pedro Yugoslavs
|
1-0
|
N/A
|
1973
|
Maccabee Los Angeles
|
Cleveland Inter
|
5-3
|
Rancho La Cienega Stadium
|
1974
|
Greek American AA (4)
|
Chicago Croatian
|
2-0
|
Metropolitan Oval
|
1975
|
Maccabee Los Angeles
|
New York Inter-Giuliana
|
1-0
|
Murdock Stadium
|
1976
|
San Francisco IAC
|
New York Inter-Giuliana
|
1-0
|
N/A
|
1977
|
Maccabee Los Angeles (2)
|
Philadelphia United German-Hungarians
|
5-1
|
Jackie Robinson Field
|
1978
|
Maccabee Los Angeles (3)
|
Bridgeport Vasco da Gama
|
2-0
|
Giants Stadium
|
1979
|
Brooklyn Dodgers SC
|
Chicago Croatian
|
2-1
|
N/A
|
1980
|
New York Pancyprian-Freedoms
|
Maccabee Los Angeles
|
3-2
|
Metropolitan Oval
|
1981
|
Maccabee Los Angeles (5)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers SC
|
5-1
|
Daniel's Field
|
1982
|
New York Pancyprian-Freedoms (2)
|
Maccabee Los Angeles
|
4-3
|
Hanson Stadium
|
1983
|
New York Pancyprian-Freedoms (3)
|
St. Louis Kutis SC
|
4-3
|
Delmar Stadium
|
1984
|
New York AO Krete
|
San Pedro Yugoslavs
|
4-2
|
St. Louis Soccer Park
|
1985
|
Greek-American AC
|
St. Louis Kutis SC
|
2-1
|
St. Louis Soccer Park
|
1986
|
St. Louis Kutis SC (2)
|
San Pedro Yugoslavs
|
1-0
|
St. Louis Soccer Park
|
1987
|
Club Espana
|
Seattle Mitre Eagles
|
0-0 (3-2 pen.)
|
St. Louis Soccer Park
|
1988
|
St. Louis Busch Seniors
|
Greek-American AC
|
2-1
|
St. Louis Soccer Park
|
1989
|
St. Petersburg Kickers
|
Greek American AA
|
2-1
|
St. Louis Soccer Park
|
1990
|
AAC Eagles
|
Brooklyn Italians
|
2-1
|
Kuntz Stadium
|
1991
|
Brooklyn Italians (2)
|
Richardson Rockets
|
1-0
|
Brooklyn College
|
1992
|
San Jose Oaks
|
Bridgeport Vasco da Gama
|
2-1
|
Kuntz Stadium
|
1993
|
CD Mexico
|
Philadelphia United German-Hungarians
|
5-0
|
Kuntz Stadium
|
1994
|
Greek-American AC (2)
|
Bavarian Leinenkugel
|
3-0
|
UGH Field
|
1995
|
Richmond Kickers
|
El Paso Patriots
|
1-1 (4-2 pen.)
|
SISD Stadium
|
1996
|
D.C. United
|
Rochester Rhinos
|
3-0
|
Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium
|
1997
|
Dallas Burn
|
D.C. United
|
0-0 (5-3 pen.)
|
Carroll Stadium
|
1998
|
Chicago Fire
|
Columbus Crew
|
2-1
|
Solider Field
|
1999
|
Rochester Rhinos
|
Colorado Rapids
|
2-0
|
Columbus Crew Stadium
|
2000
|
Chicago Fire (2)
|
Miami Fusion
|
2-1
|
Solider Field
|
2001
|
Los Angeles Galaxy
|
New England Revolution
|
2-1
|
Titan Stadium
|
2002
|
Columbus Crew
|
Los Angeles Galaxy
|
1-0
|
Columbus Crew Stadium
|
2003
|
Chicago Fire (3)
|
NY/NJ MetroStars
|
1-0
|
Giants Stadium
|
2004
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
Chicago Fire
|
1-0
|
Arrowhead Stadium
|
2005
|
Los Angeles Galaxy (2)
|
FC Dallas
|
1-0
|
Home Depot Center
|
2006
|
Chicago Fire (4)
|
Los Angeles Galaxy
|
3-1
|
Toyota Park
|
2007
|
New England Revolution
|
FC Dallas
|
3-2
|
Pizza Hut Stadium
|
2008
|
D.C. United
|
Charleston Battery
|
2-1
|
Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium
|
2009
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
D.C. United
|
2-1
|
Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium
|
2010
|
Seattle Sounders FC (2)
|
Columbus Crew
|
2-1
|
Qwst Field
|
2011
|
Seattle Sounders FC (3)
|
Chicago Fire
|
2-0
|
CenturyLink Field
|
2012
|
Sporting Kansas City (2)
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
1-1 (3-2 pen.)
|
Livestrong Sporting Park
|
2013
|
D.C. United (3)
|
Real Salt Lake
|
1-0
|
Rio Tinto Stadium
|
2014
|
Seattle Sounders FC (4)
|
Philadelphia Union
|
3-1
|
PPL Park
|
2015
|
Sporting Kansas City (3)
|
Philadelphia Union
|
1-1 (7-6 pen.)
|
PPL Park
|
2016
|
FC Dallas (2)
|
New England Revolution
|
4-2
|
Toyota Stadium
|
2017
|
Sporting Kansas City (4)
|
New York Red Bulls
|
2-1
|
Children's Mercy Park
|
2018
|
Houston Dynamo
|
Philadelphia Union
|
3-0
|
BBVA Compass Stadium
|
2019
|
Atlanta United FC
|
Minnesota United FC
|
2-1
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
2020
|
Not held (COVID-19 Pandemic)
|
2021
|
2022
|
Orlando City SC
|
Sacramento Republic FC
|
3-0
|
Exploria Stadium
|
2023
|
Houston Dynamo FC (2)
|
Inter Miami CF
|
2-1
|
DRV PNK Stadium
|
2024
|
Los Angeles FC
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
3-1
|
BMO Stadium
How the US Open Cup Works
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup may be a national competition, but not all USFA-affiliated teams advance to the official rounds. In order to do so, amateur and lower-league teams must first go head-to-head in a knockout match to advance to the second round, where they meet United Soccer League (USL) teams.
Most MLS teams enter the competition in the third round — the eight highest-ranked teams in the league qualify directly for the Round of 32. For each round, teams are divided into four groups, according to their geographical area. Once the last four teams from each of these four zones are known, the tournament continues without any new participants.
For the 2025 edition, a record 114 amateur clubs (108, the previous record, participated in 2017) will take part in the Open Division Local qualifying for the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The adventure begins on October 5 and 6, with the first qualifying round. The fourth and final qualifying round will take place on December 7 and 8, 2024.
|
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
|
First & Second Qualifying Rounds
|
October 5 and 6, 2024
|
Second & Third Qualifying Rounds
|
October 26 and 27, 2024
|
Third & Forth Qualifying Rounds
|
November 16 and 17, 2024
|
Forth Qualifying Rounds
|
December 7 and 8, 2024
US Open Cup Trophy & Prize Money
As mentioned above, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S., a fact that underlines the symbolic significance of winning it. But the weight of history isn't the only reward for the eventual winner. The winner also receives a cheque for $300,000, as well as a ticket to the group stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. These are definite advantages.
However, there are other rewards up for grabs for the various participants. Starting with $100,000 for the unlucky finalist. And to push each team to excel, $25,000 is also offered to the furthest-advancing team from each division. It's sure to whet the competitive appetite of every participant.
But what would a champion be without his trophy? Certainly not much. Every winner has his or her name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, named after Thomas Dewar, the family's 1st Baron Dewar. Although this trophy is now kept at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, it was in use from 1914 to 1979, before the introduction of its “heir”. Made of silver, it is the trophy awarded to the winner of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Future of the US Open Cup? 2024 Finalists Defend USOC: "A Ton of MLS Teams Love It"
Both 2024 US Open Cup finalists defended the prestige of the tournament and the involvement of MLS clubs as Aaron Long and Peter Vermes spoke out.