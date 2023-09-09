Highlights Novak Djokovic copies opponent's celebration, mocking Ben Shelton's 'Hang up the phone!' gesture after defeating him in the US Open.

Shelton appeared calm and unoffended by Djokovic's imitation, stating that he believes imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Djokovic expressed admiration for Shelton's celebration, claiming he loved it and decided to copy it, emphasising his passion for Grand Slam matches.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the US Open men's singles final late last night after defeating hometown favourite Ben Shelton, and the Serbian could not resist giving the American a taste of his own medicine in the process.

Upstart Shelton had marked his run to the semi-finals with a celebration of him 'putting the phone down' at the end of every match he was successful in. This is inspired by his friend and fellow athlete Grant Holloway. Shelton claims that when he does the celebration, it means that he is 'dialled in.'

“Yeah, so our home phone, when I was growing up in Atlanta, was one like that,” Shelton explained. “If I wanted to talk to my friends or call their home phone, see if they wanted to go outside and throw a football, that was what I did. But for me, it’s kind of like I’m saying I’m dialled in.” But he was the one who got hung up on this time, as Djokovic, after completing a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 victory, used the taunt against him.

Novak Djokovic copies opponent's celebration

After overcoming what he called 'a little black hole' caused by tension to right himself, finish off the straight-set victory, and reach his record-tying 10th final at Flushing Meadows and 36th at all major tournaments, Djokovic added a touch of insult to injury by mimicking the kid's 'Hang up the phone!' celebration gesture.

What was said after the game about the celebration?

When asked after the match if he was offended by Djokovic using the celebration, Shelton appeared calm, responding: "I didn't see it until after the match. I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can or can't celebrate. If you win the match you deserve to do whatever you want. As a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that."

Djokovic was then asked about the moment himself, to which he also replied with a grin: “I just love Ben’s celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration.”

Video: Djokovic copying Shelton's celebration

"Well, fact is that, at 36, every Grand Slam final could be the last one. So I think that I probably value these occasions and opportunities to win another Slam more than I have maybe 10 years ago," continued Djokovic, who would be the oldest man to win the US Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.

"These are the matches I thrive on that inspire me to wake up every day. To work as hard as the young guys. Grand Slams count most in our sport. I knew before the quarter-final and semi-final that I was going to play an American. This is the kind of atmosphere we all like to play in."

Video: Djokovic & Shelton celebration comparison

The No. 2 seeded Djokovic advances to Sunday's final, where he will attempt to win his 24th Grand Slam title against the No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, who stunned the world by beating Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one and Wimbledon winner. Australia's Margaret Smith Court won 24 Grand Slam singles titles during her career in the 1960s and 70s to set the all-time record in tennis among women and men, so no doubt the Serb will be eyeing that this weekend.