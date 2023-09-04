Highlights The US Open has seen surprising early exits from top-seeded players, making the draws wide open for the second week of the tournament.

The US Open Final in 2023 will take place on the weekend of September 9th and 10th, with the Women's Singles Final on Saturday and the Men's Singles Final on Sunday.

Viewers can catch the US Open Final live on TV by checking their local broadcasting arrangements or subscribing to platforms like ESPN or Sky Sports. Extended highlights will also be available on the official US Open Tennis Championships YouTube channel.

The illustrious US Open has traditionally been a stage where tennis legends showcase their resilience and dominance. However, this year's spectacle in the Big Apple has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, with unexpected plot twists that would rival any Broadway show. As fans from around the world tune in, they've been left gasping at the unforeseen turns the championship has taken.

Casper Ruud, who entered the competition with the confidence of being the fifth seed, suffered a jolting defeat in just the second round, casting a shadow of doubt over his recent form. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the seventh seed and always a favourite among fans for his dynamic play and charisma, likewise couldn’t get past the second round, leaving many to ponder the unpredictability of this year's competition.

Yet, it wasn't just the men's side that experienced seismic shifts. The women's draw was rife with its own set of stunners. The most poignant among them? Iga Swiatek's unanticipated exit. Being the world number one, expectations were sky-high for Swiatek to defend her crown. But the tennis gods had other plans, as she was vanquished in the fourth round, putting an abrupt end to her hopes of clinching back-to-back US Open titles.

The exodus of such monumental talents from the competition has inevitably led to a scenario that few could have predicted. As the championship strides into its second week in the heart of New York, a unique opportunity now presents itself to the remaining contenders. With some of the most formidable obstacles out of the picture, the path to tennis immortality at Flushing Meadows seems a tad more accessible.

Eyes will be fixed on the iconic blue courts, as the survivors brace themselves for the battles ahead. And while the unpredictability factor has been turned up several notches this year, one thing is certain: whoever emerges victorious will have truly earned their place in US Open history. With the final Grand Slam of the year beckoning, players will undoubtedly be fueled by the dream of hoisting that coveted trophy under the New York lights.

When is the US Open Final?

REUTERS

Starting with the most important information, the US Open Final will be taking place on the weekend of Saturday 9th / Sunday 10th September 2023.

On Saturday it will be the Women's Singles Final, which is scheduled to get underway at 4:00 PM EST, the local time in New York. For UK viewers, that's a start time of 9:00 PM BST, though this is subject to change on the day.

Meanwhile, the Men's Singles Final will be on Sunday 10th September, also beginning at 4:00 PM EST, meaning another evening start in the UK of 9:00 PM BST.

Where is the US Open Final?

Everyone knows that the US Open takes place in New York City, but more specifically the tournament is held in Flushing Meadows within the borough of Queens, New York.

The complex is officially known as the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, named after the woman who won an astonishing 39 Grand Slam titles during her career.

For both the Men's and Women's Singles Finals, the venue is the world-famous Arthur Ashe Stadium, which has a capacity of over 23,000 people, making it the largest tennis venue in the world.

With a fully retractable roof, there is no danger of rain-stopping play in the final, meaning fans will no doubt be in for a treat no matter who makes it to the final two.

How can I watch the US Open Final 2023?

REUTERS

Viewers who want to catch the US Open Final live on TV will need to check their local broadcasting arrangements, but for those in the USA, the entire tournament is being shown on ESPN.

UK fans will need to subscribe to Sky Sports to watch, though they can also grab a NOW TV day pass to watch online too.

If you can't watch it live, the official US Open Tennis Championships YouTube channel will be uploading extended highlights of both the Men's and Women's Singles Finals to see all the best bits after the match.

What is the prize money for the US Open 2023?

REUTERS

The US Open was the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to both men and women, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of that change taking place.

Since then, the amounts have risen hugely, with the reward for even making the first round an eye-watering $81,500 (£64,500) to each player.

There's a reward of nearly half a million dollars to all those who get to the quarter-final stage, whilst the final four all receive a minimum of $775,000 (£613,000).

Read More: The 25 richest tennis players in the world, ft. Djokovic, Murray & Williams

As for the Final itself, even runners-up don't do too badly, taking home a cool $1.5 million (£1.19 million), with the overall champion netting $3,000,000 (£2.37 million) for their work.

Those figures make the US Open the highest-paying tennis tournament in the world every year, surpassing all three of the other Grand Slams.

Who won the US Open Final last year?

REUTERS

In 2022, the Men's Singles Champion was the young star Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first-ever Grand Slam in the process, at the age of just 19.

It put him into the history books as the 10th youngest player ever to win a tennis major, as he beat Casper Ruud in four sets to take the crown.

Over on the Women's Singles side of things, it was less of a shock, as World Number One Iga Swiatek stormed to victory, overcoming Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the process.

Read More: Iga Swiatek admits pressure of first Grand Slam win was "mentally awful"

Having already been on a 37-match winning streak in 2022 - the longest in this century - it was no big surprise to then see the Polish player come out on top in New York.

Who are the contenders for the US Open Women's Singles 2023?

REUTERS

As mentioned a little earlier, the competition has already seen several shocks take place in 2023, with some potential finalists being knocked out early on.

With the number one seed now out of the Women's Draw, there are a multitude of players who will fancy their chances, including the young American Coco Gauff, who first rose to fame at Wimbledon in 2019 when she beat Venus Williams, despite being just 15 years old.

Other home nation hopefuls include Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, whilst Jelena Ostapenko is another name to watch out for as the rounds continue in the second week of the tournament.

Without a doubt the favourite now that Swiatek is out though is world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who is looking to win just the second Grand Slam of her career, following her triumph at the Australian Open back in January.

She has fallen at the semi-final stage at both of the previous two editions of this competition, but if she does make it to Saturday's Final it seems likely that she will face the aforementioned Coco Gauff, giving her a tough task against a feverish home support.

Who are the contenders for the US Open Men's Singles 2023?

Anybody who has watched tennis over the past twelve months can probably already point to the two overwhelming favourites for the Men's Singles title this year in New York, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic being far and away the likely victors.

Read More: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Comparing their records in 2023

The two have dominated this year's tennis calendar, with the Spaniard coming out on top against the Serb at Wimbledon, though the veteran Djokovic has won the other two titles of the year in Australia and France.

It is Djokovic who arguably has the easier potential run to the final, given the fact multiple seeded players have fallen by the wayside across the first week.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Mackenzie McDonald, with Holger Rune also being defeated in the first round, while the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn't make it past the second, as he came out on the losing side in a four-hour marathon five-set match.

There are still several top players remaining on both sides of the draw though, who will be looking to cause an upset against either of the top two players in the world, so don't count out the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev or Francis Tiafoe just yet.

What's next after the US Open?

REUTERS

The hard court season continues once the US Open finishes up, with both the ATP and WTA tours having several tournaments still to come before the 2023 season wraps up.

There's the Davis Cup on the men's side, with the Billie Jean King Cup on the women's, but away from national team competition, there's also the famous year-end finals tournaments for both tours.

The ATP Finals will take place in Turin, Italy during the week commencing 13th November, in which the top eight players in men's tennis compete in the final tournament of the season.

An equivalent competition takes place at the WTA Finals, this year being held in Shenzhen, China on the week beginning 30th October, meaning there's plenty more tennis to be played even after the US Open finishes this week.