While it may not be the most popular sport in the United States, soccer has been played for over 100 years in America. The U.S. Open Cup is a testament to this.

Launched in the autumn of 1913 under the impetus of the newly-created United States Football Association (USFA), the competition became the first official national cup to be recognised by FIFA, football's world governing body. Over the years, as well as historical events and internal conflicts within American soccer, the competition, which was known as the National Challenge Cup until 1999, has refined its format and won its letters of nobility.

Now contested by around a hundred clubs from all over the United States and affiliated to the USFA, the competition known today as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, in homage to the man considered by many to be one of the key figures in the growth of soccer on a national scale, is not universally acclaimed.

Teams With Multiple U.S. Open Cup Wins

Club

Wins

Years

Runners-up

Last Final Won

Last Final Lost

Maccabee Los Angeles

5

1973, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981

2

1981

1982

Bethlehem Steel

5

1915, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1926

1

1926

1918

Chicago Fire

4

1998, 2000, 2003, 2006

2

2006

2011

Greek American AA

4

1967, 1968, 1969, 1974

1

1967

1989

Philadelphia Tridents

4

1960, 1961, 1963, 1966

1

1966

1964

Seattle Sounders FC

4

2009, 2010, 2011, 2014

1

2014

2012

Fall River FC

4

1924, 1927, 1930, 1931

0

1931

-

Sporting Kansas City

4

2004, 2012, 2015, 2017

0

2017

-

Stix, Baer and Fuller

3

1933, 1934, 1935

3

1935

1937

New York Pancyprian-Freedoms

3

1980, 1982, 1983

0

1982

-

D.C. United

3

1996, 2008, 2013

2

2013

2009

Brooklyn Italians

2

1979, 1991

2

1991

1990

Brooklyn Hispano

2

1943, 1944

0

1944

-

Houston Dynamo FC

2

2018, 2023

0

2023

-

Los Angeles Galaxy

2

2001, 2005

2

2005

2006

FC Dallas

2

1997, 2016

2

2016

2007

US Open Cup All-Time Champions List

LAFC's Ilie Sanchez and Denis Bouanga celebrates the victory against Sporting Kansas City following the US Open Cup Final at BMO Stadium.

When the competition was launched, ‘only’ forty teams, mainly from the north-eastern United States, took part. This number has grown steadily, reaching a total of 95 in 2024, the 109th anniversary of the creation of the competition. In fact, since 1913, only the 2020 and 2021 editions could not be contested because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the 107 editions played to date, 63 different clubs have lifted the trophy. And of all these winners, none has won more trophies than Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles, both of whom have been decorated five times. Looking at the list of winners, it is also worth noting that 29 finals were contested over two legs, while the 1931, 134 and 1935 finals were decided over a series of three matches.

In 1996, DC United became the first MLS team to win the competition, beating Rochester Rhinos, now Rochester New York FC, then of the A-League. The same Rhinos team that, in 1999, became the first — and to this day the last — team to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the presence of the elite clubs of American soccer. No team based in New York State, the most represented state in the regional title rankings (26 wins, 11 more than California and 12 more than Pennsylvania), has lifted the trophy since 1997.

All-Time US Open Cup Honors List

Year

Champion

Runner-up

Score

Venue

1914

Brooklyn Field Club

Brooklyn Celtic

2-1

Coats Field

1915

Bethlehem Steel

Brooklyn Celtic

3-1

Taylor Field

1916

Bethlehem Steel (2)

Fall River Rovers

1-0

Coates Field

1917

Fall River Rovers

Bethlehem Steel

1-0

Coats Field

1918

Fall River Rovers

Bethlehem Steel

2-2

Heritage Park

1918 (Replay)

Bethlehem Steel (3)

Fall River Rovers

3-0

Federal League Park

1919

Bethlehem Steel (4)

Paterson FC

2-0

Athletic Field

1920

Ben Millers

Fore River

2-1

Handlan's Parl

1921

Robins Dry Dock

Scullin Steel

4-2

Athletic Field

1922

Scullin Steel

Todd Shipyards

3-2

High School Field

1923

Paterson FC

Scullin Steel

2-2

Federal League Park

1923 (Replay)

Paterson FC

Scullin Steel

3-0 (Forfeit)

High School Field

1924

Fall River FC

Vesper Buick

4-2

High School Field

1925

Shawsheen Indians

Chicago Canadian Club

3-0

Mark's Stadium

1926

Bethlehem Steel (5)

Ben Millers

7-2

Ebbets Field

1927

Fall River FC (2)

Holley Carburetor

7-0

University of Detroit Stadium

1928 (Leg 1)

Chicago Bricklayers

New York Nationals

1-1

Polo Grounds

1928 (Leg 2)

New York Nationals

Chicago Bricklayers

3-0 (4-1 agg.)

Soldier Fields

1929 (Leg 1)

New York Hakoah

St. Louis Madison Kennel

2-0

Sportsman's Park

1929 (Leg 2)

New York Hakoah

St. Louis Madison Kennel

3-0 (5-0 agg.)

Dexter Park

1930 (Leg 1)

Fall River FC

Cleveland Bruell

7-2

Polo Grounds

1930 (Leg 2)

Fall River FC (3)

Cleveland Bruell

2-1 (9-3 agg.)

Luna Park

1931 (Leg 1)

Fall River FC

Chicago Bricklayers

6-2

Polo Grounds

1931 (Leg 2)

Chicago Bricklayers

Fall River FC

1-1

Mills Stadium

1931 (L2 Replay)

Fall River FC (4)

Chicago Bricklayers

2-0 (8-2 agg.)

Sparta Field

1932 (Leg 1)

New Bedford Whalers

Stix, Baer and Fuller

3-3

Sportsman's Park

1932 (Leg 2)

New Bedford Whalers

Stix, Baer and Fuller

2-1 (5-4 agg.)

Sportsman's Park

1933 (Leg 1)

Stix, Baer and Fuller

New York Americans

1-0

Sportsman's Park

1933 (Leg 2)

Stix, Baer and Fuller

New York Americans

2-1 (agg.)

Starlight Park

1934 (Leg 1)

Stix, Baer and Fuller

Pawtucket Rangers

4-2

Walsh Memorial Stadium

1934 (Leg 2)

Pawtucket Rangers

Stix, Baer and Fuller

3-2

Coats Field

1934 (Leg 3)

Stix, Baer and Fuller (2)

Pawtucket Rangers

5-0 (11-5 agg.)

Walsh Memorial Stadium

1935 (Leg 1)

St. Louis Central Breweries (3)

Pawtucket Rangers

5-2

Walsh Memorial Stadium

1935 (Leg 2)

Pawtucket Rangers

St. Louis Central Breweries

1-1

Coats Field

1935 (Leg 3)

Pawtucket Rangers

St. Louis Central Breweries

3-1 (6-7 agg.)

Walsh Memorial Stadium

1936 (Leg 1)

St. Louis Shamrocks

Philadelphia German-Americans

2-2

Walsh Memorial Stadium

1936 (Leg 2)

Philadelphia German-Americans

St. Louis Shamrocks

3-0 (5-2 agg.)

Rifle Club Grounds

1937 (Leg 1)

St. Louis Shamrocks

New York Americans

1-0

Public Schools Stadium

1937 (Leg 2)

New York Americans

St. Louis Shamrocks

4-2 (4-3 agg.)

Starlight Park

1938 (Leg 1)

Chicago Sparta

Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic

3-0

Sparta Stadium

1938 (Leg 2)

Chicago Sparta

Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic

3-2 (6-2 agg.)

Starlight Park

1939 (Leg 1)

Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic

Manhattan Beer

1-0

Sparta Stadium

1939 (Leg 2)

Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic

Manhattan Beer

4-1 (5-1 agg.)

Starlight Park

1940 (Leg 1)

Baltimore SC Sparta Fallstaff

-

1-1

Bugle Field

1940 (Leg 2)

Baltimore SC Sparta Fallstaff

-

2-2 (3-3 agg.)

Bugle Field

1941 (Leg 1)

Pawtucket Rangers

Chrysler FC

4-2

N/A

1941 (Leg 2)

Pawtucket Rangers

Chrysler FC

4-3 (8-5 agg.)

N/A

1942 (Leg 1)

Gallatin Sport Club

Pawtucket Rangers

2-1

Legion Field

1942 (Leg 2)

Gallatin Sport Club

Pawtucket Rangers

4-2 (6-3 agg.)

Coats Field

1943 (Leg 1)

Brooklyn Hispano

Morgan Strasser

2-2

Starlight Park

1943 (Leg 2)

Brooklyn Hispano

Morgan Strasser

3-2 (5-4 agg.)

Starlight Park

1944

Brooklyn Hispano (2)

Morgan Strasser

4-0

Polo Grounds

1945 (Leg 1)

Brookhattan

Cleveland Americans

4-1

Starlight Park

1945 (Leg 2)

Brookhattan

Cleveland Americans

2-1 (6-2 agg.)

Shaw Field

1946 (Leg 1)

Ponta Delgada SC

Viking AA

1-1

Mark's Stadium

1946 (Leg 2)

Viking AA

Ponta Delgada SC

2-1 (3-2 agg.)

Comiskey Park

1947 (Leg 1)

Ponta Delgada SC

Chicago Sparta

6-1

N/A

1947 (Leg 2)

Ponta Delgada SC

Chicago Sparta

3-2 (9-3 agg.)

Sparta Stadium

1948

St. Louis Simpkins-Ford

Brookhattan-Galicia

3-1

Sportsman's Park

1949 (Leg 1)

Philadelphia Nationals

Morgan Strasser

1-0

Holmes Stadium

1949 (Leg 2)

Morgan Strasser

Philadelphia Nationals

4-2

Bridgeville Park

1950 (Leg 1)

St. Louis Simpkins-Ford

Ponta Delgada SC

2-0

N/A

1950 (Leg 2)

St. Louis Simpkins-Ford

Ponta Delgada SC

1-1 (3-1 agg.)

N/A

1951 (Leg 1)

Heidelberg SC

German Hungarian SC

4-2

N/A

1951 (Leg 2)

New York German Hungarian SC

Heidelberg SC

6-2 (8-6 agg.)

Metropolitan Oval

1952 (Leg 1)

Philadelphia Nationals

Hamarville Hurricanes

4-3

N/A

1952 (Leg 2)

Hamarville Hurricanes

Philadelphia Nationals

4-1 (7-5 agg.)

N/A

1953 (Leg 1)

Chicago Falcons

Hamarville Hurricanes

2-0

Sparta Stadium

1953 (Leg 2)

Chicago Falcons

Hamarville Hurricanes

1-0 (3-0 agg.)

N/A

1954 (Leg 1)

New York Americans

St. Louis Kutis SC

1-1

N/A

1954 (Leg 2)

New York Americans (2)

St. Louis Kutis SC

2-0 (3-1 agg.)

Triborough Stadium

1955

SC Eintracht

Los Angeles Danes

2-0

Rancho La Cienega Stadium

1956 (Leg 1)

Chicago Schwaben

Hamarville Hurricanes

1-0

Winnemac Park Stadium

1956 (Leg 2)

Hamarville Hurricanes (2)

Chicago Schwaben

3-1 (3-2 agg.)

Consumer Field

1957 (Leg 1)

St. Louis Kutis SC

New York Hakoah

3-0

N/A

1957 (Leg 2)

St. Louis Kutis SC

New York Hakoah

3-1 (6-1 agg.)

Zeregal Oval

1958

Los Angeles Kickers

Baltimore Pompei

2-1

N/A

1959

McIlvaine Canvasbacks

Fall River SC

4-3

Rancho La Cienega Stadium

1960

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals

Los Angeles Kickers

5-3

Edison Field

1961 (Leg 1)

Los Angeles Scots

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals

2-2

Rancho La Cienega Stadium

1961 (Leg 2)

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (2)

Los Angeles Scots

5-2 (7-2 agg.)

McCarthy Stadium

1962

New York Hungaria

San Francisco Scots

3-2

Eintracht Oval

1963

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (3)

Los Angeles Armenians

1-0

Edison Field

1964 (Leg 1)

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals

Los Angeles Kickers

2-2

Cambria Field

1964 (Leg 2)

Los Angeles Kickers (2)

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals

2-0 (4-2 agg.)

Wrigley Field

1965 (Leg 1)

New York Ukrainians

Chicago Hansa

1-1

Ukrainians Field

1965 (Leg 2)

Chicago Hansa

New York Ukrainians

4-1 (5-1 agg.)

Hanson Stadium

1966 (Leg 1)

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals

Orange County SC

1-0

Rancho La Cienega Stadium

1966 (Leg 2)

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals (4)

Orange County SC

3-0 (4-0 agg.)

Edison Field

1967

Greek American AA

Orange County SC

4-2

Eintracht Oval

1968 (Leg 1)

Chicago Olympic

Greek American AA

1-1

Hanson Stadium

1968 (Leg 2)

Greek American AA (2)

Chicago Olympic

1-0 (2-1 agg.)

Eintracht Oval

1969

Greek American AA (3)

Montabello Armenians

1-0

N/A

1970

Elizabeth SC

Los Angeles Croatia

2-1

N/A

1971

New York Hota Bavarian SC

San Pedro Yugoslavs

6-4

N/A

1972

Elizabeth SC (2)

San Pedro Yugoslavs

1-0

N/A

1973

Maccabee Los Angeles

Cleveland Inter

5-3

Rancho La Cienega Stadium

1974

Greek American AA (4)

Chicago Croatian

2-0

Metropolitan Oval

1975

Maccabee Los Angeles

New York Inter-Giuliana

1-0

Murdock Stadium

1976

San Francisco IAC

New York Inter-Giuliana

1-0

N/A

1977

Maccabee Los Angeles (2)

Philadelphia United German-Hungarians

5-1

Jackie Robinson Field

1978

Maccabee Los Angeles (3)

Bridgeport Vasco da Gama

2-0

Giants Stadium

1979

Brooklyn Dodgers SC

Chicago Croatian

2-1

N/A

1980

New York Pancyprian-Freedoms

Maccabee Los Angeles

3-2

Metropolitan Oval

1981

Maccabee Los Angeles (5)

Brooklyn Dodgers SC

5-1

Daniel's Field

1982

New York Pancyprian-Freedoms (2)

Maccabee Los Angeles

4-3

Hanson Stadium

1983

New York Pancyprian-Freedoms (3)

St. Louis Kutis SC

4-3

Delmar Stadium

1984

New York AO Krete

San Pedro Yugoslavs

4-2

St. Louis Soccer Park

1985

Greek-American AC

St. Louis Kutis SC

2-1

St. Louis Soccer Park

1986

St. Louis Kutis SC (2)

San Pedro Yugoslavs

1-0

St. Louis Soccer Park

1987

Club Espana

Seattle Mitre Eagles

0-0 (3-2 pen.)

St. Louis Soccer Park

1988

St. Louis Busch Seniors

Greek-American AC

2-1

St. Louis Soccer Park

1989

St. Petersburg Kickers

Greek American AA

2-1

St. Louis Soccer Park

1990

AAC Eagles

Brooklyn Italians

2-1

Kuntz Stadium

1991

Brooklyn Italians (2)

Richardson Rockets

1-0

Brooklyn College

1992

San Jose Oaks

Bridgeport Vasco da Gama

2-1

Kuntz Stadium

1993

CD Mexico

Philadelphia United German-Hungarians

5-0

Kuntz Stadium

1994

Greek-American AC (2)

Bavarian Leinenkugel

3-0

UGH Field

1995

Richmond Kickers

El Paso Patriots

1-1 (4-2 pen.)

SISD Stadium

1996

D.C. United

Rochester Rhinos

3-0

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium

1997

Dallas Burn

D.C. United

0-0 (5-3 pen.)

Carroll Stadium

1998

Chicago Fire

Columbus Crew

2-1

Solider Field

1999

Rochester Rhinos

Colorado Rapids

2-0

Columbus Crew Stadium

2000

Chicago Fire (2)

Miami Fusion

2-1

Solider Field

2001

Los Angeles Galaxy

New England Revolution

2-1

Titan Stadium

2002

Columbus Crew

Los Angeles Galaxy

1-0

Columbus Crew Stadium

2003

Chicago Fire (3)

NY/NJ MetroStars

1-0

Giants Stadium

2004

Kansas City Wizards

Chicago Fire

1-0

Arrowhead Stadium

2005

Los Angeles Galaxy (2)

FC Dallas

1-0

Home Depot Center

2006

Chicago Fire (4)

Los Angeles Galaxy

3-1

Toyota Park

2007

New England Revolution

FC Dallas

3-2

Pizza Hut Stadium

2008

D.C. United

Charleston Battery

2-1

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium

2009

Seattle Sounders FC

D.C. United

2-1

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium

2010

Seattle Sounders FC (2)

Columbus Crew

2-1

Qwst Field

2011

Seattle Sounders FC (3)

Chicago Fire

2-0

CenturyLink Field

2012

Sporting Kansas City (2)

Seattle Sounders FC

1-1 (3-2 pen.)

Livestrong Sporting Park

2013

D.C. United (3)

Real Salt Lake

1-0

Rio Tinto Stadium

2014

Seattle Sounders FC (4)

Philadelphia Union

3-1

PPL Park

2015

Sporting Kansas City (3)

Philadelphia Union

1-1 (7-6 pen.)

PPL Park

2016

FC Dallas (2)

New England Revolution

4-2

Toyota Stadium

2017

Sporting Kansas City (4)

New York Red Bulls

2-1

Children's Mercy Park

2018

Houston Dynamo

Philadelphia Union

3-0

BBVA Compass Stadium

2019

Atlanta United FC

Minnesota United FC

2-1

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2020

Not held (COVID-19 Pandemic)

2021

2022

Orlando City SC

Sacramento Republic FC

3-0

Exploria Stadium

2023

Houston Dynamo FC (2)

Inter Miami CF

2-1

DRV PNK Stadium

2024

Los Angeles FC

Sporting Kansas City

3-1

BMO Stadium

How the US Open Cup Works

LAFC supporters during the first half of the US Open Cup quarterfinal at BMO Stadium.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup may be a national competition, but not all USFA-affiliated teams advance to the official rounds. In order to do so, amateur and lower-league teams must first go head-to-head in a knockout match to advance to the second round, where they meet United Soccer League (USL) teams.

Most MLS teams enter the competition in the third round — the eight highest-ranked teams in the league qualify directly for the Round of 32. For each round, teams are divided into four groups, according to their geographical area. Once the last four teams from each of these four zones are known, the tournament continues without any new participants.

For the 2025 edition, a record 114 amateur clubs (108, the previous record, participated in 2017) will take part in the Open Division Local qualifying for the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The adventure begins on October 5 and 6, with the first qualifying round. The fourth and final qualifying round will take place on December 7 and 8, 2024.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First & Second Qualifying Rounds

October 5 and 6, 2024

Second & Third Qualifying Rounds

October 26 and 27, 2024

Third & Forth Qualifying Rounds

November 16 and 17, 2024

Forth Qualifying Rounds

December 7 and 8, 2024

US Open Cup Trophy & Prize Money

A detail view of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final trophy.

As mentioned above, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S., a fact that underlines the symbolic significance of winning it. But the weight of history isn't the only reward for the eventual winner. The winner also receives a cheque for $300,000, as well as a ticket to the group stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. These are definite advantages.

However, there are other rewards up for grabs for the various participants. Starting with $100,000 for the unlucky finalist. And to push each team to excel, $25,000 is also offered to the furthest-advancing team from each division. It's sure to whet the competitive appetite of every participant.

But what would a champion be without his trophy? Certainly not much. Every winner has his or her name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, named after Thomas Dewar, the family's 1st Baron Dewar. Although this trophy is now kept at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, it was in use from 1914 to 1979, before the introduction of its “heir”. Made of silver, it is the trophy awarded to the winner of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

MLS US Open Cup trophy
Related
Future of the US Open Cup? 2024 Finalists Defend USOC: "A Ton of MLS Teams Love It"

Both 2024 US Open Cup finalists defended the prestige of the tournament and the involvement of MLS clubs as Aaron Long and Peter Vermes spoke out.

1